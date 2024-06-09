2024 ShopRite LPGA Classic prize money payout: How much did each golfer win from the $1,750,000 purse?

Linnea Strom won the 2024 ShopRite LPGA Classic with a record-breaking final round. Strom took home her first LPGA Tour title and also the lion's share of the $1,750,000 purse.

Linnea Strom's paycheck for her victory at the 2024 ShopRite LPGA Classic was $262,500. Two other players received more than $100,000 and 37 others received more than $10,000.

2024 ShopRite LPGA Classic prize money payout

Below is the prize money payout for the 2024 ShopRite LPGA Classic:

1 Linnea Strom $262,500

T2 Ayaka Furue $142,408

T2 Megan Khang $142,408

4 Atthaya Thitikul $92,633

5 Morgane Metraux $74,559

T6 Marina Alex $52,267

T6 Wei-Ling Hsu $52,267

T6 Narin An $52,267

T9 Lauren Coughlin $36,903

T9 Albane Valenzuela $36,903

T9 Jenny Shin $36,903

T12 Ashleigh Buhai $25,365

T12 Nanna Koerstz Madsen $25,365

T12 Azahara Munoz $25,365

T12 Jodi Ewart Shadoff $25,365

T12 Maria Fassi $25,365

T12 Yue Ren $25,365

T12 Jin Young Ko $25,365

T12 Jeongeun Lee6 $25,365

T12 Stephanie Kyriacou $25,365

T21 Yuna Nishimura $18,301

T21 Lauren Hartlage $18,301

T21 Hinako Shibuno $18,301

T21 Arpichaya Yubol $18,301

T21 Mao Saigo $18,301

T21 Yealimi Noh $18,301

T27 Hannah Green $12,687

T27 Alexandra Forsterling $12,687

T27 Minji Kang $12,687

T27 Mina Harigae $12,687

T27 Brooke M. Henderson $12,687

T27 Pornanong Phatlum $12,687

T27 Paula Reto $12,687

T27 Dottie Ardina $12,687

T27 Haeji Kang $12,687

T27 Auston Kim $12,687

T27 Lindsey Weaver-Wright $12,687

T27 Yu Jin Sung $12,687

T27 Ssu-Chia Cheng $12,687

T40 Roberta Liti $8,510

T40 Kaitlyn Papp Budde $8,510

T40 Kristen Gillman $8,510

T40 Jaravee Boonchant $8,510

T40 Lizette Salas $8,510

T40 Rachel Kuehn (a)

T40 So Mi Lee $8,510

T47 Jennifer Song $7,003

T47 Cydney Clanton $7,003

T47 Gianna Clemente (a)

T47 Hyo Joon Jang $7,003

T47 Perrine Delacour $7,003

T52 Mary Liu $5,693

T52 Angela Stanford $5,693

T52 Ana Pelaez Trivino $5,693

T52 Gaby Lopez $5,693

T52 Isi Gabsa $5,693

T52 Yan Liu $5,693

T52 Dewi Weber $5,693

T52 Alena Sharp $5,693

T60 Aline Krauter $4,700

T60 Muni He $4,700

T60 Hira Naveed $4,700

T63 Wichanee Meechai $4,383

T63 Robyn Choi $4,383

T65 Jin Hee Im $4,203

T65 Eun-Hee Ji $4,203

67 Hye-Jin Choi $4,066

The ShopRite LPGA Classic is played over 54 holes. Linnea Strom played her third round bogey-free, with nine birdies and an eagle (11 under 60) to climb 51 spots on the leaderboard and win the event.

In fact, this climb is by far the largest reported on the LPGA Tour in the last 40 years. According to golf statistician Justin Ray, the previous largest final round comeback by position was tied for 23rd.

Strom's round at the ShopRite LPGA Classic is the best round of the 2024 season on the LPGA Tour. It is only the seventh round of 60 or better in the history of the world's premier women's tour, and the first since 2021 (Jessica Korda, Tournament of Champions).