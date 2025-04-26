17 YO achieves exceptional feat by making the cut at the Chevron Championship

Gianna Clemente's latest feat in the Chevron Championship is now making headlines everywhere. The 17-year-old amateur golfer made the cut at the first golf major of the year in the LPGA. This has landed the five-time junior All-American a point in the LPGA's Ladies European Amateur Pathway standings.
The LPGA's latest program, LEAP, tracks the performance of outstanding amateur players and rewards them with tour membership. These enable them make a smooth transition to professional rankings. Golfers can earn LEAP points by making the cut at events like the Chevron Championship and finishing strong.
Clemente got a total of three points in the LEAP Rankings. The LPGA Tour congratulated the 2023 PGA Junior Champion on X (previously Twitter):
"Cut made 💪 With amateur @giaclementegolf making the weekend, she secures a point in the #LEAP standings and now has 3 points 💪"
Clemente's performance in the 2025 Chevron Championship has landed her on T18 with a total score of 3 under par after 36 holes (141). In the first round, Clemente scored a birdie on hole 2 and an impressive eagle on the par-5 hole 4. On the back nine, she scored only two birdies and bogeyed four times.
At the end of the first round, Clemente scored 1 under par (71). She started her second round in the Chevron Championship with a steady par shot, followed by a birdie on hole 2. The 2024 AJGA Girls Player of the Year scored another birdie on hole 8 and finished the front nine bogey-free.
Clemente bogeyed the par-5 hole 13 while playing the back nine. However, she responded with a birdie on the par-4 hole 16. This brought her round score to 2 under par (70).
She is scheduled to start the third round in the Chevron Championship around 9.58 am local time, alongside Georgia Hall and Pajaree Anannarukarn.
The Chevron Championship Round 3 tee times explored
Take a look at the tee times and groupings of the third round of the 2025 Chevron Championship: (timings in local time)
1st tee:
- 8:52 am: Grace Kim, Hinako Shibuno, Akie Iwai
- 9:03 am: Ina Yoon, Ayaka Furue, Brooke Matthews
- 9:14 am: Sei Young Kim, Mi Hyang Lee, Chisato Iwai
- 9:25 am: Lucy Li, Miyu Yamashita, Rio Takeda
- 9:36 am: Megan Khang, Jin Young Ko, Lauren Coughlin
- 9:47 am: In Gee Chun, Jenny Shin, Alexa Pano
- 9:58 am: Gianna Clemente (a), Georgia Hall, Pajaree Anannarukarn
- 10:09 am: Auston Kim, Emily Kristine Pedersen, Miranda Wang
- 10:20 am: Carlota Ciganda, Ariya Jutanugarn, Chanettee Wannasaen
- 10:31 am: Minjee Lee, Ruoning Yin, Somi Lee
- 10:42 am: Lexi Thompson, Weiwei Zhang, Elizabeth Szokol
- 10:53 am: Manon De Roey, Hye-Jin Choi, Haeran Ryu
- 11:04 am: Sarah Schmelzel, Hyo Joo Kim, Angel Yin
- 11:15 am: Yan Liu, Lindy Duncan, Mao Saigo
10th tee groupings of the Chevron Championship round 3
- 8:52 am: A Lim Kim, Albane Valenzuela, Ashleigh Buhai
- 9:03 am: Nelly Korda, Gigi Stoll, Amy Yang
- 9:14 am: Cassie Porter, Stephanie Kyriacou, Ingrid Lindblad
- 9:25 am: Nasa Hataoka, Lydia Ko, Maja Stark
- 9:36 am: Brooke M. Henderson, Sophia Popov, Cheyenne Knight
- 9:47 am: Alena Sharp, Jeongeun Lee5, Lilia Vu
- 9:58 am: Yu Liu, Dewi Weber, Andrea Lee
- 10:09 am: Paula Reto, Jasmine Suwannapura, Jin Hee Im
- 10:20 am: Yuna Nishimura, Anna Nordqvist, Leona Maguire
- 10:31 am: Peiyun Chien, Pernilla Lindberg, Allisen Corpuz
- 10:42 am: Esther Henseleit, Yuri Yoshida, Pauline Roussin-Bouchard
- 10:53 am: Gabriela Ruffels, Ryann O'Toole, Aditi Ashok
- 11:04 am: Jeeno Thitikul, Frida Kinhult, Minami Katsu