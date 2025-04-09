Max Homa last 5 tournaments: Finishes explored ahead of Masters 2025

Like every other professional, Max Homa will be looking out for Thursday to arrive. The iconic Masters Tournament is just around the corner, and golfers are preparing to tee off at the Augusta National Golf Club.

Max Homa is one of the players in the PGA Tour. Ranked 81st on the Official World Golf Rankings leaderboard, Homa will be playing in the Masters. Along with Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth, Homa is scheduled to tee off at Augusta National on 12.07 p.m. ET.

The 34-year-old Californian will be making his sixth appearance at the prestigious golf major. Let's take a look at his last five tournaments before the Masters.

Max Homa's last five appearances before the Masters

#5 2025 Valero Texas Open

Max Homa scored a double bogey in between two bogeys while playing in the opening round of Valero Texas Open. In the back nine, he shot only two birdies against two bogeys, ending round 1 with 4-over 76.

In the second round, Homa opened with a birdie but scored a double bogey at the par-4 5th hole. He tried his best to recover from over the par score with two birdies in the back nine. However, Homa missed the cut after finishing with 3-over 147.

#4 The Players Championship 2025

Max Homa scored two double bogeys at the par-4 4th hole and the par-5 9th hole during the opening round of The Players Championship. Apart from that, he shot four bogeys and only one birdie, finishing Round 1 with 7-over 79.

Homa tried his best to cross the cutline. In the second round, the PGA Tour pro shot three birdies. However, he bogeyed twice while playing at the back nine, which led him miss the cut again, going home with 6-over 150.

#3 2025 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MasterCard

Max Homa had one of his worst starts at Arnold Palmer Invitational this year. In round 1, Homa scored four consecutive bogeys at the par-3 2nd hole, par-4 3rd hole, par-5 4th hole and par-4 5th hole. He shot back-to-back three bogeys at the par-3 14th, par-4 15th and par-5 16th hole.

Homa scored a double bogey in the penultimate hole as well. While playing at round 2, he scored five birdies and a hole-in-one at the par-5 6th hole. However, due to a double bogey at the 10th hole and three bogeys at the back nine, Homa missed the cut with 7-over 151.

#2 The Genesis Invitational 2025

Max Homa's score at the end of the Genesis Invitational was also 7-over 151. He started the opening round with back-to-back two bogeys at the first and second holes. Throughout the round, he scored six bogeys against a birdie, finishing 4-over 76.

Homa tried to make it past the cutline in the second round. He scored 3 birdies against three bogeys, but his double bogey at the par-3 16th hole made him miss the cut.

#1 WM Phoenix Open 2025

Max Homa started in TPC Scottsdale after finishing T53 at Pebble Beach. He scored five bogeys in the first round, including two consecutive ones at the back nine. Homa also shot a double bogey at the par-4 5th hole, which led him score 5 over par at the end of the first round.

In the second round, Homa only scored three birdies, including consecutive birdies at the 16th and 17th holes. However, he couldn't cross the cut line, finishing the WM Phoenix Open with 3-over 145.

