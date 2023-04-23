2023 Zurich Classic Day 3 leaderboard and highlights explored 

With an unbelievable shot from the players reaching a score of 63 or less on Saturday, April 22, the Zurich Classic of New Orleans returned with the best ball round. Only Doc Rahmen and Sam Ryder scored in the 70s; all other teams played fantastically and scored in the 60s.

None of them, however, were able to overthrow Wyndham Clark and Beau Hossler, who continued to hold the lead with a score of -26. They were in front of the second finish by one stroke.

The Zurich Classic of New Orleans completed 54 holes with the last 18 holes remaining to be played on Sunday, April 23. It's interesting to note that Beau Hossler and Wyndham Clark extended their lead through the first round and into the third.

Hossler shot a round of five birdies without making a bogey to finish at 10-under par, while Clark added five birdies and two bogeys in the best ball round on Saturday. The American duo finished with a combined score of 62.

Keith Mitchell and Sungjae Im settled second, followed by Vincent Norrman and Matthias Schwab securing third place alongside Matthew NeSmith-Taylor Moore and Nick Hardy-Davis Riley.

Matt Fitzpatrick, who won the RBC Heritage last week, tied up in seventh place playing alongside his brother Alex Fitzpatrick. Harris English-Tom Hoge and Martin Trainer-Chad Ramey also finished in seventh place. Korean boys Si Woo Kim and Tom Kim maintained 13th place with a score of -19.

It is pertinent to note that 80 teams participated in the Zurich Classic of New Orleans and after the second round only 35 remained in the battle to win $2.4 million in prize money and two years' exemptions to play on the PGA Tour.

Max Homa and Collin Morikawa, one of the fan's favorite teams, missed the projected 10-under-par cut on Friday alongside 45 other teams.

The defending champions Xander Schaufele and Patrick Cantlay, who are also the highest-ranked players playing in the event, are playing in 10th place, six strokes behind the leaders.

2023 Zurich Classic Day 3 leaderboard

1. Wyndham Clark-Beau Hossler: -26

2. Keith Mitchell-Sungjae Im: -25

T3. Vincent Norrman-Matthias Schwab: -23

T3. Matthew NeSmith-Taylor Moore: -23

T3. Nick Hardy-Davis Riley: -23

6. Sean O'Hair-Brandon Matthews: -22

T7. Matt Fitrpatrick-Alex Fitzpatrick: -21

T7. Harris English-Tom Hoge: -21

T7. Martin Trainer-Chad Ramey: -21

T10. Billy Horschel-Sam Burns: -20

T10. Troy Merritt-Robert Streb: -20

T10. Xander Schauffele-Patrick Cantlay: -20

T13. MJ Daffue-Erik Van Rooyen: -19

T13. Byeong Hun An-S.H.Kim: -19

T13. Adam Hadwin-Nick Taylor: -19

T13. Si Woo Kim-Tom Kim: -19

T13. Hayden Buckley-J.J. Spaun: -19

T13. Justin Suh-Sahith Theegala: -19

T13. Taylor Montgomery-Kurt Kitayama: -19

T20. Patton Kizzire-Brendon Todd: -18

T20. Luke Donald-Edoardo Molinari: -18

T20. Nicolai Hojgaard-Thorbjorn Olesen: -18

T20. Henrik Norlander-Luke List: -18

T24. Michael Gligic-Taylor Pendrith: -17

T24. Matti Schmid-Dylan Frittelli: -17

T24. S.Y.Noh-Michael Kim: -17

T24. Thomas Detry-Victor Perez: -17

T24. Joseph Bramlett-Brandon Wu: -17

T24. Charley Hoffman-Nick Watney: -17

T24. Denny McCarthy-Joel Dahmen: -17

T24. Doc Rehman-Sam Ryder: -17

32. David Lipsky-Aaron Rai: -16

T33. Grayson Murray-Wesley Bryan: -15

T33. Hank Lebioda-Tyler Duncan: -15

35. Fabian Gomez-Augusto Nunez: -13

