2024 ShopRite LPGA Classic: Schedule, venue, prize money, top players and more

After the conclusion of the 2024 US Women's Open, the ShopRite LPGA Classic is the next big event on the LPGA Tour. Given the thriller Yuka Saso and Hinoka Shibuno provided at the former tournament, fans are veryexcited to see what happens at the latter.
In this article, we will take a look at the schedule, venue, prize money, and other things related to the 2024 ShopRite LPGA Classic:
Schedule for the 2024 ShopRite LPGA Classic
Round 1 of the 2024 ShopRite LPGA Classic begins on June 7. Here is the detailed schedule for the event:
- Monday, June 3:
- Practice Rounds Qualifier
- Tuesday, June 4:
- Practice Rounds
- Wednesday, June 5:
- Pro-Am Day One
- Thursday, June 6:
- Pro-Am Day Two
- Friday, June 7
- Round One
- Saturday, June 8
- Round 2
- Sunday, June 9
- Round 3
Venue for the 2024 ShopRite LPGA Classic
The 2024 ShopRite LPGA Classic will be held at the Seaview, Bay Course. It is located in New Jersey, United States of America. Over the years, this course has hosted several iconic tournaments like the 1942 PGA Championship which was won by Sam Snead.
The relationship between The ShopRite Classic and the Bay Course began in 1986 when the tournament was named Atlantic City Classic. It was named ShopRite Classic in 1998 and in 2010, this particular event was made an annual event.
Prize Money of the 2024 ShopRite Classic
The total purse for the 2024 ShopRite Classic is $1,750,000. Here is the detailed payout:
- 1st: $262,500
- 2nd: $165,070
- 3rd: $119,746
- 4th: $92,633
- 5th: $74,559
- 6th: $61,003
- 7th: $51,062
- 8th: $44,736
- 9th: $40,217
- 10th: $36,602
- 11th: $33,890
- 12th: $31,630
- 13th: $29,642
- 14th: $27,835
- 15th: $26,208
- 16th: $24,762
- 17th: $23,498
- 18th: $22,413
- 19th: $21,509
- 20th: $20,786
- 21st: $20,064
- 22nd: $19,340
- 23rd: $18,618
- 24th: $17,894
- 25th: $17,262
- 26th: $16,630
- 27th: $15,596
- 28th: $15,363
- 29th: $14,731
- 30th: $14,189
- 31st: $13,646
- 32nd: $13,104
- 33rd: $12,562
- 34th: $12,019
- 35th: $11,568
- 36th: $11,116
- 37th: $10,665
- 38th: $10,212
- 39th: $9,760
- 40th: $9,399
- 41st: $9,038
- 42nd: $8,677
- 43rd: $8,314
- 44th: $7,953
- 45th: $7,682
- 46th: $7,410
- 47th: $7,139
- 48th: $6,868
- 49th: $6,597
- 50th: $6,326
- 51st: $6,146
- 52nd: $5,965
- 53rd: $5,783
- 54th: $5,604
- 55th: $5,422
- 56th: $5,241
- 57th: $5,061
- 58th: $4,880
- 59th: $4,700
- 60th: $4,519
- 61st: $4,429
- 62nd: $4,337
- 63rd: $4,248
- 64th: $4,158
- 65th: $4,066
Top Players at the 2024 ShopRite LPGA Classic
At the tournament, golf fans will get to see many star players in action. However, the one who will be closely followed is Yuka Saso. With her recent victory at the U.S. Women's Open, Saso has become a two-time Major champion and seems eager to make history on the LPGA Tour.
Apart from Saso, Hannah Green and Atthaya Thitkul are also among those to watch at the upcoming event. This season, both Green and Thitkul have achieved some great results on the PGA Tour which make them favorites to win the tournament.
How to watch the 2024 ShopRite LPGA Classic?
The three days of play at the 2024 ShopRite Classic can be watched on the following channels:
- Friday, June 7 – 12:00 - 2:00 p.m. (Golf Channel); 12:00 - 3:00 p.m. (Peacock)
- Saturday, June 8 – 5:00-7:00 p.m. (Golf Channel); 4:00-7:00 p.m. (Peacock)
- Sunday, June 9 – 2:00-5:00 p.m. (Peacock); 8:00-10:00 p.m. (Golf Channel Tape Delay)
For further information about how fans can watch the event in countries that don't have a broadcast partner, please visit the LPGA website.