2023 Chevron Championship TV schedule: How to watch, stream, golf coverage, radio, and more

The 2023 Chevron Championship starts on Thursday, April 20 at 11:00 a.m. ET. This is the first major women's tournament of the season. With 144 professional golfers, including Lydia Ko, Nelly Korda, Jin Young Ko, set to participate, it is one of the most awaited tournaments of the year.
Fans can watch the live TV coverage on NBC and Golf Channel. The digital broadcasting rights come with NBCSports.com, golfchannel.com, NBC Sports App, and Peacock.
2023 Chevron Championship: Full TV schedule and broadcaster details
Here are the details of the full TV schedule and the channel name (on which the game will be telecasted) of the first women's major tournament of the season:
Thursday, April 20 - Round 1
- 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. - Golf Channel
- 06:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. - Golf Channel
Friday, April 21 - Round 2
- 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. - Golf Channel
- 06:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. - Golf Channel
Saturday, April 22 - Round 3
- 2:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. - Peacock)
- 3:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. - Golf Channel
- 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. - NBC
Sunday, April 23 - Final Round
- 2:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. - Peacock
- 3:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. - Golf Channel
- 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. - NBC
2023 Chevron Championship: Online Streaming, radio coverage, etc
The 2023 Chevron Championship digital rights are with Peacock, NBCSports.com, Golfchannel.com, and the NBC Sports App. Fans can watch live coverage and simulcasts of all four rounds on the aforementioned platforms. Peacock has exclusive rights for early coverage of Saturday and Sunday rounds.
144 professional golfers will be fighting for a whopping $5.1 million purse and the Chevrin Championship trophy on Thursday, April 20.
2023 Chevron Championship: Full Field
Here is the list of player competing at the first major tournament of the season:
- A Lim Kim
- Albane Valenzuela
- Alexa Pano
- Alison Lee
- Allisen Corpuz
- Ally Ewing
- Amanda Doherty
- Amari Avery (a)
- Amy Yang
- Andrea Lee
- Angel Yin
- Angela Stanford
- Annie Park
- Ariya Jutanugarn
- Ashleigh Buhai
- Atthaya Thitikul
- Ayaka Furue
- Azahara Munoz
- Brittany Altomare
- Brittany Lincicome
- Bronte Law
- Brooke Henderson
- Carlota Ciganda
- Caroline Inglis
- Celine Borge
- Celine Boutier
- Chanettee Wannasaen
- Charley Hull
- Chella Choi
- Cheyenne Knight
- Cristie Kerr
- Dana Fall
- Daniela Darquea
- Danielle Kang
- Eila Galitsky (a)
- Elizabeth Szokol
- Emily Kristine Pedersen
- Esther Henseleit
- Eun Hee Ji
- Frida Kinhult
- Gaby Lopez
- Gemma Dryburgh
- Georgia Hall
- Gina Kim
- Grace Kim
- Hae Ran Ryu
- Haeji Kang
- Hannah Green
- Hinako Shibuno
- Hye-Jin Choi
- Hyo Joo Kim
- In Gee Chun
- Isabella Fierro
- Jaravee Boonchant
- Jasmine Suwannapura
- Jennifer Kupcho
- Jennifer Song
- Jenny Shin
- Jeongeun Lee6
- Jess Baker (a)
- Jessica Korda
- Jin Young Ko
- Jodi Ewart Shadoff
- Kelly Tan
- Lauren Coughlin
- Lauren Hartlage
- Lauren Stephenson
- Leona Maguire
- Lexi Thompson
- Lilia Vu
- Lindsey Weaver-Wright
- Linnea Strom
- Lizette Salas
- Lucy Li
- Lydia Ko
- Maddie Szeryk
- Madelene Sagstrom
- Maja Stark
- Mao Saigo
- Maria Fassi
- Mariajo Uribe
- Marina Alex
- Matilda Castren
- Maude-Aimee Leblanc
- Megan Khang
- Mel Reid
- Mi Hyang Lee
- Mina Harigae
- Minami Katsu
- Minjee Lee
- Moriya Jutanugarn
- Nanna Koerstz Madsen
- Narin An
- Nasa Hataoka
- Nelly Korda
- Pajaree Anannarukarn
- Patty Tavatanakit
- Paula Creamer
- Paula Reto
- Pauline Roussin
- Pavarisa Yoktuan
- Pernilla Lindberg
- Perrine Delacour
- Pia Babnik
- Polly Mack
- Pornanong Phatlum
- Ruixin Liu
- Ruoning Yin
- Ryann O'Toole
- Saki Baba (a)
- Sarah Kemp
- Sarah Schmelzel
- Sei Young Kim
- So Yeon Ryu
- Sophia Schubert
- Stacy Lewis
- Stephanie Kyriacou
- Stephanie Meadow
- Sung Hyun Park
- Ting-Hsuan Huang (a)
- Valentina Rossi (a)
- Wei-Ling Hsu
- Wichanee Meechai
- Xiaowen Yin
- Xiyu Lin
- Yaeeun Hong
- Yealimi Noh
- Yu Liu
- Yuka Saso
- Yuna Nishimura
- Zoe Antoinette Campos (a
Interestingly, 42 out of 50 players are set to participate in the 2023 Chevron Championship. Defending champion Jennifer Kupcho is also slated to participate in the event.