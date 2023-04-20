2023 Chevron Championship TV schedule: How to watch, stream, golf coverage, radio, and more

The 2023 Chevron Championship starts on Thursday, April 20 at 11:00 a.m. ET. This is the first major women's tournament of the season. With 144 professional golfers, including Lydia Ko, Nelly Korda, Jin Young Ko, set to participate, it is one of the most awaited tournaments of the year.

Fans can watch the live TV coverage on NBC and Golf Channel. The digital broadcasting rights come with NBCSports.com, golfchannel.com, NBC Sports App, and Peacock.

2023 Chevron Championship: Full TV schedule and broadcaster details

Here are the details of the full TV schedule and the channel name (on which the game will be telecasted) of the first women's major tournament of the season:

Thursday, April 20 - Round 1

11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. - Golf Channel

06:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. - Golf Channel

Friday, April 21 - Round 2

11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. - Golf Channel

06:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. - Golf Channel

Saturday, April 22 - Round 3

2:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. - Peacock)

3:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. - Golf Channel

4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. - NBC

Sunday, April 23 - Final Round

2:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. - Peacock

3:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. - Golf Channel

4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. - NBC

2023 Chevron Championship: Online Streaming, radio coverage, etc

The 2023 Chevron Championship digital rights are with Peacock, NBCSports.com, Golfchannel.com, and the NBC Sports App. Fans can watch live coverage and simulcasts of all four rounds on the aforementioned platforms. Peacock has exclusive rights for early coverage of Saturday and Sunday rounds.

144 professional golfers will be fighting for a whopping $5.1 million purse and the Chevrin Championship trophy on Thursday, April 20.

2023 Chevron Championship: Full Field

Here is the list of player competing at the first major tournament of the season:

A Lim Kim

Albane Valenzuela

Alexa Pano

Alison Lee

Allisen Corpuz

Ally Ewing

Amanda Doherty

Amari Avery (a)

Amy Yang

Andrea Lee

Angel Yin

Angela Stanford

Annie Park

Ariya Jutanugarn

Ashleigh Buhai

Atthaya Thitikul

Ayaka Furue

Azahara Munoz

Brittany Altomare

Brittany Lincicome

Bronte Law

Brooke Henderson

Carlota Ciganda

Caroline Inglis

Celine Borge

Celine Boutier

Chanettee Wannasaen

Charley Hull

Chella Choi

Cheyenne Knight

Cristie Kerr

Dana Fall

Daniela Darquea

Danielle Kang

Eila Galitsky (a)

Elizabeth Szokol

Emily Kristine Pedersen

Esther Henseleit

Eun Hee Ji

Frida Kinhult

Gaby Lopez

Gemma Dryburgh

Georgia Hall

Gina Kim

Grace Kim

Hae Ran Ryu

Haeji Kang

Hannah Green

Hinako Shibuno

Hye-Jin Choi

Hyo Joo Kim

In Gee Chun

Isabella Fierro

Jaravee Boonchant

Jasmine Suwannapura

Jennifer Kupcho

Jennifer Song

Jenny Shin

Jeongeun Lee6

Jess Baker (a)

Jessica Korda

Jin Young Ko

Jodi Ewart Shadoff

Kelly Tan

Lauren Coughlin

Lauren Hartlage

Lauren Stephenson

Leona Maguire

Lexi Thompson

Lilia Vu

Lindsey Weaver-Wright

Linnea Strom

Lizette Salas

Lucy Li

Lydia Ko

Maddie Szeryk

Madelene Sagstrom

Maja Stark

Mao Saigo

Maria Fassi

Mariajo Uribe

Marina Alex

Matilda Castren

Maude-Aimee Leblanc

Megan Khang

Mel Reid

Mi Hyang Lee

Mina Harigae

Minami Katsu

Minjee Lee

Moriya Jutanugarn

Nanna Koerstz Madsen

Narin An

Nasa Hataoka

Nelly Korda

Pajaree Anannarukarn

Patty Tavatanakit

Paula Creamer

Paula Reto

Pauline Roussin

Pavarisa Yoktuan

Pernilla Lindberg

Perrine Delacour

Pia Babnik

Polly Mack

Pornanong Phatlum

Ruixin Liu

Ruoning Yin

Ryann O'Toole

Saki Baba (a)

Sarah Kemp

Sarah Schmelzel

Sei Young Kim

So Yeon Ryu

Sophia Schubert

Stacy Lewis

Stephanie Kyriacou

Stephanie Meadow

Sung Hyun Park

Ting-Hsuan Huang (a)

Valentina Rossi (a)

Wei-Ling Hsu

Wichanee Meechai

Xiaowen Yin

Xiyu Lin

Yaeeun Hong

Yealimi Noh

Yu Liu

Yuka Saso

Yuna Nishimura

Zoe Antoinette Campos (a

Interestingly, 42 out of 50 players are set to participate in the 2023 Chevron Championship. Defending champion Jennifer Kupcho is also slated to participate in the event.

