Nelly Korda’s caddie and LPGA player Caroline Masson are expecting their first child

US golfer Nelly Korda's caddie, Jason McDede, and German golfer Caroline Masson are expecting their first child together in May. The couple, who are all set to get married in Melbourne, Florida, this week, announced the good news last week on social media.

The couple learned they were expecting in September at the Walmart NW Arkansas Championship. It was perfect because they had adopted a puppy, Ace, from a family off the 10th hole at Pinnacle Country Club in Rogers six years prior.

According to Golfweek, Caroline Masson thinks this is the perfect time to start a family.

She said:

"To be honest this is probably the perfect timing right now."

Masson added that she didn't want to force things and wanted to try without trying too hard for the child.

"I always said trying without trying too hard was kind of the motto, which is just more like me. I didn’t want to force things."

Maternity takes a lot of time away from female athletes. Caroline Masson, too, agreed it was going to be tough letting go of golf.

"I love playing golf. It’s a tough thing to feel like you give that up, at least for a while, to have a baby. I think that’s what a lot of players go through. When is the perfect timing?"

Caroline Masson is not spending a lot of time thinking about long-term plans. She has taken inspiration from all the athletes who return to the field after maternity with their children in tow. Over time, the maternity policy of the LPGA has been more accommodating. Now, Masson is only eager for some downtime to get ready for the upcoming special chapter.

Nelly Korda, who has worked with Jason McDede, considers him her big brother. She said that she is excited to see him stepping into a new role.

"I can’t wait to see him kind of step into that new role. I know he is going to be great. I can’t wait to spoil their kid."

"We just hung out all weekend and hit it off" - Jason McDede on how he and Caroline Masson met

German golfer Caroline Masson and Nelly Korda's caddie, Jason McDede, had a love story straight out of a film. McDede first asked Masson out on a date at the 2013 Women's British Open at St. Andrews.

The two met up at the iconic 18th hole at the Old Course and followed it with a dinner. And it's been a love story for the books ever since.

In McDede's own words:

"We just hung out all weekend and hit it off and the next thing you know, we’ve been together for 10 years."

Their wedding was postponed a couple of times due to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, it's finally happening this week at Melbourne, Florida. The pair will go on a honeymoon cruise with all the family to the Cayman Islands and Jamaica.

