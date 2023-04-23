2023 Zurich Classic Sunday tee times and TV schedule explored 

The Zurich Classic of New Orleans is heading towards the final round on Sunday, April 23. The fourth round of the PGA Tour event will commence at 10:30 am ET, with Fabian Gomez and Augusta Nunez starting the first shot of the day.

The Zurich Classic is underway from April 20 and will run through April 23 at TPC Louisiana. Wyndham Clark and Beau Hossler will enter the final round with a one-stroke lead over Keith Mitchell and Sungjae Im.

Clark and Hossler made a birdie on the last hole to finish at 10-under par to wrap up with a score of 62. Saturday's best round started with Hossler birdieing the first hole. Clark and Hossler both added five-five birdies in the third round to add -10 to their score to finish with a total of -26.

The Saturday round was incredibly amazing with most of the team scoring in the 60s, with the best score of the day being around 62.

Eighty teams registered in pairs for the competition with only 35 remaining to play in the final round.

Wyndham Clark and Beau Hossler maintained the lead after Saturday's round, while Xander Schauffele and Patrick Cantlay secured the tenth position. Collin Morikawa and Max Homa missed the cut at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans after the second round.

2023 Zurich Classic Sunday tee times

The Zurich Classic of New Orleans will start with a tee-off at 10:30 am ET on Sunday. Wyndham Clark and Beau Hossler, the tournament's lead, will start their game at 1:35 pm alongside Sungjae Im and Keith Mitchell.

Here's the full tee time of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans:

10:30 a.m.:Fabian Gomez-Augusto Nunez

10:39 a.m.- Wesley Bryan/Grayson Murray, Tyler Duncan/Hank Lebioda

10:50 a.m.- Sam Ryder/Doc Redman, David Lipsky/Aaron Rai

11:01 a.m.- Nick Watney/Charley Hoffman, Joel Dahmen/Denny McCarthy

11:12 a.m.- Victor Perez/Thomas Detry, Brandon Wu/Joseph Bramlett

11:23 a.m.- Dylan Frittelli/Matti Schmid, Michael Kim/S.Y. Noh

11:34 a.m.- Luke List/Henrik Norlander, Taylor Pendrith/Michael Gligic

11:45 a.m.- Luke Donald/Edoardo Molinari, Thorbjorn Oleson/Nicolai Hojgaard

11:56 a.m.- Kurt Kitayama/Taylor Montgomery, Brendon Todd/Patton Kizzire

12:07 p.m.- Hayden Buckley/J.J. Spaun, Sahith Theegala/Justin Suh

12:18 p.m.- Nick Taylor/Adam Hadwin, Si Woo Kim/Tom Kim

12:29 p.m.- Erik van Rooyen/MJ Daffue, Byeong Hun An/S.H. Kim

12:40 p.m.- Robert Streb/Troy Merritt, Xander Schauffele/Patrick Cantlay

12:51 p.m.- Chad Ramey/Martin Trainer, Billy Horschel/Sam Burns

1:02 p.m.- Matt Fitzpatrick/Alex Fitzpatrick, Harris English/Tom Hoge

1:13 p.m.- Davis Riley/Nick Hardy, Sean O’Hair/Brandon Matthews

1:24 p.m.- Matthias Schwab/Vincent Norrman, Taylor Moore/Matthew NeSmith

1:35 p.m.- Wyndham Clark/Beau Hossler, Sungjae Im/Keith Mitchell

*All times in ET.

2023 Zurich Classic Sunday TV schedule explored

The PGA Tour's Zurich Classic of New Orleans will be televised on Golf Channel and CBS on Sunday for the final round at 1-3 pm.

Live streaming of the tournament will be available on ESPN from 8:45 am to 6 pm. For radio listeners, the tournament will be broadcast from 1-6 pm on Sirius XM.

TV Schedule

Golf Channel

Time: 1-3 p.m.

CBS

Time: 3-6 p.m.

Radio schedule

SiriusXM

Time: 1-6 p.m.

Live Stream

ESPN+

Time: 10:30 a.m.-6 p.m.

Peacock

Time: 1-3 p.m.

Paramount+

Time: 3-6 p.m.

*All times in ET.

