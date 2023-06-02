Memorial Tournament bag policy: Here’s what you can and can’t bring to the PGA Tour event at Muirfield Village Golf Club

The 2023 Memorial Tournament has begun at the Muirfield Village Golf Club. The designated event is considered to be one of the most important tournaments on the PGA Tour.

However, before every edition, golf fans often question what a spectator can and cannot bring to the Muirfield Golf Club.

Spectators have been asked to pack lightly this year, with only patrons being allowed to bring small bags to the golf club. Only a few types of bags with certain specifications are allowed at Muirfield Village.

Here are the details:

Small bags of dimensions 6 inches x 6 inches x 6 inches

Clear bags of dimensions 12 inches x 6 inches c 12 inches

Only 1-gallon freezer bags

Medically required bags

Diaper bags

Folding chair without bags

What are the bags and items spectators cannot bring to the 2023 Memorial Tournament? Here is a list of the non-approved items as well:

Backpacks

Camera Cases

Mesh Bags

Purse

Seat cushions

Tinted plastic bags

Oversized tote bags

Binocular cases

Printed pattern plastic bags

Folding chair bag

Who are the top players to watch out for at Muirfield Village Golf Club?

The 2023 Memorial Tournament is one of the most anticipated events on the PGA Tour. A lot of star golfers are at Muirfield Village to contest for the trophy designed by legendary golfer Jack Nicklaus.

Sixteen of the top 20 golfers in the OWGR are competing at the tournament. Some of the top golfers to look out for are Scottie Scheffler, Jon Rahm, Rory McIlroy, Patrick Cantlay, and Xander Schauffele.

Sam Bennett, the 2023 Masters Low Amateur, is making his professional debut at this tournament. Defending champion Billy Horschel is also among those who will be keenly followed.

Viktor Hovland, Matt Fitzpatrick, Justin Thomas, Sam Burns, and Jordan Spieth are some other top 20 players who could put in strong displays in this year's event.

What is the prize pool of the 2023 Memorial Tournament?

As one of the designated events on the PGA Tour, the Memorial Tournament has a massive prize purse of $20 million. The prize pool this year has seen a $8 million hike from last year's edition which had a $12 million prize purse.

This year, the winner will receive a paycheck of $3.6 million, almost a million dollars more than last year's prize money at the same tournament.

Here is the payout for golfers who end in the top 10 ranks on the leaderboard:

1- $3,600,000

2- $2,180,000

3- $1,380,000

4- $980,000

5- $820,000

6- $725,000

7- $675,000

8- $625,000

9- $585,000

10- $545,000

When and where to watch the 2023 Memorial Tournament?

The Memorial Tournament TV broadcasting rights are shared by Golf Channel and CBS Sports. The first two rounds will entirely be broadcasted by the Golf Channel, while the weekend play will have split broadcasting by both Golf Channel and CBS Sports.

Here is the TV schedule for the 2023 Memorial Tournament in Muirfield Village Golf Club.

Thursday, June 1 (Round 1)

02:00 pm to 06:00 pm - Golf Channel

Friday, June 2 (Round 2)

02:00 pm to 06:00 pm - Golf Channel

Saturday, June 3 (Round 3)

12:30 to 02:30 pm - Golf Channel

02:30 to 06:00 pm - CBS Sports

Sunday, June 4 (Round 4)

12:30 to 02:30 pm - Golf Channel

2:30 to 06:00 pm - CBS Sports.

Fans can also switch to the digital streaming platform of ESPN+ to watch the entire event.

