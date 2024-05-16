2024 PGA championship weather update: Will there be a delayed start to round 1 at Valhalla?

The first round of the 2024 PGA Championship is scheduled for Thursday, May 16, at the Valhalla Golf Club in Louisville, Kentucky. As per the weather report, there is a high likelihood of the tournament being affected by rain and thunderstorms. However, the first round sets off on a positive note, with the weather predicted to be suitable for play.

The Weather Network forecasts a mostly sunny morning on Thursday, May 16. A mix of sun and clouds will persist in the afternoon. The probability of precipitation is predicted to be 20% in the afternoon and 30% in the evening.

Humidity will remain high throughout the day. The probability of rain reaches 90% overnight and might lead to a challenging play on Friday. Here is the Thursday weather report for the 2024 PGA Championship, as per The Weather Network:

Morning:

Weather: Mainly sunny

Temperature: 59°F (15°C)

POP: 0%

Rain: -

Wind: 3 mph (4.8 km/h) W

Wind Gusts: 5 mph (8 km/h)

Humidity: 87%

Afternoon:

Weather: A mix of sun and clouds

Temperature: 77°F (25°C)

POP: 20%

Rain: -

Wind: 7 mph (11.3 km/h) W

Wind Gusts: 10 mph (16.1 km/h)

Humidity: 61%

Evening:

Weather: Cloudy with sunny breaks

Temperature: 72°F (22.2°C)

POP: 30%

Rain: -

Wind: 6 mph (9.7 km/h) SW

Wind Gusts: 9 mph (14.5 km/h)

Humidity: 82%

Overnight:

Weather: Rain

Temperature: 63°F (17.2°C)

POP: 90%

Rain: Trace

Wind: 4 mph (6.4 km/h) E

Wind Gusts: 6 mph (9.7 km/h)

Humidity: 97%

Weather report for the 2024 PGA Championship after the first round

The second round at the 2024 PGA Championship will be tricky for players. The Weather Network predicts cloudy weather in the morning. The probability of rain shoots to 100% from 30% in the afternoon. The POP remains high in the evening at 60%.

Further, the third round of the PGA Championship seems as uncertain as the second. The round might have a delayed start as the probability of rain is predicted to be 90% at the time, with the conditions persisting into the afternoon. Rain can be one of the factors for low scores at Valhalla.

The weather will get better for the final round of the 2024 PGA Championship, with clear skies predicted for Sunday, May 19.

Here is the Thursday to Saturday weather report for the 2024 PGA Championship, as per The Weather Network:

Round 2, Friday (May 17)

Morning:

Weather: Cloudy

Temperature: 64°F (17.8°C)

POP: 30%

Rain: -

Wind: 6 mph (9.7 km/h) S

Wind Gusts: 8 mph (12.9 km/h)

Humidity: 96%

Afternoon:

Weather: Rain

Temperature: 68°F (20°C)

POP: 100%

Rain: Trace

Wind: 9 mph (14.5 km/h) S

Wind Gusts: 14 mph (22.5 km/h)

Humidity: 95%

Evening:

Weather: Cloudy with showers

Temperature: 66°F (18.9°C)

POP: 60%

Rain: Trace

Wind: 6 mph (9.7 km/h) SE

Wind Gusts: 9 mph (14.5 km/h)

Humidity: 96%

Overnight:

Weather: Cloudy with showers

Temperature: 61°F (16.1°C)

POP: 40%

Rain: Trace

Wind: 6 mph (9.7 km/h) SE

Wind Gusts: 9 mph (14.5 km/h)

Humidity: 97%

Round 3, Saturday (May 18)

Morning:

Weather: Rain

Temperature: 63°F (17.2°C)

Feels like: 63°F (17.2°C)

POP: 90%

Rain: Trace

Wind: 6 mph (9.7 km/h) E

Wind Gusts: 9 mph (14.5 km/h)

Humidity: 96%

Afternoon:

Weather: Risk of a thunderstorm

Temperature: 73°F (22.8°C)

Feels like: 73°F (22.8°C)

POP: 70%

Rain: Trace

Wind: 7 mph (11.3 km/h) NE

Wind Gusts: 10 mph (16.1 km/h)

Humidity: 80%

Evening:

Weather: A mix of sun and clouds

Temperature: 70°F (21.1°C)

Feels like: 70°F (21.1°C)

POP: 30%

Rain: -

Wind: 6 mph (9.7 km/h) N

Wind Gusts: 8 mph (12.9 km/h)

Humidity: 82%

Overnight:

Weather: Partly cloudy

Temperature: 63°F (17.2°C)

Feels like: 63°F (17.2°C)

POP: 10%

Rain: -

Wind: 4 mph (6.4 km/h) N

Wind Gusts: 7 mph (11.3 km/h)

Humidity: 94%

Round 4, Sunday (May 19)

Morning:

Weather: Mainly sunny

Temperature: 64°F (17.8°C)

POP: 10%

Rain: -

Wind: 7 mph (11.3 km/h) N

Wind Gusts: 10 mph (16.1 km/h)

Humidity: 87%

Afternoon:

Weather: Mainly sunny

Temperature: 82°F (27.8°C)

POP: 10%

Rain: -

Wind: 6 mph (9.7 km/h) NE

Wind Gusts: 10 mph (16.1 km/h)

Humidity: 58%

Evening:

Weather: Sunny

Temperature: 75°F (23.9°C)

POP: 0%

Rain: -

Wind: 6 mph (9.7 km/h) E

Wind Gusts: 9 mph (14.5 km/h)

Humidity: 73%

Overnight:

Weather: Clear

Temperature: 63°F (17.2°C)

POP: 0%

Rain: -

Wind: 6 mph (9.7 km/h) SE

Wind Gusts: 9 mph (14.5 km/h)

Humidity: 92%