"Master-yama" - Fans react to Hideki Matsuyama playing a fairway wood to perfection

Hideki Matsuyama is one of the most talented golfers in the game right now. The world number 21 golfer's skills were evidenced by the highlight reel shared by the PGA Tour.

The golfer routinely knocks in or plays balls to perfection, which other golfers struggle with. The first video clip in the montage, which features an absurd amount of good plays, is from the bunker.

PGA TOUR @PGATOUR



@HidekiOfficial_ knows how to play a fairway wood to perfection. You are watching a master at work@HidekiOfficial_ knows how to play a fairway wood to perfection. You are watching a master at work 💪@HidekiOfficial_ knows how to play a fairway wood to perfection. https://t.co/9CBXmk7j73

Despite that obvious disadvantage, Matsuyama knocked the ball nearly perfectly onto the putting green. Hitting the ball out of a bunker is a challenge, which is why it can be so detrimental to accidentally putting a ball inside one.

That was evidently not the case for Matsuyama, who calmly placed the ball as perfectly as one could imagine.

The video continued with more impressive highlights, but many of them paled in comparison to the first shot, which was absolutely perfect.

It was an incredible shot from Matsuyama full of otherworldly plays, and it had fans everywhere buzzing on both Twitter and Instagram.

One commenter just couldn't fathom how good the shot was.

Several commenters were wildly impressed (Image via PGA Tour on Instagram)

One called him a master and another referenced another shot from Matsuyama. He has a habit of wowing fans with impressive shots from time to time.

Several commenters were wildly impressed (Image via PGA Tour on Instagram)

One response came from a fan incredibly excited for the upcoming season.

Others said he had a swing as smooth as butter and were very impressed with the shot.

Several commenters were wildly impressed (Image via PGA Tour on Instagram)

It's safe to say that this shot from Matsuyama was one of the best anyone had seen in a long while. Both posts have received a lot of attention on social media, with the Instagram post getting nearly 10 thousand likes.

Hideki Matsuyama's best performances

Hideki Matsuyama went pro in 2013 when he joined the PGA Tour. He quickly became one of the most popular golfers thanks to his impressive play.

Unfortunately, that has not yet resulted in a top ranking on OWGR. It did, however, get him extremely close. He topped out at the number two rank in June of 2017, a placement he'll try to get back to in 2023.

Matsuyama has also been agonizingly close in the major tournaments. In the 2021 Masters, he broke through with a victory, but before that, he'd only come close.

Hideki Matsuyama won The Masters in 2021

In 2016, he was T4 in the PGA Championship. The following year, he came painstakingly close to the U.S. Open when he was T2 behind LIV Golf star Brooks Koepka.

In 2013, he was T6 in the Open Championship, so he has routinely finished among the best players at major tournaments.

In general, Hideki Matsuyama has eight wins on the PGA Tour, three on the European Tour, eight on the Japan Golf Tour and one other win. He has been and looks to still be one of the best golfers playing right now.

Poll : 0 votes