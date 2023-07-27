2023 3M Open parking: Important things to keep in mind

The 3M Open, the second-to-last tournament of the 2022-23 PGA Tour season, started Thursday at the TPC Twin Cities in Blaine, Minnesota. As usual, the organizers published a series of recommendations for all fans to enjoy the tournament to the fullest.

One of the essential aspects of any sporting event of this nature is the parking for cars. In this edition of the 3M Open, parking is available at the National Sports Center in the city of Blaine.

The National Sports Center is only 2.5 miles from the TPC Twin Cities, home of the 3M Open. However, a shuttle service will be available to transport attendees between one point and the other.

There is no set time after which vehicles are allowed to arrive in the parking lot, however, since the gates of the TPC Twin Cities will open at 6:30 a.m. local time for all four days of the tournament, fans are expected to arrive around that time.

Organizers reported that shuttle service will begin at 6:15 a.m. local time Wednesday through Sunday, but also claimed that shuttlers will only travel with 100% of their seats filled.

Parking payment tickets are available online, although payment can also be made upon arrival at the facility. Parking areas are available for people with disabilities. Specialized transportation services will also be available for the disabled.

Other useful information for attendees of the 3M Open

Among other facilities, the 3M Open home course will have three grandstands open to all fans free of charge. These will feature activities of interest to attendees.

The first one is The Michelob Golden Light Grandstand, located on the 13th hole, where, the "birdie beer" will be offered when players make a birdie on this par 3 hole.

The second is The Kwik Trip Grandstand, located on the 18th tee. From there fans will be able to watch the start of the final stage of each round and the tournament itself.

The third is The SPIRE Grandstand located overlooking the 18th hole, ideal for not missing the decisive moments of the event.

All attendees are also reminded that autograph requests are restricted to two zones: the "Little Bites" autograph zone, located in the practice area, and the "Takis" autograph zone, located just past the 18th green.

The organizers will permit photography at all times during the tournament, except at exceptional times. Devices must be used in certain designated areas and the content generated must be used for personal, non-commercial purposes.

Fans are also asked not to live stream the official rounds and to be vigilant to comply promptly with requests from players or security to stop taking images.

Fans are also strongly encouraged to purchase their tickets to the event online, which, according to the organizers, will increase the speed and security of their experience.