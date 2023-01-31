13 Major champions to compete at the Aramco Saudi Ladies International

The Aramco Saudi Ladies International will take place from Thursday, February 16, to Sunday, February 19, this year. It has been confirmed that 13 of the Major winners will be competing in the 70-player field event at the Royal Greens Golf & Country Club in King Abdullah Economic City.

World No. 1 Lydia Ko will be playing her first tournament of the year after taking a good long break for her wedding and honeymoon. The Kiwi golfer got married last month. Three-time Major champion and KPMG Women’s PGA Championship 2022 winner In Gee Chun will also feature at the Aramco Saudi Ladies International.

World No. 7 Lexi Thompson will be one of the top contenders for the title at the Royal Greens Golf & Country Club. Apart from ending the three-year drought of the title at LET's Aramco Team Series individual event in New York, Thompson had seven top 10 finishes last year.

Champion Georgia Hall, the reigning champion at the Aramco Saudi Ladies International, is excited to return to the event after creating fond memories last year.

"It was great to win early in the season last year," the World No. 24 said. "I hope to defend my title this year. I’m a fan of the place and enjoy playing on this course as it suits my game well."

As per Georgia, playing in Saudi Arabia is a major confidence booster for her, having done well in past tournaments in the Middle East.

Here are the Major champions who will compete in the Aramco Saudi Ladies International:

Anna Nordqvist

In Gee Chun

Patty Tavatanakit

Hannah Green

Jeong Eun Lee

Danielle Kang

Kim A-Lim

Hyo-Joo Kim

Ji Eun-Hee

Lexi Thompson

Georgia Hall

Ashleigh Buhai

Lydia Ko

Purse for the Aramco Saudi Ladies International

Lydia Ko will make a return to the tour after the break

Aramco Saudi Ladies International is the third event of the 2023 LET season. This year, the LET made some ground-breaking changes, including an increase in prize money. There will be 30 tournaments across 21 nations this season.The LET calendar also includes the Aramco Team Series, consisting of five events held worldwide.The total purse for all the events this season is €35 million ($37 million).

Aramco Saudi Ladies International will have a purse size of $5 million, which is the largest amount apart from Majors and is the same as the men's tournament, the PIF Saudi International. The winner will receive $750,000.

Defending champion Georgia Hall is happy with the prize money boost.

"It’s a massive boost for the women’s game, and it also goes beyond golf as it’s what women in sport deserve. We are all thoroughly grateful to Golf Saudi for what it’s doing for women’s golf."

Lexi Thompson shared similar thoughts on the prize money increase, stating that women's golf has wanted equal pay for so long and this step by LET was heartening to see.

"For us, it’s always been about feeling equal, and we are all focused on growing the game to leave in a much better place for future generation of female golfers," Thompson said.

Poll : 0 votes