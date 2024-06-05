2024 ShopRite LPGA Classic: Schedule, venue, prize money, top players and more

After the conclusion of the 2024 US Women's Open, the ShopRite LPGA Classic is the next big event on the LPGA Tour. Given the thriller Yuka Saso and Hinoka Shibuno provided at the former tournament, fans are veryexcited to see what happens at the latter.

In this article, we will take a look at the schedule, venue, prize money, and other things related to the 2024 ShopRite LPGA Classic:

Schedule for the 2024 ShopRite LPGA Classic

Round 1 of the 2024 ShopRite LPGA Classic begins on June 7. Here is the detailed schedule for the event:

Monday, June 3 :

: Practice Rounds Qualifier

Tuesday, June 4 :

: Practice Rounds

Wednesday, June 5 :

: Pro-Am Day One

Thursday, June 6 :

: Pro-Am Day Two

Friday, June 7

Round One

Saturday, June 8

Round 2

Sunday, June 9

Round 3

Venue for the 2024 ShopRite LPGA Classic

The 2024 ShopRite LPGA Classic will be held at the Seaview, Bay Course. It is located in New Jersey, United States of America. Over the years, this course has hosted several iconic tournaments like the 1942 PGA Championship which was won by Sam Snead.

The relationship between The ShopRite Classic and the Bay Course began in 1986 when the tournament was named Atlantic City Classic. It was named ShopRite Classic in 1998 and in 2010, this particular event was made an annual event.

Prize Money of the 2024 ShopRite Classic

The total purse for the 2024 ShopRite Classic is $1,750,000. Here is the detailed payout:

1st: $262,500

2nd: $165,070

3rd: $119,746

4th: $92,633

5th: $74,559

6th: $61,003

7th: $51,062

8th: $44,736

9th: $40,217

10th: $36,602

11th: $33,890

12th: $31,630

13th: $29,642

14th: $27,835

15th: $26,208

16th: $24,762

17th: $23,498

18th: $22,413

19th: $21,509

20th: $20,786

21st: $20,064

22nd: $19,340

23rd: $18,618

24th: $17,894

25th: $17,262

26th: $16,630

27th: $15,596

28th: $15,363

29th: $14,731

30th: $14,189

31st: $13,646

32nd: $13,104

33rd: $12,562

34th: $12,019

35th: $11,568

36th: $11,116

37th: $10,665

38th: $10,212

39th: $9,760

40th: $9,399

41st: $9,038

42nd: $8,677

43rd: $8,314

44th: $7,953

45th: $7,682

46th: $7,410

47th: $7,139

48th: $6,868

49th: $6,597

50th: $6,326

51st: $6,146

52nd: $5,965

53rd: $5,783

54th: $5,604

55th: $5,422

56th: $5,241

57th: $5,061

58th: $4,880

59th: $4,700

60th: $4,519

61st: $4,429

62nd: $4,337

63rd: $4,248

64th: $4,158

65th: $4,066

Top Players at the 2024 ShopRite LPGA Classic

At the tournament, golf fans will get to see many star players in action. However, the one who will be closely followed is Yuka Saso. With her recent victory at the U.S. Women's Open, Saso has become a two-time Major champion and seems eager to make history on the LPGA Tour.

Apart from Saso, Hannah Green and Atthaya Thitkul are also among those to watch at the upcoming event. This season, both Green and Thitkul have achieved some great results on the PGA Tour which make them favorites to win the tournament.

How to watch the 2024 ShopRite LPGA Classic?

The three days of play at the 2024 ShopRite Classic can be watched on the following channels:

Friday, June 7 – 12:00 - 2:00 p.m. (Golf Channel); 12:00 - 3:00 p.m. (Peacock)

Saturday, June 8 – 5:00-7:00 p.m. (Golf Channel); 4:00-7:00 p.m. (Peacock)

Sunday, June 9 – 2:00-5:00 p.m. (Peacock); 8:00-10:00 p.m. (Golf Channel Tape Delay)

For further information about how fans can watch the event in countries that don't have a broadcast partner, please visit the LPGA website.