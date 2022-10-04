“LIV isn't going anywhere and…” - Louis Oosthuizen responds to Rory McIlroy’s comments on LIV Golf’s future 

Rory McIlroy surprised many when he hinted at the need for a truce between the PGA Tour and LIV Golf. The golf civil war seems to be taking a new turn with players like McIlroy and Phil Mickelson commenting that a solution needs to be found. Now, LIV golfer Louis Oosthuizen has also spoken out on the same.

Oosthuizen has echoed McIlroy’s sentiments about LIV Golf's future. Much like the Irish PGA Tour star, the South African golfer also called for a truce between the sides in order to save the sport. He stated that the series led by Greg Norman "isn't going anywhere" and added that there is "no need for animosity".

Oosthuizen calls to solve the PGA Tour -LIV Golf debate

Louis Oosthuizen joined the Saudi-backed circuit earlier this year. He jumped ship from the PGA Tour along with some of golf's biggest names. While he backed LIV Golf in the LIV-PGA debate, Oosthuizen maintained his desire to play at PGA Tour events. He even spoke against the suspension placed on LIV golfers by the American circuit.

Now, following Rory McIlroy’s comments, Oosthuizen has also stated the need to solve the civil war. Speaking about the Irishman’s comments ahead of the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship, the South African said that peace talks between the two sides were “inevitable”.

Speaking to the media about McIlroy’s comments, Louis Oosthuizen said:

"I saw what Rory said about the game ripping itself apart and the need for the guys in all camps to get together and talk and figure something out and, in truth, I’ve always thought that's inevitable eventually.”

The 39-year-old reiterated that the Saudi-backed controversial tour is going nowhere and a truce between the two sides is the only solution available.

"LIV isn't going anywhere and, of course, neither are the Tours and after the lawyers do their thing, it will come to a point when they will all get around a table and find a solution. I'm not sure where I'll be in my career by then, but it needs to happen… There is no need for any animosity. I've encountered none here this week and that's the way it should be."

LIV Golf Updates @LIVGolfUpdates



"LIV isn't going anywhere ... it will come to a point when they will all get around a table and find a solution"



Full quote Louis Oosthuizen on #LIVGolf , the #PGATour and #DPWT "LIV isn't going anywhere ... it will come to a point when they will all get around a table and find a solution"Full quote Louis Oosthuizen on #LIVGolf, the #PGATour and #DPWT:"LIV isn't going anywhere ... it will come to a point when they will all get around a table and find a solution"Full quote 👇👇 https://t.co/90cEWuEKWd

The 39-year-old had earlier revealed that he joined LIV Golf for a hefty sum as he is in the twilight of his career. However, he openly spoke out against the American circuit’s ban on him and fellow LIV golfers and expressed his wish to play in the circuit as well.

He further said:

"I'm turning 40 in a few weeks, was only maybe going to have another year on the grind of tours and, honestly, I was completely done with playing a full schedule… The thing is it was never the plan to keep going and going, there are other things I want to do with my life… Golf is brilliant in that it gives you these options to continue as a pro, but there is a danger that it just decides for you what's next and for me I didn't want just to stay on that path of playing all the time."

It is pertinent to note that Oosthuizen had earlier cried foul as he was barred from playing in the Presidents Cup by the PGA Tour. He voiced his disagreement with the decision and said that players must be allowed to attend all events on the golf calendar.

Poll : 0 votes