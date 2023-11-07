LPGA’s The Annika Driven By Gainbridge at Pelican 2023: Schedule, venue, prize money and more explored

The Annika driven by Gainbridge at Pelican is only a few days away from teeing off at the famous Pelican Golf Club, and the golfing world is buzzing with excitement. This tournament is scheduled to take place between November 9 and 12, 2023.
The Annika driven by Gainbridge at Pelican, named after famous golfer Annika Sörenstam, will bring together the world's best female golfers to play for a $3,250,000 payout.
Sörenstam, a Hall of Famer and former World No. 1, is a legendary golfer and her participation in this event will add a new level of status and excitement.
Annika driven by Gainbridge at Pelican Schedule
Following the Fall Asian Swing, the LPGA Tour returns to South Florida in 2023. The world's greatest female golfers will compete at Pelican Golf Club in Belleair from November 9 to 12, ahead of the season finale at the CME Group Tour Championship.
The following is the schedule for the Annika driven by Gainbridge at Pelican.
TV TIMES/STREAM COVERAGE (all times ET)
Thursday, November 9: Round 1
- 10:00 am – 1:00 pm: Live – NBC GOLF Channel/Peacock/International
Friday, November 10: Round 2
- 10:00 am – 1:00 pm: Live – NBC GOLF Channel/Peacock/International
Saturday, November 11: Round 3
- 1:00 pm – 2:00 pm: Live – Peacock/International
- 2:00 pm – 4:00 pm: Live – NBC GOLF Channel/Peacock/International
Sunday, November 12: Final Round
- 1:00 pm – 2:00 pm: Live – Peacock/International
- 2:00 pm – 4:00 pm: Live - NBC GOLF Channel/Peacock/International
Digital Platforms for Live Coverage
All news and tournament action at Pelican can be found on any mobile device or online via golfchannel.com, NBCSports.com, the NBC Sports app, and Peacock.
Top 50 players at The Annika driven by Gainbridge
- 1. Ruoning Yin
- 2. Lilia Vu
- 3. Celine Boutier
- 4. Jin Young Ko
- 5. Nelly Korda
- 6. Minjee Lee
- 8. Charley Hull
- 9. Atthaya Thitikul
- 10. Lydia Ko
- 11. Allisen Corpuz
- 13. Brooke Henderson
- 14. Megan Khang
- 16. Linn Grant
- 18. Leona Maguire
- 19. Georgia Hall
- 21. Ashleigh Buhai
- 22. Ayaka Furue
- 23. Angel Yin
- 27. Lexi Thompson
- 28. Hae Ran Ryu
- 30. In Gee Chun
- 31. Carlota Ciganda
- 32. Hye Jin Choi
- 33. Ally Ewing
- 37. Alison Lee
- 39. Amy Yang
- 42. Maja Stark
- 43. A Lim Kim
- 44. Anna Nordqvist
- 46. Gaby Lopez
- 48. Jodi Ewart Shadoff
- 49. Chanettee Wannasaen