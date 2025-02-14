$1.3B Golf superstar Tiger Woods' golf apparel brand teases another big release

Tiger Woods' apparel brand Sun Day Red has teased a big release and has drawn several eyeballs. The $1.3B net golf legend will be celebrating the company's first announcement anniversary this month.

Ad

Sun Day Red's first collection 'The Hunt' was launched in May last year. It included men's golf apparel and accessories such as training dry hoodies, long sleeve nebula T-shirts, and 3D lightweight hoodies among other items. The aesthetic appeal of the first collection was reminiscent of Tiger Woods' final playoff and eventual triumph over Bob May at the 2000 PGA Championship.

Sun Day Red took to social media platform X on Friday to share an intriguing picture to tease a new release. The picture features a silhouette of a golfer. The caption of the post is also mystifying as fans have guessed that a golfer is possibly coming on board with the new drop. The actual announcement will be made on February 18, 2025. The caption read:

Ad

Trending

"Next on the tee.... More to come 2.18.25."

Expand Tweet

Ad

Anything that Tiger Woods does in golf will always attract immense attention, by default. His illustrious legacy follows every new venture he takes up. That is the case with 'Sun Day Red' as well, as the name carries his tradition of wearing red shirts at the final rounds of tournaments.

As the website of the brand promises:

"When you wear these clothes, you wear the confidence to compete, both on and off the course. You carry the legacy of a champion".

Ad

Any drop by Sun Day Red will create a buzz in the golf world since the brand aims to provide quality attire that can be worn on and off the course. Fans suspecting a new face might join the brand, has added more mystique around the drop.

Woods had started his final round attire tradition based on his mother, Kultida Woods' belief that red was his power color.

Who do fans think is coming on board with Tiger Woods' Sun Day Red?

Fans have made several speculations about which golfer will come on board with Tiger Woods' Sun Day Red for their latest drop. While the official announcement will be made later this month, fans rushed to the comment section of the teaser post to make their guesses about who could it possibly be.

Ad

"looks like Adam Scott's finish," wrote a fan on X.

Expand Tweet

Ad

"Justin Thomas," one fan said.

"Tom Kim," another differed.

"Next on the tee... Shooter McGavin" one fan joked about the 'Happy Gilmore' antagonist.

"Harold Varner," guessed another user.

Expand Tweet

Fans have been making the wildest predictions but nothing will be confirmed until the official announcement is made by Sun Day Red itself. Notably, Sun Day Red has more than 44k followers on X.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback