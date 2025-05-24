"She not even elite" - Anthony Kim takes a jibe at $5M-worth WNBA star for reportedly calling Caitlin Clark 'trash'

Anthony Kim recently called out a popular athlete of the Women's NBA for taking an alleged controversial shot at Caitlin Clark. The LIV Golfer reposted a clip of the incident while taking a jibe at Brittney Griner for her actions during a recent WNBA game.

Kim is one of the most active golfers on X (previously Twitter), and his timeline contains different topics, varying from politics to other sports than golf. Recently, a clip from a WNBA game between the Indiana Fever and the Atlanta Dream went viral. Kim shared a clip from the match where Griner can be allegedly seen hurling abuse toward Clark, though no audio evidence has surfaced so far.

Griner, who has a net worth of $5 million as per Celebrity Net Worth, was caught on camera, and political activist Riley Gaines pointed out that it "appeared" to be a racist remark at Caitlin. Anthony Kim shared his take on the whole incident via a post on X.

"U better not say @brittneygriner did anything wrong or either U will be the 1 that is called racist or it’s Ai. She not even elite @wnba on @espn but u gonna beat an insanely talented @boogiecousins 1 V 1?😂"

Notably, Griner is a well-established WNBA figure with an average of 14.7 points, 7.3 rebounds, and 1 assist this season.

She is also the only player in the history of the WNBA to average 4.0 blocks per game for a season, which is far more impressive than DeMarcus Cousins, the one Anthony Kim mentioned.

This is not the first time the LIV Golf wildcard has commented about any sport other than golf. Although Kim is a professional golfer, his interest extends beyond the sport.

When Anthony Kim revealed why he watches the WNBA

The Indiana Fever Guard Caitlin Clark is widely regarded as one of the greatest collegiate basketball players. Clark also remains the all-time top scorer of the NCAA Division 1. Apart from her achievements, Caitlin has been instrumental in expanding women's basketball, which is often referred to as the Caitlin Clark Effect.

According to Anthony Kim, although he watches Reese Angel's gameplays on X, only the 2024 WNBA Rookie of the Year awardee makes him watch the game. Take a look at his recent post:

"I only watch @WNBA on @espn when @CaitlinClark22 plays it’s a preference. I do however watch @Reese10Angel clips on twitter. As a korean American I have friends of all races but married 2 a white woman so should I not have an opinion on Korean women even tho I was raised by1?🤔"

Notably, Kim turned professional in 2006 and is a three-time PGA Tour winner. He made his LIV debut in 2024.

