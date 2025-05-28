2-year sober Anthony Kim drops 3-word reaction on addiction

Before Anthony Kim became a LIV Golfer, he went through numerous surgeries and a battle against drug and alcohol addictions. However, the Korean American Golfer has emerged victorious in his battle. On Wednesday (May 28), Kim made a short statement on social media regarding the battle to surpass addiction.

13 years ago, Kim was forced to take a break from golf following his Achilles Tendon injury. Multiple reports emerged, which revealed his surgical procedures on hand, shoulder, and even a spinal fusion procedure. Anthony Kim's withdrawal from the 2012 Wells Fargo Championship turned out to be an unexpected 12-year-long break from professional golf.

Kim battled severe addiction issues, had to go through strict rehabilitation regimes, and finally earned a sober status. In 2024, he was back in the world of golf, joining the Saudi PIF-backed golf circuit as a wildcard. In February, Kim shared a post with his fans on Instagram, announcing the completion of two years as a sober individual.

On May 28, Anthony Kim shared a post on his Instagram story about what leads to addiction.

"SOBER is DOPE 🔥," he commented to the post.

Screenshot of Kim's Instagram story/IG: @anthonykimofficial

Kim's career in the professional circuit began in 2006. Between 2008 to 2010, he won three PGA Tour titles and became a key player for the U.S. Ryder Cup team. Anthony Kim's break from the game following a chain of surgeries made him vulnerable to addiction.

Kim had to seek professional help and went through mental struggles to finally attain sobriety. Finally, ending a 12-year-long leave, Kim made his return to golf in 2024 through LIV Golf.

When Anthony Kim reflected on his comeback

During last year's LIV Golf Miami, Kim stepped up on the podium to share his journey through a phase of darkness. The golfer's speech echoed the struggle he went through for over a decade.

"When doctors are telling you that you may not have much time left, that’s a pretty rude awakening. I still think about it to this day when I’m out there and I get frustrated with my golf … how far I have come. I got to a point where I may not be here speaking to you guys," Kim was quoted as saying by The Guardian.

"Once you get going down that slippery slope, it’s hard to make your way back, and unfortunately, I just kept going downhill. Somehow, I’ve made it through. I’m sitting here in front of you just feeling really honoured and blessed to be here because there’s a lot of reasons I shouldn’t be here right now," he added.

Kim's family was also responsible for his motivational comeback trail. He revealed that his interest in golf started growing again when his wife Emily expressed a desire to learn the sport.

