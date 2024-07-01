2024 US Senior Open prize money payout: How much did each golfer win from the $4,000,000 purse?

The 2024 US Senior Open Championship ended on Monday, July 1, due to a weather delay. Ultimately, Richard Brand took home his second consecutive Senior Major title and also the lion's share of the $4,000,000 purse.

Richard Bland's paycheck for winning the 2024 US Senior Open was $800,000. Six other players received sums in excess of $100,000.

2024 US Senior Open prize money payout

Below is the prize money payout for the 2024 US Senior Open:

P1 Richard Bland $800,000

P2 Hiroyuki Fujita $432,000

3 Richard Green $255,061

4 Steve Stricker $178,788

T5 Thongchai Jaidee $140,476

T5 Bob Estes $140,476

7 Vijay Singh $119,039

T8 Ernie Els $97,243

T8 Stephen Ames $97,243

T8 Paul Stankowski $97,243

11 Peter Baker $80,880

T12 Cameron Percy $67,122

T12 Y.E. Yang $67,122

T12 Steven Alker $67,122

T12 Rocco Mediate $67,122

T16 Alex Cejka $49,740

T16 Olin Browne $49,740

T16 Birk Nelson $49,740

T16 Padraig Harrington $49,740

T16 Jerry Kelly $49,740

21 Rob Labritz $40,958

T22 Craig Barlow $30,441

T22 Michael Long $30,441

T22 Joakim Haeggman $30,441

T22 Jay Haas $30,441

T22 Ken Duke $30,441

T22 K.J. Choi $30,441

T22 Mario Tiziani $30,441

T22 Justin Leonard $30,441

T22 Greig Hutcheon $30,441

T31 Phillip Price $20,429

T31 Doug Barron $20,429

T31 Mark Hensby $20,429

T31 Billy Andrade $20,429

T31 Lee Westwood $20,429

T31 Retief Goosen $20,429

T31 Paul Broadhurst $20,429

T38 Thomas Bjørn $15,800

T38 Katsumasa Miyamoto $15,800

T38 Guy Boros $15,800

T38 Stuart Appleby $15,800

T42 Will Yanagisawa $12,003

T42 Darren Clarke $12,003

T42 Omar Uresti $12,003

T42 Greg Chalmers $12,003

T42 Brett Quigley $12,003

T42 Bernhard Langer $12,003

T48 Miguel Angel Jiménez $9,165

T48 Kirk Triplett $9,165

T48 Kevin Sutherland $9,165

T51 Phillip Archer $8,312

T51 Chris Riley $8,312

T51 Jeff Maggert $8,312

T51 Mathew Goggin $8,312

T55 Jim Furyk $8,015

T55 Eric Axley $8,015

T57 Michael Wright $7,670

T57 Michael Jonzon $7,670

T57 David Morland IV $7,670

T57 Patrik Sjöland $7,670

T57 Judd Gibb $7,670

T57 David Branshaw $7,670

T57 Kris Blanks $7,670

T64 Scott Dunlap $7,248

T64 Brian Gaffney $7,248

T64 Michael Muehr $7,248

T64 Jeff Martin $7,248

68 Fran Quinn $7,056

69 Bob May $6,979

70 Kenny Perry $6,903

71 Chris Hockaday $6,826

Richard Bland won the 2024 US Open Championship after defeating Hiroyuki Fujita in a playoff. Both players finished the regulation 72 holes tied with a score of 13 under, so they had to play two additional holes.

As both finished with pars in the two holes of the continuation, the 2024 US Senior Open was defined in sudden death. However, it was no easy task for Bland to get the win, as the playoff was extended to four holes.

Fujita had several chances to win the US Senior Open. On the 72nd hole, he missed a birdie putt that would have given him the victory. On the third hole in sudden death, he had a 17-foot putt for par to win the event, but also missed it.

Finally, Bland made par on the fourth sudden-death hole, something Fujita could not match. This is Richard Bland's second consecutive victory in Senior Major championships, as a few weeks ago he won the Senior PGA Championship in his debut in the category for players over 50 years old.

