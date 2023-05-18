“Middle of the green is key”: Viktor Hovland explains what makes the Oak Hill circuit so tough

For professional players, the Oak Hill Country Club circuit has always been a difficult course. Yet, Norwegian golfer Viktor Hovland seems to have figured out the secret to success on the course.

The PGA Tour's emerging talent Viktor Hovland recently gave some insight into why the Oak Hill Country Club circuit is so difficult

In a recent interview, Hovland said that hitting shots to the middle of the green rather than attempting to be too aggressive is the key to success at Oak Hill.

Hovland said:

"Middle of the green is key."

Viktor Hovlands soft approach the key to winning?

2023 PGA Championship - Round One (Viktor Hovland)

According to Hovland, hitting approach shots to the heart of the green is the best way to stay out of trouble because Oak Hill's greens are challenging to read. The course's greens, he observed, are quick and undulating with fine breaks that can be challenging to detect. Golfers can increase their chances of making par by hitting to the center of the green, which will help them avoid the pin locations that are the most challenging.

Along with its difficult greens, Oak Hill is renowned for its constrained fairways and large rough. Hovland emphasized the significance of accuracy off the tee, pointing out that hitting approach shots far from the pin might be challenging if golfers miss the fairway. He underlined the importance of exercising patience and not attempting to force shots that aren't there.

Hovland remarked:

"This is probably one of the tougher courses I've ever played."

Viktor Hovland had trouble on a handful of the more challenging holes at Oak Hill during his practice round. He struggled with the constrained fairways and steep sloping greens from back to front. He was able to turn things around, though, by playing well on the back nine. He finished his round with a score of 68, which keeps him right within reach of the winners trophy.

Hovland wasn't the only golfer who had trouble during his round at Oak Hill. Other world class golfers also found the course to be difficult, with some having trouble on the greens and others having trouble with accuracy off the tee. Some players, though, did well on the course on opening day. Bryson DeChambeau, for example, is currently the solo leader and finished his day with a respectable round of 66. Jon Rahm, however, has felt the full force of Oak Hill and currently sits well below the cut line at six over par.

Viktor Hovland's thoughts on the Oak Hill Country Club circuit provide some light on why the course presents a special challenge for seasoned golfers. Hovland gave some insightful advice for golfers hoping to be successful at Oak Hill. He emphasized the necessity to shoot shots to the middle of the green and practice patience. Hovland also remarked that the course was similar to the Winged Foot Golf Course, where the 2020 U.S Open was held. Hovland finished T13 in that competition. It will be interesting to see how he factors in his shots tomorrow when the pins change position.

