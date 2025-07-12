Who is leading the 2025 Amundi Evian Championship after Round 3? Leaderboard explored

The third round of the 2025 Amundi Evian Championship at Evian Resort Golf Club ended a while ago. This Ladies European Tour event currently has two professional golfers tied for the lead spot on the leaderboard.

On Saturday, at Evain Les Baines, France, Cara Gainer and Gabriela Ruffels took the tied leader's place. The Titleist golfers put up a decent effort to stay ahead, ending the day with a total 11 under par after 54 holes.

The 2025 Amundi Evian Championship round 3 saw Gainer and Ruffels record 7-under and 5-under, respectively in Round 3. Currently, four golfers remain tied for third place on the tournament leaderboard.

Minjee Lee, Jeeno Thitikul, Somi Lee, and Grace Kim secured T3 with a total 10 under par score. Below them are Yuri Yoshida and Casandra Alexander in T7th spot of the Amundi Evian Championship standings with a total of 9 under par each.

Three other golfers, Nastasia Nadaud, Jenny Shin, and Hye-Jin Choi, stand tied for the ninth spot in the tournament rankings. The third day of this $8,000,000 was drama-packed, and there are still hours before the final round commences.

The 2024 Amundi Evian Championship winner, Ayaka Furue, currently stands tied in the 50th spot. Till Saturday, the defending champion has an even par score over 54 holes.

Exploring 2025 Amundi Evian Championship Round 3 full leaderboard

Here's a detailed look at this year's Amundi Evian Championship full leaderboard after the third round on Saturday. Take a look:

T1 — Cara Gainer (-11)

T1 — Gabriela Ruffels (-11)

T3 — Minjee Lee (-10)

T3 — Jeeno Thitikul (-10)

T3 — Somi Lee (-10)

T3 — Grace Kim (-10)

T7 — Yuri Yoshida (-9)

T7 — Casandra Alexander (-9)

T9 — Nastasia Nadaud (-8)

T9 — Jenny Shin (-8)

T9 — Hye-Jin Choi (-8)

T12 — Ruixin Liu (-7)

T12 — Leona Maguire (-7)

T12 — Emily Kristine Pederse (-7)

T12 — Rio Takeda (-7)

T12 — Aditi Ashok (-7)

T12 — Andrea Lee (-7)

T12 — Jennifer Kupcho (-7)

T19 — Ariya Jutanugarn (-6)

T19 — Lottie Woad (-6)

T21 — Miyu Yamashita (-5)

T21 — Mao Saigo (-5)

T21 — Mary Liu (-5)

T21 — Celine Boutier (-5)

T25 — Mi Hyang Lee (-4)

T25 — Peiyun Chien (-4)

T25 — Gaby Lopez (-4)

T25 — Julia Lopez Ramirez (-4)

T25 — Angel Yin (-4)

T25 — Helen Briem (-4)

T31 — Sarah Schmelzel (-3)

T31 — Nanna Koerstz Madsen (-3)

T31 — Jin Young Ko (-3)

T31 — Chisato Iwai (-3)

T31 — Narin An (-3)

T36 — Shannon Tan (-2)

T36 — Hyo Joo Kim (-2)

T36 — Perrine Delacour (-2)

T36 — Paula Reto (-2)

T36 — Allisen Corpuz (-2)

T36 — Pajaree Anannarukarn (-2)

T36 — Megan Khang (-2)

T36 — Auston Kim (-2)

T44 — Rose Zhang (-1)

T44 — Jin Hee Im (-1)

T44 — Stephanie Kyriacou (-1)

T44 — Nelly Korda (-1)

T44 — Brianna Do (-1)

T44 — Brooke M Henderson (-1)

T50 — Jasmine Suwannapura (E)

T50 — Weiwei Zhang (E)

T50 — Ayaka Furue (E)

T50 — Gigi Stoll (E)

T50 — Patty Tavatanakit (E)

T50 — Jeongeun Lee (E)

T56 — Aline Krauter (+1)

T56 — Minami Katsu (+1)

T56 — Ina Yoon (+1)

T56 — Nasa Hataoka

T56 — Amy Yang (+1)

T56 — Lucy Li (+1)

T56 — Madelene Sagström (+1)

T56 — Esther Henseleit (+1)

T56 — Jenny Bae (+1)

T56 — Chanettee Wannasaen (+1)

T66 — Hira Naveed (+2)

T66 — Youmin Hwang (+2)

T66 — Lindy Duncan (+2)

T66 — Haeji Kang (+2)

T66 — Manon De Roey (+2)

T71 — Azahara Munoz (+4)

T71 — Maria Jose Marin (+4)

T71 — Gemma Dryburgh (+4)

T71 — Bronte Law (+4)

About the author Pravashis Biswas Pravashis is a passionate Golf Writer at Sportskeeda, combining his love for the sport with a strong academic background. With a Post Graduate Degree in Physics from St. Xavier's College, Kolkata, Pravashis's interest sparked from discovering the resemblance between a golf ball and fullerene, as well as the physics of its flight trajectory.



With prior experience as an entertainment content writer at Wincible and a sports content writer at Anfield Home, Pravashis brings a meticulous approach to his craft. His research skills and ability to present relevant information without losing creativity set him apart as a journalist. He strives to provide accurate and engaging content, leveraging tools like the GLF app, live sources, and leading platforms such as Golf.com and BBC.



A fan of Tiger Woods, Pravashis is inspired by the legend’s contributions to golf and his enduring wisdom. Beyond writing, he enjoys editing videos and following WWE and MMA, hobbies that complement his dynamic storytelling. Pravashis aspires to cover major events like the PGA Tour, delivering insightful perspectives on golf’s evolving landscape. With a deep appreciation for the sport’s traditions and future, he is committed to enriching the global golfing narrative at Sportskeeda. Know More