Anthony Kim picks Brooks Koepka & Dustin Johnson as he builds an NBA starting 5 of LIV Golfers

Anthony Kim was recently approached by a reporter regarding his choice of preferred LIV Golfers for NBA starting five. The American golfer named himself and his favorite list included a two-time and a five-time major championship winner.

Kim joined the Saudi PIF-backed golf league after taking a 12-year-long hiatus from professional golf. From the moment he joined till today, he has maintained the status of a wild card in the league. Anthony Kim's best performance in LIV Golf this year was in Miami where he ended up tying for the 29th spot on the leaderboard.

In a recent video released by LIV Golf on Instagram, the golfer picked himself, Brooks Koepka, Dustin Johnson, Taylor Gooch and Mark Leishman as his NBA starting 5. Take a look at the full conversation between the reporter and Anthony Kim:

Interviewer: "If you had to build an NBA starting five out of live golfers, who would you pick?"

Anthony Kim: "Myself at point guard, because there's not a lot of tall guys. We'd probably put Dustin at center, Brooks at shooting guard, maybe Taylor Gooch at forward. And we need big bodies, so maybe Mark Leishman at power forward."

Take a look at the full clip shared by LIV Golf on their Instagram profile:

Anthony Kim's journey in golf has been quite inspiring. Despite his struggle with addiction and personal injuries, Kim did not back away from his love for golf. Although he is yet to win a title in his professional career since his comeback, Kim's enthusiasm for the sport has always been on spot.

Kim's Instagram video of picking his NBA starting 5 of LIV Golfers hints at him being a fan of more sports than golf. Before this clip came out, the American golfer also spoke about the NFL, further indicating his love for other sports.

Anthony Kim recently revealed he respected watching the career of a NFL legend

Kim's sphere of interest comprises a different number of sports, and NFL is one of them. The golfer has recently shared a post on his official X account (previously Twitter) about NFL legend Ryan Clark. Clark played for the New York Giants, Pittsburgh Steelers and the Washington Redskins.

Take a look at Anthony Kim's post about the one-time Super Bowl Ring winner here:

"This a genuine question no h8 (hate). I watched @Realrclark25 and respect how he played in @NFL but since ur saying @RGIII doesn't have the same opinions as u bcuz he is w a white woman when u had ur daughter w a white woman did u have 2 limit ur opinions on black women?"

In one of his old interviews with Golf Digest, back in 2009, Kim talked about his interests in detail. Apart from golf and NFL, Anthony loves to watch basketball and Mixed Martial Arts, which echoes his broader interest in sports.

