2025 Amundi Evian Championship Round 4 tee times and pairings explored

The tee times for Round 4 of the 2025 Amundi Evian Championship are officially out. The tournament is taking place at the Evian Resort Golf Club, and the leaderboard appears to be extremely competitive thus far. The last day of the tournament will decide everything, and therefore, let's look at the tee timings and tee groups for that day.

Cara Gainer is currently leading the 2025 Amundi Evian Championship with a total of 11 under par. On the final day, she will tee off with Gabriela Ruffels (who is also tied for first position after three rounds) and Minjee Lee (currently tied for third place with a total score of 10 under par) on Hole 1 at 10:22 am.

Interestingly, three other players, in addition to Minjee Lee, are tied for third: Jeeno Thitikul, Grace Kim, and Somi Lee. They are all in the same tee group and will tee off at 10:11 a.m. on Hole 1.

Tee groups of Round 4 of the Amundi Evian Championship explored

The Amundi Evian Championship 2025 - Round Three - Source: Getty

Here's a closer look at the tee groupings for the Amundi Evian Championship's final round:

Hole 1 Tee Groups

8:10 AM

Pajaree Anannarukarn (THA)

Megan Khang (USA)

Shannon Tan (SIN)

8:21 AM

Sarah Schmelzel (USA)

Jin Young Ko (KOR)

Allisen Corpuz (USA)

8:32 AM

Narin An (KOR)

Chisato Iwai (JPN)

Nanna Koerstz Madsen (DEN)

8:43 AM

Julia Lopez Ramirez (ESP)

Angel Yin (USA)

Mi Hyang Lee (KOR)

8:54 AM

Peiyun Chien (TPE)

Gaby Lopez (MEX)

Helen Briem (GER)

9:05 AM

Mao Saigo (JPN)

Celine Boutier (FRA)

Mary Liu (CHN)

9:16 AM

Ariya Jutanugarn (THA)

Lottie Woad (ENG)

Miyu Yamashita (JPN)

9:27 AM

Leona Maguire (IRL)

Andrea Lee (USA)

Jennifer Kupcho (USA)

9:38 AM

Emily Kristine Pedersen (DEN)

Rio Takeda (JPN)

Aditi Ashok (IND)

9:49 AM

Jenny Shin (KOR)

Hye-Jin Choi (KOR)

Ruixin Liu (CHN)

10:00 AM

Yuri Yoshida (JPN)

Casandra Alexander (RSA)

Nastasia Nadaud (FRA)

10:11 AM

Jeeno Thitikul (THA)

Grace Kim (AUS)

Somi Lee (KOR)

10:22 AM

Cara Gainer (ENG)

Gabriela Ruffels (AUS)

Minjee Lee (AUS)

Hole 10 Tee Groups

8:10 AM

Hyo Joo Kim (KOR)

Perrine Delacour (FRA)

Paula Reto (RSA)

8:21 AM

Auston Kim (USA)

Brianna Do (USA)

Brooke M. Henderson (CAN)

8:32 AM

Jin Hee Im (KOR)

Rose Zhang (USA)

Stephanie Kyriacou (AUS)

8:43 AM

Nelly Korda (USA)

Jeongeun Lee5 (KOR)

Gigi Stoll (USA)

8:54 AM

Jasmine Suwannapura (THA)

Weiwei Zhang (CHN)

Patty Tavatanakit (THA)

9:05 AM

Ayaka Furue (JPN)

Madelene Sagstrom (SWE)

Esther Henseleit (GER)

9:16 AM

Jenny Bae (USA)

Chanettee Wannasaen (THA)

Amy Yang (KOR)

9:27 AM

Lucy Li (USA)

Aline Krauter (GER)

Minami Katsu (JPN)

9:38 AM

Nasa Hataoka (JPN)

Ina Yoon (KOR)

Manon De Roey (BEL)

9:49 AM

Youmin Hwang (KOR)

Haeji Kang (KOR)

Hira Naveed (AUS)

10:00 AM

Lindy Duncan (USA)

Maria Marin (COL)

Gemma Dryburgh (SCO)

10:11 AM

Bronte Law (ENG)

Azahara Munoz (ESP)

