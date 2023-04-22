The Zurich Classic of New Orleans started earlier this week with 80 teams competing at the TPC Louisiana to win the trophy and $2.4 million in prize money. However, only 35 teams will move forward after the second round to win a decent amount in prize money from the purse of $8.6 million.

Forty-five teams missed the cut after playing the first round of four-ball or best ball and the second round of the foursome or alternate shot. The aggregate projected cut was recorded at 10-under 134.

Wyndham Clark and Beau Hossler took the lead after the second round. Unfortunately, some of the best teams missed the cut, including Max Homa and Collin Morikawa.

Here is a list of the players who returned home after Friday's round of the 2023 Zurich Classic of New Orleans.

Top 5 teams that missed the cut at Zurich Classic

1) Collin Morikawa - Max Homa

Max Homa and Collin Morikawa started with 66 in the opening round. But their performance in the second round was not enough to make the cut at the tournament. Morikawa and Homa settled with a scoring deficit of 8.

The American duo sank eight birdies in the best ball round but in the foursomes round, they could only make three birdies. Homa and Morikawa started with a birdie on the second hole on Friday and then went on to make two more birdies and a bogey to finish at 70.

2) John Daly - David Duval

John Daly and David Duval finished in last place at the 2023 Zurich Classic of New Orleans with a score of 14. They missed the cut by 24 strokes. They could only sink in two birdies in two rounds.

In the best ball round, Daly and Duval started with a bogey on the third hole and then made another bogey and a double bogey to finish at a score is +3. In the second round, they made four double bogeys and four bogeys and missed the cut.

3) Steve Stricker- Zach Johnson

The former Ryder Cup captain and current Ryder captain paired up for the 2023 Zurich Classic but unfortunately missed the cut. Steve Stricker teamed up with Zach Johnson.

They missed the cut by three strokes after finishing with a score under 7 on Friday. Stricker and Johnson played the second round at -1 after making three birdies and two bogeys.

4) Akshay Bhatia- Harry Hall

Akshay Bhatia and Harry Hall missed the cut at the Zurich Classic by one stroke. They finished with a score of nine.

Bhatia and Hall made five birdies and a bogey in the second round to add -4 to their first-round score of -5. With nine birdies in two rounds, they were just one stroke behind to make the cut.

5) Will Gordon - Davis Thompson

Will Gordon and Davis Thompson also missed the cut by one stroke. They finished with a scoring deficit of nine after playing in the second round of 72.

The American duo made four birdies and four bogeys in the second round. They finished the first round with a score of 63 after making nine birdies.

