2024 RBC Canadian Open: Round 4 tee times and pairings explored

The 2024 RBC Canadian Open will take place on Sunday, June 2, at the Hamilton Golf Course. The PGA Tour event is heading into its finale, with Robert MacIntyre leading with a score of 14-under par.

The final day of the 2024 RBC Canadian Open will start at 8:25 a.m. ET on the first tee hole, with Erik Barnes taking the inaugural shot of the day. Akshay Bhatia and Kevin Tway will tee off at 8:30 a.m. ET.

Following Saturday's round, Robert MacIntyre topped the leaderboard after playing a round of 66 to maintain his lead. Ben Griffin jumped eight positions to settle for a three-way tie for second place with Mackenzie Hughes and Ryan Fox.

With a round of 64 on Saturday, Tommy Fleetwood, who lost in a playoff last year to Nick Taylor at the RBC Canadian Open, jumped 16 positions to tie for fifth place on Saturday at this year's event. He will tee off for the final round, five strokes behind the leader.

Fleetwood will tee off in a group with Sam Burns at 2:05 p.m. ET. Meanwhile, Hughes will start his game at 2:15 p.m. ET with Fox, followed by MacIntyre and Griffin, who will tee off at 2:25 p.m. ET.

2024 RBC Canadian Open Round 4 tee times

Here are the tee times of the final round of the 2024 RBC Canadian Open (all times in ET):

8:25 a.m. - Erik Barnes

8:30 a.m. - Akshay Bhatia, Kevin Tway

8:40 a.m. - David Hearn, Nate Lashle

8:50 a.m. - Lanto Griffin, Chez Reavie

9:00 a.m. - Jorge Campillo, Harry Hall

9:10 a.m. - Myles Creighton, Vincent Norrman

9:25 a.m. - Nicolai Højgaard, Gary Woodland

9:35 a.m. - Ben Silverman, Brandon Wu

9:45 a.m. - Adrien Dumont de Chassart, Adam Scott

9:55 a.m. - Chesson Hadley, Kelly Kraft,

10:05 a.m. - Joseph Bramlett, Adam Svensson

10:15 a.m. - Stewart Cink, Thorbjørn Olesen

10:30 a.m. - Ryan Moore, Wil Bateman

10:40 a.m. - Garrick Higgo, Sami Valimaki

10:50 a.m. - Mark Hubbard, Ryan Palmer

11:00 a.m. - Jhonattan Vegas, Kevin Streelman

11:10 a.m. - C.T. Pan, Shane Lowry

11:20 a.m. - Ryo Hisatsune, Mac Meissner

11:35 a.m. - Kevin Yu, Chandler Phillips

11:45 a.m. - Zac Blair, David Skinns

11:55 a.m. - Pierceson Coody, Erik van Rooyen

12:05 p.m. - Tyler Duncan, Vince Whaley

12:15 p.m. - Sean O’Hair, Beau Hossler

12:25 p.m. - Jacob Bridgeman, Nick Hardy

12:40 p.m. - Maverick McNealy, Michael Kim

12:50 p.m. - Sam Stevens, Matt Wallace

1:00 p.m. - Carson Young, Keith Mitchell

1:10 p.m. - Taylor Pendrith, Chad Ramey

1:20 p.m. - Corey Conners, Andrew Novak

1:30 p.m. - Tom Kim, Rory McIlroy

1:45 p.m. - Victor Perez, Aaron Rai

1:55 p.m. - Trace Crowe, Joel Dahmen

2:05 p.m. - Tommy Fleetwood, Sam Burns

2:15 p.m. - Mackenzie Hughes, Ryan Fox

2:25 p.m. - Robert MacIntyre, Ben Griffin