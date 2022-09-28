Why did LIV Golf star Patrick Reed pull out of DP World Tour's Dunhill Links Championship?

After a successful Presidents Cup outing, golf fans are now readying themselves for the return of major events. One of the two events this week is the DP World Tour’s return to Scotland for the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship. As players arrive at the event, LIV Golf star Patrick Reed is forced to sit this one out.

Patrick Reed pulled out of the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship last week due to a strange injury. The LIV Golf rebel announced his decision to withdraw from the event after he suffered “back pain” caused by a mattress at a hotel. According to the 32-year-old golfer, the mattress on his Mersailles hotel bed was "too soft," which caused him back pain.

Patrick Reed @PReedGolf



Round 2 tomorrow Bedminster! Looking forward to seeing you there!



@LIVGolfInv “Got a lot of golf left to play.. but I feel my game is where it needs to be!”Round 2 tomorrow Bedminster! Looking forward to seeing you there! #LIVGolf “Got a lot of golf left to play.. but I feel my game is where it needs to be!”Round 2 tomorrow Bedminster! Looking forward to seeing you there! #LIVGolf @LIVGolfInv https://t.co/4e1oz7hXeJ

Patrick Reed pulls out of the DP World Tour event with a back injury

Patrick Reed claims that he is suffering from back pain caused by a hotel bed. The American golfer’s discomfort was apparent during the Cazoo French Open as he looked far from his form. Reed missed the halfway cut after rounds of 73 and 72. He finished on three over par and appeared to be in some sort of pain.

Following this, he has now withdrawn from the Alfred Dunhill Links event. Speaking about his withdrawal from the event, Reed said that he was ’disappointed' to not play.

Speaking to the Irish Golfer after his withdrawal announcement, Patrick Reed said:

“The mattress was just too soft for me. I played well in the pro-am but the pain in my back was getting worse. It’s disappointing as I was looking forward to coming back to France after being there for the Ryder Cup.”

Reed went on to state that he was looking forward to playing Dunhill Links as it was his career’s first ever European event.

He added:

“I first played the Dunhill Links back in 2011. It was my first European Tour event, so that’s another event I was looking forward to playing.”

It is pertinent to note that Patrick Reed is an honorary lifetime DP World Tour member.

Moreover, the golf world would have loved to see Reed on the Old Course at St. Andrews as both LIV Golf and PGA Tour players once again come together for an event. Reed, the 2018 Masters champion, joined LIV Golf in June. He was among the first to join the Saudi-backed series for a reported fee of around $50million.

Following his move to LIV Golf, Reed reasoned it by saying that he wanted more time with his children. However, the American seems to have had a busy schedule since as he switched between LIV and DP Tour events. The golfer featured in the BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth and LIV Golf events in Boston and Chicago in the span of a month.

The Alfred Dunhill Links Championship

The Alfred Dunhill Links Championship will take place at three venues, including the Old Course at St. Andrews, Kingsbarns and Carnoustie. The event, held from September 29 to October 2 will feature a list of star names, including 10 of the top 50 ranked players.

Despite Patrick Reed’s bow out, the lineup at remains interesting, featuring the likes of Rory McIlroy, Matt Fitzpatrick, Billy Horschel and Shane Lowry. The DP World Tour event has a $5 million prize purse, with $833,000 reserved for the winner.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far