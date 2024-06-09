2024 ShopRite LPGA Classic prize money payout: How much did each golfer win from the $1,750,000 purse?

Linnea Strom won the 2024 ShopRite LPGA Classic with a record-breaking final round. Strom took home her first LPGA Tour title and also the lion's share of the $1,750,000 purse.
Linnea Strom's paycheck for her victory at the 2024 ShopRite LPGA Classic was $262,500. Two other players received more than $100,000 and 37 others received more than $10,000.
2024 ShopRite LPGA Classic prize money payout
Below is the prize money payout for the 2024 ShopRite LPGA Classic:
- 1 Linnea Strom $262,500
- T2 Ayaka Furue $142,408
- T2 Megan Khang $142,408
- 4 Atthaya Thitikul $92,633
- 5 Morgane Metraux $74,559
- T6 Marina Alex $52,267
- T6 Wei-Ling Hsu $52,267
- T6 Narin An $52,267
- T9 Lauren Coughlin $36,903
- T9 Albane Valenzuela $36,903
- T9 Jenny Shin $36,903
- T12 Ashleigh Buhai $25,365
- T12 Nanna Koerstz Madsen $25,365
- T12 Azahara Munoz $25,365
- T12 Jodi Ewart Shadoff $25,365
- T12 Maria Fassi $25,365
- T12 Yue Ren $25,365
- T12 Jin Young Ko $25,365
- T12 Jeongeun Lee6 $25,365
- T12 Stephanie Kyriacou $25,365
- T21 Yuna Nishimura $18,301
- T21 Lauren Hartlage $18,301
- T21 Hinako Shibuno $18,301
- T21 Arpichaya Yubol $18,301
- T21 Mao Saigo $18,301
- T21 Yealimi Noh $18,301
- T27 Hannah Green $12,687
- T27 Alexandra Forsterling $12,687
- T27 Minji Kang $12,687
- T27 Mina Harigae $12,687
- T27 Brooke M. Henderson $12,687
- T27 Pornanong Phatlum $12,687
- T27 Paula Reto $12,687
- T27 Dottie Ardina $12,687
- T27 Haeji Kang $12,687
- T27 Auston Kim $12,687
- T27 Lindsey Weaver-Wright $12,687
- T27 Yu Jin Sung $12,687
- T27 Ssu-Chia Cheng $12,687
- T40 Roberta Liti $8,510
- T40 Kaitlyn Papp Budde $8,510
- T40 Kristen Gillman $8,510
- T40 Jaravee Boonchant $8,510
- T40 Lizette Salas $8,510
- T40 Rachel Kuehn (a)
- T40 So Mi Lee $8,510
- T47 Jennifer Song $7,003
- T47 Cydney Clanton $7,003
- T47 Gianna Clemente (a)
- T47 Hyo Joon Jang $7,003
- T47 Perrine Delacour $7,003
- T52 Mary Liu $5,693
- T52 Angela Stanford $5,693
- T52 Ana Pelaez Trivino $5,693
- T52 Gaby Lopez $5,693
- T52 Isi Gabsa $5,693
- T52 Yan Liu $5,693
- T52 Dewi Weber $5,693
- T52 Alena Sharp $5,693
- T60 Aline Krauter $4,700
- T60 Muni He $4,700
- T60 Hira Naveed $4,700
- T63 Wichanee Meechai $4,383
- T63 Robyn Choi $4,383
- T65 Jin Hee Im $4,203
- T65 Eun-Hee Ji $4,203
- 67 Hye-Jin Choi $4,066
The ShopRite LPGA Classic is played over 54 holes. Linnea Strom played her third round bogey-free, with nine birdies and an eagle (11 under 60) to climb 51 spots on the leaderboard and win the event.
In fact, this climb is by far the largest reported on the LPGA Tour in the last 40 years. According to golf statistician Justin Ray, the previous largest final round comeback by position was tied for 23rd.
Strom's round at the ShopRite LPGA Classic is the best round of the 2024 season on the LPGA Tour. It is only the seventh round of 60 or better in the history of the world's premier women's tour, and the first since 2021 (Jessica Korda, Tournament of Champions).