17 YO achieves exceptional feat by making the cut at the Chevron Championship

By Pravashis Biswas
Modified Apr 26, 2025 17:17 GMT
GOLF: APR 24 LPGA The Chevron Championship - Source: Getty
GOLF: APR 24 LPGA The Chevron Championship - Source: Getty

Gianna Clemente's latest feat in the Chevron Championship is now making headlines everywhere. The 17-year-old amateur golfer made the cut at the first golf major of the year in the LPGA. This has landed the five-time junior All-American a point in the LPGA's Ladies European Amateur Pathway standings.

Ad

The LPGA's latest program, LEAP, tracks the performance of outstanding amateur players and rewards them with tour membership. These enable them make a smooth transition to professional rankings. Golfers can earn LEAP points by making the cut at events like the Chevron Championship and finishing strong.

Clemente got a total of three points in the LEAP Rankings. The LPGA Tour congratulated the 2023 PGA Junior Champion on X (previously Twitter):

"Cut made 💪 With amateur @giaclementegolf making the weekend, she secures a point in the #LEAP standings and now has 3 points 💪"
Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

Clemente's performance in the 2025 Chevron Championship has landed her on T18 with a total score of 3 under par after 36 holes (141). In the first round, Clemente scored a birdie on hole 2 and an impressive eagle on the par-5 hole 4. On the back nine, she scored only two birdies and bogeyed four times.

At the end of the first round, Clemente scored 1 under par (71). She started her second round in the Chevron Championship with a steady par shot, followed by a birdie on hole 2. The 2024 AJGA Girls Player of the Year scored another birdie on hole 8 and finished the front nine bogey-free.

Ad

Clemente bogeyed the par-5 hole 13 while playing the back nine. However, she responded with a birdie on the par-4 hole 16. This brought her round score to 2 under par (70).

She is scheduled to start the third round in the Chevron Championship around 9.58 am local time, alongside Georgia Hall and Pajaree Anannarukarn.

The Chevron Championship Round 3 tee times explored

Take a look at the tee times and groupings of the third round of the 2025 Chevron Championship: (timings in local time)

Ad

1st tee:

  • 8:52 am: Grace Kim, Hinako Shibuno, Akie Iwai
  • 9:03 am: Ina Yoon, Ayaka Furue, Brooke Matthews
  • 9:14 am: Sei Young Kim, Mi Hyang Lee, Chisato Iwai
  • 9:25 am: Lucy Li, Miyu Yamashita, Rio Takeda
  • 9:36 am: Megan Khang, Jin Young Ko, Lauren Coughlin
  • 9:47 am: In Gee Chun, Jenny Shin, Alexa Pano
  • 9:58 am: Gianna Clemente (a), Georgia Hall, Pajaree Anannarukarn
  • 10:09 am: Auston Kim, Emily Kristine Pedersen, Miranda Wang
  • 10:20 am: Carlota Ciganda, Ariya Jutanugarn, Chanettee Wannasaen
  • 10:31 am: Minjee Lee, Ruoning Yin, Somi Lee
  • 10:42 am: Lexi Thompson, Weiwei Zhang, Elizabeth Szokol
  • 10:53 am: Manon De Roey, Hye-Jin Choi, Haeran Ryu
  • 11:04 am: Sarah Schmelzel, Hyo Joo Kim, Angel Yin
  • 11:15 am: Yan Liu, Lindy Duncan, Mao Saigo
Ad

10th tee groupings of the Chevron Championship round 3

  • 8:52 am: A Lim Kim, Albane Valenzuela, Ashleigh Buhai
  • 9:03 am: Nelly Korda, Gigi Stoll, Amy Yang
  • 9:14 am: Cassie Porter, Stephanie Kyriacou, Ingrid Lindblad
  • 9:25 am: Nasa Hataoka, Lydia Ko, Maja Stark
  • 9:36 am: Brooke M. Henderson, Sophia Popov, Cheyenne Knight
  • 9:47 am: Alena Sharp, Jeongeun Lee5, Lilia Vu
  • 9:58 am: Yu Liu, Dewi Weber, Andrea Lee
  • 10:09 am: Paula Reto, Jasmine Suwannapura, Jin Hee Im
  • 10:20 am: Yuna Nishimura, Anna Nordqvist, Leona Maguire
  • 10:31 am: Peiyun Chien, Pernilla Lindberg, Allisen Corpuz
  • 10:42 am: Esther Henseleit, Yuri Yoshida, Pauline Roussin-Bouchard
  • 10:53 am: Gabriela Ruffels, Ryann O'Toole, Aditi Ashok
  • 11:04 am: Jeeno Thitikul, Frida Kinhult, Minami Katsu
About the author
Pravashis Biswas

Pravashis Biswas

Twitter icon

Pravashis is a passionate Golf Writer at Sportskeeda, combining his love for the sport with a strong academic background. With a Post Graduate Degree in Physics from St. Xavier's College, Kolkata, Pravashis's interest sparked from discovering the resemblance between a golf ball and fullerene, as well as the physics of its flight trajectory.

With prior experience as an entertainment content writer at Wincible and a sports content writer at Anfield Home, Pravashis brings a meticulous approach to his craft. His research skills and ability to present relevant information without losing creativity set him apart as a journalist. He strives to provide accurate and engaging content, leveraging tools like the GLF app, live sources, and leading platforms such as Golf.com and BBC.

A fan of Tiger Woods, Pravashis is inspired by the legend’s contributions to golf and his enduring wisdom. Beyond writing, he enjoys editing videos and following WWE and MMA, hobbies that complement his dynamic storytelling. Pravashis aspires to cover major events like the PGA Tour, delivering insightful perspectives on golf’s evolving landscape. With a deep appreciation for the sport’s traditions and future, he is committed to enriching the global golfing narrative at Sportskeeda.

Know More

Quick Links
Edited by Krutik Jain
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications