2024 US Senior Open prize money payout: How much did each golfer win from the $4,000,000 purse?

The 2024 US Senior Open Championship ended on Monday, July 1, due to a weather delay. Ultimately, Richard Brand took home his second consecutive Senior Major title and also the lion's share of the $4,000,000 purse.
Richard Bland's paycheck for winning the 2024 US Senior Open was $800,000. Six other players received sums in excess of $100,000.
2024 US Senior Open prize money payout
Below is the prize money payout for the 2024 US Senior Open:
- P1 Richard Bland $800,000
- P2 Hiroyuki Fujita $432,000
- 3 Richard Green $255,061
- 4 Steve Stricker $178,788
- T5 Thongchai Jaidee $140,476
- T5 Bob Estes $140,476
- 7 Vijay Singh $119,039
- T8 Ernie Els $97,243
- T8 Stephen Ames $97,243
- T8 Paul Stankowski $97,243
- 11 Peter Baker $80,880
- T12 Cameron Percy $67,122
- T12 Y.E. Yang $67,122
- T12 Steven Alker $67,122
- T12 Rocco Mediate $67,122
- T16 Alex Cejka $49,740
- T16 Olin Browne $49,740
- T16 Birk Nelson $49,740
- T16 Padraig Harrington $49,740
- T16 Jerry Kelly $49,740
- 21 Rob Labritz $40,958
- T22 Craig Barlow $30,441
- T22 Michael Long $30,441
- T22 Joakim Haeggman $30,441
- T22 Jay Haas $30,441
- T22 Ken Duke $30,441
- T22 K.J. Choi $30,441
- T22 Mario Tiziani $30,441
- T22 Justin Leonard $30,441
- T22 Greig Hutcheon $30,441
- T31 Phillip Price $20,429
- T31 Doug Barron $20,429
- T31 Mark Hensby $20,429
- T31 Billy Andrade $20,429
- T31 Lee Westwood $20,429
- T31 Retief Goosen $20,429
- T31 Paul Broadhurst $20,429
- T38 Thomas Bjørn $15,800
- T38 Katsumasa Miyamoto $15,800
- T38 Guy Boros $15,800
- T38 Stuart Appleby $15,800
- T42 Will Yanagisawa $12,003
- T42 Darren Clarke $12,003
- T42 Omar Uresti $12,003
- T42 Greg Chalmers $12,003
- T42 Brett Quigley $12,003
- T42 Bernhard Langer $12,003
- T48 Miguel Angel Jiménez $9,165
- T48 Kirk Triplett $9,165
- T48 Kevin Sutherland $9,165
- T51 Phillip Archer $8,312
- T51 Chris Riley $8,312
- T51 Jeff Maggert $8,312
- T51 Mathew Goggin $8,312
- T55 Jim Furyk $8,015
- T55 Eric Axley $8,015
- T57 Michael Wright $7,670
- T57 Michael Jonzon $7,670
- T57 David Morland IV $7,670
- T57 Patrik Sjöland $7,670
- T57 Judd Gibb $7,670
- T57 David Branshaw $7,670
- T57 Kris Blanks $7,670
- T64 Scott Dunlap $7,248
- T64 Brian Gaffney $7,248
- T64 Michael Muehr $7,248
- T64 Jeff Martin $7,248
- 68 Fran Quinn $7,056
- 69 Bob May $6,979
- 70 Kenny Perry $6,903
- 71 Chris Hockaday $6,826
Richard Bland won the 2024 US Open Championship after defeating Hiroyuki Fujita in a playoff. Both players finished the regulation 72 holes tied with a score of 13 under, so they had to play two additional holes.
As both finished with pars in the two holes of the continuation, the 2024 US Senior Open was defined in sudden death. However, it was no easy task for Bland to get the win, as the playoff was extended to four holes.
Fujita had several chances to win the US Senior Open. On the 72nd hole, he missed a birdie putt that would have given him the victory. On the third hole in sudden death, he had a 17-foot putt for par to win the event, but also missed it.
Finally, Bland made par on the fourth sudden-death hole, something Fujita could not match. This is Richard Bland's second consecutive victory in Senior Major championships, as a few weeks ago he won the Senior PGA Championship in his debut in the category for players over 50 years old.