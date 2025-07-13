2025 Amundi Evian Championship payouts: How much each golfer earned from the $8M purse

The 2025 Amundi Evian Championship came to a dramatic end on Sunday, July 13. The event was extremely competitive, and there were numerous leaderboard changes throughout the final round. In the end, Jeeno Thitikul and Grace Kim took first place, setting up a fierce playoff, which Kim eventually won. But how much money is she going to collect for this victory?

The 2025 Amundi Evian Championship is the season's fourth major, and this year it was held at Evian Resort Golf Club with a $8 million purse. It was already known that the winner of the competition, in this case, Grace Kim, would get a stunning $1.2 million. This makes Kim's victory even more significant.

Talking about the playoffs, Grace Kim and Jeeno Thitikul showed aggression from the start. They both made birdies on the first playoff hole, pushing fans to the edge of their seats. Kim sealed the deal with an incredible eagle on the second hole of the playoff round. In this way, she won her maiden golf major at the 2025 Amundi Evian Championship.

How much money did every golfer make at the 2025 Amundi Evian Championship?

The Amundi Evian Championship 2025 - Final Round - Source: Getty

The 2025 Amundi Evian Championship featured 132 golfers, but only 74 of them made the cut. Lindy Duncan's withdrawal after round 3 reduced the number of participants in the final standings to only 73. Here's an overview of the tournament's payment distribution:

WIN: Grace Kim, -14/270, $1.2 million

2: Jeeno Thitikul, -14/270, $722,002

T-3: Lottie Woad, -13/271, $0 (amateur)

T-3: Minjee Lee, -13/271, $523,761

T-5: Angel Yin, -12/272, $365,644

T-5: Andrea Lee, -12/272, $365,644

T-7: Ariya Jutanugarn, -11/273, $245,081

T-7: Leona Maguire, -11/273, $245,081

T-9: Gaby Lopez, -10/274, $185,790

T-9: Gabriela Ruffels, -10/274, $185,790

T-11: Emily Kristine Pedersen, -9/275, $148,891

T-11: Rio Takeda, -9/275, $148,891

T-11: Jennifer Kupcho, -9/275, $148,891

T-14: Stephanie Kyriacou, -8/276, $112,525

T-14: Chisato Iwai, -8/276, $112,525

T-14: Miyu Yamashita, -8/276, $112,525

T-14: Hye-Jin Choi, -8/276, $112,525

T-14: Somi Lee, -8/276, $112,525

T-14: Cara Gainer, -8/276, $112,525

20: Casandra Alexander, -7/277, $94,081

T-21: Megan Khang, -6/278, $81,600

T-21: Perrine Delacour, -6/278, $81,600

T-21: Narin An, -6/278, $81,600

T-21: Celine Boutier, -6/278, $81,600

T-21: Ruixin Liu, -6/278, $81,600

T-21: Nastasia Nadaud, -6/278, $81,600

T-21: Yuri Yoshida, -6/278, $81,600

T-28: Julia Lopez Ramirez, -5/279, $67,198

T-28: Mi Hyang Lee, -5/279, $67,198

T-28: Aditi Ashok, -5/279, $67,198

T-31: Jasmine Suwannapura, -4/280, $58,502

T-31: Brooke Henderson, -4/280, $58,502

T-31: Hyo Joo Kim, -4/280, $58,502

T-31: Jenny Shin, -4/280, $58,502

T-35: Rose Zhang, -3/281, $50,597

T-35: Jin Young Ko, -3/281, $50,597

T-35: Mary Liu, -3/281, $50,597

T-38: Manon De Roey, -2/282, $42,929

T-38: Jeongeun Lee5, -2/282, $42,929

T-38: Jin Hee Im, -2/282, $42,929

T-38: Paula Reto, -2/282, $42,929

T-38: Mao Saigo, -2/282, $42,929

T-43: Chanettee Wannasaen, -1/283, $34,390

T-43: Aline Krauter, -1/283, $34,390

T-43: Patty Tavatanakit, -1/283, $34,390

T-43: Nelly Korda, -1/283, $34,390

T-43: Auston Kim, -1/283, $34,390

T-43: Peiyun Chien, -1/283, $34,390

T-49: Gemma Dryburgh, E/284, $27,049

T-49: Youmin Hwang, E/284, $27,049

T-49: Esther Henseleit, E/284, $27,049

T-49: Madelene Sagstrom, E/284, $27,049

T-49: Allisen Corpuz, E/284, $27,049

T-49: Pajaree Anannarukarn, E/284, $27,049

T-49: Sarah Schmelzel, E/284, $27,049

T-56: Amy Yang, +1/285, $22,926

T-56: Nanna Koerstz Madsen, +1/285, $22,926

T-56: Helen Briem, +1/285, $22,926

T-59: Azahara Munoz, +2/286, $19,765

T-59: Jenny Bae, +2/286, $19,765

T-59: Nasa Hataoka, +2/286, $19,765

T-59: Ayaka Furue, +2/286, $19,765

T-59: Brianna Do, +2/286, $19,765

T-59: Shannon Tan, +2/286, $19,765

T-65: Hira Naveed, +3/387, $17,788

T-65: Lucy Li, +3/387, $17,788

T-65: Ina Yoon, +3/387, 417,788

T-68: Minami Katsu, +5/289, $16,800

T-68: Gigi Stoll, +5/289, $16,800

T-70: Maria Marin, +6/290, $0 (amateur)

T-70: Haeji Kang, +6/290, $16,010

T-70: Weiwei Zhang, +6/290, $16,010

73: Bronte Law, +8/292, $15,617

WD: Lindy Duncan, $15,413

