2024 Chevron Championship: Tee times and pairings for round 1 and 2 explored

The 2024 Chevron Championship is set to be held from April 18 to 21 at The Club at Carlton Woods. The Chevron Championship will be the first Major on the women's LPGA season, and will see some of the best golfers in the world take the stage.

Nelly Korda will be looking to tie the record for the most consecutive wins on the LPGA Tour (5), after winning the last four tournaments in a row. She will be a part of one of the most competitive pairings for the first two rounds, as she will be alongside defending champion Lilia Vu as well as Minjee Lee.

Celine Boutier, Allisen Corpuz and Ruoning Yin is also another pairing to watch out for, as all three of them are Major winners and in contention to win the Chevron Championship this year.

The tournament boasts a prize purse of $5,200,000, with the winner taking home $1.2 million this year. The coverage of the Chevron Championship will begin at 9am ET.

Tee times and pairings for 2024 Chevron Championship explored

Following are the tee times and pairings for the 2024 Chevron Championship (all times ET):

Tee 1

1:15pm: Isi Gabsa, Stephanie Meadow, Kristen Gillman

1:26pm: Olivia Cowan, A Lim Kim, Isabella Fierro

1:37pm: Marina Alex, Jenny Shin, Maja Stark

1:48pm: Elizabeth Szokol, Sarah Schmelzel, Alexa Pano

1:59pm: Megan Khang, Angel Yin, Bailey Tardy

2:10pm: Leona Maguire, Grace Kim, Anna Nordqvist

2:21pm: Mi Hyang Lee, Andrea Lee, Atthaya Thitikul

2:32pm: Robyn Choi, Hinako Shibuno, Jin Hee Im

2:43pm: Chun Wei-Wu (a), Caroline Masson, Lindsey Weaver-Wright

2:54pm: Matilda Castren, Ryann O’Toole, Gaby Lopez

3:05pm: Shinsil Bang, Carlota Ciganda, Gemma Dryburgh

6:15pm: Yuna Nishimura, Jasmine Suwannapura, Emily Kristine Pedersen

6:26pm: Jiyai Shin, Savannah Grewal, In Gee Chun

6:37pm: Jodi Ewart Shadoff, Ally Ewing, Georgia Hall

6:48pm: Stacy Lewis, Chanettee Wannasaen, Amy Yang

6:59pm: Yani Tseng, Ashleigh Buhai, Cheyenne Knight

7:10pm: Pajaree Anannarukarn, Hye-Jin Choi, Hannah Green

7:21pm: Hae Ran Ryu, Mone Imani, Albae Valenzuela

7:32pm: Polly Mack, Nanna Koerstz Madsen, Stephanie Kyriacou

7:43pm: Miyu Yamashita, Perrine Delacour, Sarah Kemp

7:54pm: Aditi Ashok, Danielle Kang, Karis Davidson

8:05pm: Moriya Jutanugarn, So Mi Lee, Ruixin Liu

Tee 10

1:15pm: Lauren Coughlin, Wei-Ling Hsu, Minami Katsu

1:26pm: Caroline Inglis, Yealimi Noh, Lindy Duncan

1:37pm: Mao Saigo, Yu Jin Sung, Jeongeun Lee6

1:48pm: Yuka Saso, Xiyu Lin, Ariya Jutanugarn

1:59pm: Ayaka Furue, Sei Young Kim, Linn Grant

2:10pm: Jin Young Ko, Patty Tavatanakit, So Yeon Ryu

2:21pm: Lexi Thompson, Brooke Henderson, Lydia Ko

2:32pm: Yana Wilson (a), Brittany Lincicombe, Pernilla Lindberg

2:43pm: Megan Schofill (a), Maria Fassi, Hira Naveed

2:54pm: Akie Iwai, Yan Liu, Hee Young Park

3:05pm: Auston Kim, Jasmine Koo (a), Bianca Pagdanganan

6:15pm: Sophia Popov, Yu Liu, Linnea Strom

6:26pm: Jennifer Kupcho, Esther Henseleit, Peiyun Chien

6:37pm: Eun-Hee Ji, Lizette Salas, Lucy Li

6:48pm: Rose Zhang, Hyo Joo Kim, Nasa Hataoka

6:59pm: Celine Boutier, Allisen Corpuz, Ruoning Yin

7:10pm: Nelly Korda, Minjee Lee, Lilia Vu

7:21pm: Charley Hull, Alison Lee, Angela Stanford

7:32pm: Lottie Woad (a), Madelene Sagstrom, Gabriela Ruffels

7:43pm: Narin An, Celine Borge, Azahara Munoz

7:54pm: Trichat Cheenglab, Weiwei Zhang, Paula Reto

8:05pm: Malia Nam, Xiaowen Yin, Ela Anacona (a)

Lottie Woad, the winner of the Augusta National Women's Amateur tournament, will also be in the field, alongside another amateur Ela Anacona, Chun Wei-Wu and others.

