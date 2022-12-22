"Such a shame” - Georgia Hall left 'speechless' by Golf's treatment at SPOTY

Georgia Hall has criticized the BBC's Sports Personality of the Year award. In England, this is an award that attempts to determine the most successful English athletes of the year.

Unfortunately, the game of golf is completely ignored far too often. Only two golfers have ever won the award. Nick Faldo was the last one to do so in 1989, so it has been a while since the English audience has seen a golfer win.

Georgia Hall called out the awards show on Twitter:

“Such a shame Golf doesn’t get the recognition it deserved yet again on [Sports Personality of the Year]."

Matt Fitzpatrick won the U.S. Open, which absolutely constitutes a successful year. The BBC didn't see it as successful enough and didn't even nominate him. Many believe he should have won, but he wasn't even up for it.

Fitzpatrick also finished the year ranked in the top 10 of the Official World Golf Rankings at number nine. All told, it was a really impressive year for the golfer that the media company evidently overlooked.

Matt Fitzpatrick @MattFitz94 2022, a year I’ll never forgot. A year that wouldn’t have been possible without the support of my family, friends and team.



Here’s to more success in 2023!! 2022, a year I’ll never forgot. A year that wouldn’t have been possible without the support of my family, friends and team.Here’s to more success in 2023!! https://t.co/fldrSJ2ipT

Hall was not the only person to notice the awful treatment of the game of golf by the BBC SPOTY awards. Long before he was snubbed, Fitzpatrick said he wouldn't attend the awards ceremony even if he was nominated due to their treatment of golfers over the years.

Evidently, it's not enough to win a Major and be ranked in the top 10 of a global sport.

Ronnie O’Sullivan (snooker), Beth Mead (soccer), Jessica Gadirova (gymnast), Ben Stokes (cricket), Jake Wightman (running), and Eve Muirhead (curling) were nominated. Mead took home the award.

In 2018, Hall herself was snubbed. She became just the fourth English woman to win a major ever, and she couldn't even get nominated.

The BBC have not even pretended to care about the game of golf. Her victory that year only received a paltry 10 seconds of airtime.

Hall's crusade against the SPOTY awards makes sense for that reason, but it's also justified as many throughout the sport of golf don't believe they are treated fairly when it comes to awards season.

Who is Georgia Hall?

Georgia Hall has had a stellar career

Georgia Hall is an English professional golfer. This year, she finished ranked 25th in the LPGA OWGR. That major victory in 2018, which came at the Women's British Open, was her first major victory.

She first turned professional in 2014. She won the Open Generali de Strasbourg that year and the Oates Victorian Open in 2016.

Hall won the Ladies European Tour Order of Merit. She did so after recording seven top-10 finishes during the 2017 season.

She eventually made it to the LPGA Tour in 2018, when she won that first major. That remains her only major victory to date. She finished sixth in the Evian Championship in 2021 for her next-closest title bid.

In 2020, though many tournaments were suspended due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Hall was able to secure two victories and actually finished rank second in the world.

