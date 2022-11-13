2022 Cadence Bank Houston Open: Leaderboard, Sunday tee times and TV coverage

The 2022 Cadence Bank Houston Open is entering its final day. The newly named tournament being hosted at the Memorial Park Golf Course in Texas has Tony Finau leading the field.

Finau shot an impressive 2-under 68 in tough conditions on Saturday to run away from the rest of the pack. The player, who seems to be in total control after three rounds, leads by five. If the golfer carries on the form on Sunday, this will be his fifth PGA Tour win. His closest contender is Ben Taylor.

2022 Cadence Bank Houston Open leaderboard

Tony Finau continued his dominance in the tournament as Memorial Park Golf Course witnessed yet another impressive round from him. The American golfer failed to replicate the combined 16 birdie showing from the first two days. However, with the lead, it didn’t seem necessary. Based on the updated odds from Caesars Sportsbook, the 33-year-old stands favorite to win the title on Sunday.

While Finau makes himself comfortable in pole position, Ben Taylor will look to make a strong comeback on Sunday. The golfer finished Saturday with a 5-under 65, making him the second favorite. The Englishman looks to be Finau's biggest threat as he eyes his maiden win on the PGA Tour. It is pertinent to note that this will be the first time the golfer finishes top-10 on the Tour if he manages to keep the position.

The top two are followed by Justin Rose, Wyndham Clark and Tyson Alexander, who share the T3 position. Gary Woodland and Joel Dahmen shared the T6 position on Saturday. Interestingly, the T8 position has a seven-way tie. Scott Piercy, Russell Knox, Aaron Rai, Mackenzie Hughes, James Hahn, Alex Noren, and Patrick Rodgers are the names fighting for the position.

2022 Cadence Bank Houston Open Sunday tee times

Here are the tee times for the final day of the 2022 Cadence Bank Houston Open (all times are in ET):

Sunday, 1st tee

8:44 am - Luke List, Andrew Putnam, Taylor Pendrith

8:55 am - Maverick McNealy, Justin Suh, Eric Cole

9:06 am - Scottie Scheffler, Aaron Wise, Travis Vick

9:17 am - Harris English, Jason Day, Stephan Jaeger

9:28 am - Keith Mitchell, Davis Riley, Ryan Armour

9:39 am - Trey Mullinax, Si Woo Kim, Austin Cook

9:50 am - Alex Smalley, Joseph Bramlett, Ben Griffin

10:01 am - Patrick Rodgers, Alex Noren, Adam Hadwin

10:12 am - Aaron Rai, Mackenzie Hughes, James Hahn

10:23 am - Joel Dahmen, Scott Piercy, Russell Knox

10:34 am - Wyndham Clark, Tyson Alexander, Gary Woodland

10:45 am - Tony Finau, Ben Taylor, Justin Rose

10th tee

8:44 am - Callum Tarren, David Lipsky, Denny McCarthy

8:55 am - Erik Barnes, Kyle Westmoreland, Martin Laird

9:06 am - Brendan Steele, Sam Stevens, Cole Hammer

9:17 am - Kevin Tway, Carl Yuan, Michael Kim

9:28 am - Zach Johnson, Harry Hall, Brandon Wu

9:39 am - Seung-Yul Noh, Byeong Huh An, S.H. Kim

9:50 am - Sahith Theegala, Robby Shelton, Will Gordon

10:01 am - Nick Watney, Adam Svensson, Francesco Molinari

10:12 am - Stewart Cink, Zack Fisher, Davis Thompson

10:23 am - Max McGreevy, Paul Haley II, Matthias Schwab

10:34 am - Taylor Montgomery, Zecheng Dou, Matthew NeSmith

How to watch the 2022 Cadence Bank Houston Open?

The final day of the Houston Open will be streamed live on Golf Channel and Peacock from 1:00 pm to 4:00 pm, with radio coverage available on Serius XM from 11:00 am to 4:00 pm. All times are in ET.

