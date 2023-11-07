LPGA’s The Annika Driven By Gainbridge at Pelican 2023: Schedule, venue, prize money and more explored

The Annika driven by Gainbridge at Pelican is only a few days away from teeing off at the famous Pelican Golf Club, and the golfing world is buzzing with excitement. This tournament is scheduled to take place between November 9 and 12, 2023.

The Annika driven by Gainbridge at Pelican, named after famous golfer Annika Sörenstam, will bring together the world's best female golfers to play for a $3,250,000 payout.

Sörenstam, a Hall of Famer and former World No. 1, is a legendary golfer and her participation in this event will add a new level of status and excitement.

Annika driven by Gainbridge at Pelican Schedule

Following the Fall Asian Swing, the LPGA Tour returns to South Florida in 2023. The world's greatest female golfers will compete at Pelican Golf Club in Belleair from November 9 to 12, ahead of the season finale at the CME Group Tour Championship.

The following is the schedule for the Annika driven by Gainbridge at Pelican.

TV TIMES/STREAM COVERAGE (all times ET)

Thursday, November 9: Round 1

10:00 am – 1:00 pm: Live – NBC GOLF Channel/Peacock/International

Friday, November 10: Round 2

10:00 am – 1:00 pm: Live – NBC GOLF Channel/Peacock/International

Saturday, November 11: Round 3

1:00 pm – 2:00 pm: Live – Peacock/International

2:00 pm – 4:00 pm: Live – NBC GOLF Channel/Peacock/International

Sunday, November 12: Final Round

1:00 pm – 2:00 pm: Live – Peacock/International

2:00 pm – 4:00 pm: Live - NBC GOLF Channel/Peacock/International

Digital Platforms for Live Coverage

All news and tournament action at Pelican can be found on any mobile device or online via golfchannel.com, NBCSports.com, the NBC Sports app, and Peacock.

Top 50 players at The Annika driven by Gainbridge

1. Ruoning Yin

2. Lilia Vu

3. Celine Boutier

4. Jin Young Ko

5. Nelly Korda

6. Minjee Lee

8. Charley Hull

9. Atthaya Thitikul

10. Lydia Ko

11. Allisen Corpuz

13. Brooke Henderson

14. Megan Khang

16. Linn Grant

18. Leona Maguire

19. Georgia Hall

21. Ashleigh Buhai

22. Ayaka Furue

23. Angel Yin

27. Lexi Thompson

28. Hae Ran Ryu

30. In Gee Chun

31. Carlota Ciganda

32. Hye Jin Choi

33. Ally Ewing

37. Alison Lee

39. Amy Yang

42. Maja Stark

43. A Lim Kim

44. Anna Nordqvist

46. Gaby Lopez

48. Jodi Ewart Shadoff

49. Chanettee Wannasaen