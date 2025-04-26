17 YO achieves exceptional feat by making the cut at the Chevron Championship

Gianna Clemente's latest feat in the Chevron Championship is now making headlines everywhere. The 17-year-old amateur golfer made the cut at the first golf major of the year in the LPGA. This has landed the five-time junior All-American a point in the LPGA's Ladies European Amateur Pathway standings.

The LPGA's latest program, LEAP, tracks the performance of outstanding amateur players and rewards them with tour membership. These enable them make a smooth transition to professional rankings. Golfers can earn LEAP points by making the cut at events like the Chevron Championship and finishing strong.

Clemente got a total of three points in the LEAP Rankings. The LPGA Tour congratulated the 2023 PGA Junior Champion on X (previously Twitter):

"Cut made 💪 With amateur @giaclementegolf making the weekend, she secures a point in the #LEAP standings and now has 3 points 💪"

Clemente's performance in the 2025 Chevron Championship has landed her on T18 with a total score of 3 under par after 36 holes (141). In the first round, Clemente scored a birdie on hole 2 and an impressive eagle on the par-5 hole 4. On the back nine, she scored only two birdies and bogeyed four times.

At the end of the first round, Clemente scored 1 under par (71). She started her second round in the Chevron Championship with a steady par shot, followed by a birdie on hole 2. The 2024 AJGA Girls Player of the Year scored another birdie on hole 8 and finished the front nine bogey-free.

Clemente bogeyed the par-5 hole 13 while playing the back nine. However, she responded with a birdie on the par-4 hole 16. This brought her round score to 2 under par (70).

She is scheduled to start the third round in the Chevron Championship around 9.58 am local time, alongside Georgia Hall and Pajaree Anannarukarn.

The Chevron Championship Round 3 tee times explored

Take a look at the tee times and groupings of the third round of the 2025 Chevron Championship: (timings in local time)

1st tee:

8:52 am: Grace Kim, Hinako Shibuno, Akie Iwai

Grace Kim, Hinako Shibuno, Akie Iwai 9:03 am: Ina Yoon, Ayaka Furue, Brooke Matthews

Ina Yoon, Ayaka Furue, Brooke Matthews 9:14 am: Sei Young Kim, Mi Hyang Lee, Chisato Iwai

Sei Young Kim, Mi Hyang Lee, Chisato Iwai 9:25 am: Lucy Li, Miyu Yamashita, Rio Takeda

Lucy Li, Miyu Yamashita, Rio Takeda 9:36 am: Megan Khang, Jin Young Ko, Lauren Coughlin

Megan Khang, Jin Young Ko, Lauren Coughlin 9:47 am: In Gee Chun, Jenny Shin, Alexa Pano

In Gee Chun, Jenny Shin, Alexa Pano 9:58 am: Gianna Clemente (a), Georgia Hall, Pajaree Anannarukarn

Gianna Clemente (a), Georgia Hall, Pajaree Anannarukarn 10:09 am: Auston Kim, Emily Kristine Pedersen, Miranda Wang

Auston Kim, Emily Kristine Pedersen, Miranda Wang 10:20 am: Carlota Ciganda, Ariya Jutanugarn, Chanettee Wannasaen

Carlota Ciganda, Ariya Jutanugarn, Chanettee Wannasaen 10:31 am: Minjee Lee, Ruoning Yin, Somi Lee

Minjee Lee, Ruoning Yin, Somi Lee 10:42 am: Lexi Thompson, Weiwei Zhang, Elizabeth Szokol

Lexi Thompson, Weiwei Zhang, Elizabeth Szokol 10:53 am: Manon De Roey, Hye-Jin Choi, Haeran Ryu

Manon De Roey, Hye-Jin Choi, Haeran Ryu 11:04 am: Sarah Schmelzel, Hyo Joo Kim, Angel Yin

Sarah Schmelzel, Hyo Joo Kim, Angel Yin 11:15 am: Yan Liu, Lindy Duncan, Mao Saigo

10th tee groupings of the Chevron Championship round 3

8:52 am: A Lim Kim, Albane Valenzuela, Ashleigh Buhai

A Lim Kim, Albane Valenzuela, Ashleigh Buhai 9:03 am: Nelly Korda, Gigi Stoll, Amy Yang

Nelly Korda, Gigi Stoll, Amy Yang 9:14 am: Cassie Porter, Stephanie Kyriacou, Ingrid Lindblad

Cassie Porter, Stephanie Kyriacou, Ingrid Lindblad 9:25 am: Nasa Hataoka, Lydia Ko, Maja Stark

Nasa Hataoka, Lydia Ko, Maja Stark 9:36 am: Brooke M. Henderson, Sophia Popov, Cheyenne Knight

Brooke M. Henderson, Sophia Popov, Cheyenne Knight 9:47 am: Alena Sharp, Jeongeun Lee5, Lilia Vu

Alena Sharp, Jeongeun Lee5, Lilia Vu 9:58 am: Yu Liu, Dewi Weber, Andrea Lee

Yu Liu, Dewi Weber, Andrea Lee 10:09 am: Paula Reto, Jasmine Suwannapura, Jin Hee Im

Paula Reto, Jasmine Suwannapura, Jin Hee Im 10:20 am: Yuna Nishimura, Anna Nordqvist, Leona Maguire

Yuna Nishimura, Anna Nordqvist, Leona Maguire 10:31 am: Peiyun Chien, Pernilla Lindberg, Allisen Corpuz

Peiyun Chien, Pernilla Lindberg, Allisen Corpuz 10:42 am: Esther Henseleit, Yuri Yoshida, Pauline Roussin-Bouchard

Esther Henseleit, Yuri Yoshida, Pauline Roussin-Bouchard 10:53 am: Gabriela Ruffels, Ryann O'Toole, Aditi Ashok

Gabriela Ruffels, Ryann O'Toole, Aditi Ashok 11:04 am: Jeeno Thitikul, Frida Kinhult, Minami Katsu

