2025 LIV Golf UK prize money payout: How much did each golfer earn from the $20 million purse?

After many ups and downs, 2025 LIV Golf UK concluded on Sunday, July 27. The tournament was played at the JCB Golf & Country Club in Rocester, Staffordshire, England. The course features a risk-reward layout, and thus while many golfers had a great time, others suffered. In the end, Joaquin Niemann stood tall and won, but how much did he receive?

Joaquin Niemann was leading the event since Round 1, and he has been in outstanding form. His last round ended with a score of 3 under par to seal his win in the competition with a total score of 17 under par. In his final round, he had five birdies and two bogeys. Interestingly, one of his bogeys occurred on the final hole of the tournament.

Bubba Watson finished tied for second place in the LIV Golf UK behind the Chilean golfer. Watson finished with a score of 14 under par. He had a fiery round three at the JCB Golf & Country Club, finishing with a score of 6 under par.

How much money did each player make at the LIV Golf UK?

Golf: LIV Golf UK- Second Round - Source: Imagn

In terms of money, LIV Golf UK's total prize pool was $20 million. As always, the winner's share was $4 million, which Joaquin Niemann received upon winning.

Here's a detailed look at the prize purse of the 2025 LIV Golf UK:

1. Joaquin Niemann – −17 – $4,000,000

– – 2. Bubba Watson – −14 – $2,250,000

– – 3. Caleb Surratt – −13 – $1,500,000

– – 4. Talor Gooch – −11 – $1,000,000

– – T5. Dean Burmester – −10 – $750,000

– – T5. Jon Rahm – −10 – $750,000

– – T7. Patrick Reed – −9 – $522,500

– – T7. Josele Ballester – −9 – $522,500

– – T7. Adrian Meronk – −9 – $522,500

– – 10. Cameron Smith – −8 – $405,000

– – T11. Marc Leishman – −7 – $322,143

– – T11. Tom McKibbin – −7 – $322,143

– – T11. Sebastián Muñoz – −7 – $322,143

– – T11. Martin Kaymer – −7 – $322,143

– – T11. Bryson DeChambeau – −7 – $322,143

– – T11. Paul Casey – −7 – $322,143

– – T11. Charl Schwartzel – −7 – $322,143

– – T18. David Puig – −6 – $250,000

– – T18. Andy Ogletree – −6 – $250,000

– – T18. Charles Howell III – −6 – $250,000

– – T21. Yubin Jang – −5 – $215,000

– – T21. Tyrrell Hatton – −5 – $215,000

– – T21. Branden Grace – −5 – $215,000

– – T21. Sergio Garcia – −5 – $215,000

– – T25. Brendan Steele – −4 – $187,500

– – T25. Louis Oosthuizen – −4 – $187,500

– – T25. Carlos Ortiz – −4 – $187,500

– – T25. Jason Kokrak – −4 – $187,500

– – T29. Richard Bland – −3 – $165,000

– – T29. Anirban Lahiri – −3 – $165,000

– – T29. Thomas Pieters – −3 – $165,000

– – T29. Abraham Ancer – −3 – $165,000

– – T29. Cameron Tringale – −3 – $165,000

– – T34. Lucas Herbert – −2 – $147,667

– – T34. Harold Varner III – −2 – $147,667

– – T34. Henrik Stenson – −2 – $147,667

– – T37. Sam Horsfield – −1 – $140,333

– – T37. Lee Westwood – −1 – $140,333

– – T37. Phil Mickelson – −1 – $140,333

– – T40. Matt Jones – E – $134,000

– – T40. Peter Uihlein – E – $134,000

– – T42. Ben Campbell – +1 – $127,750

– – T42. Ian Poulter – +1 – $127,750

– – T42. Mito Pereira – +1 – $127,750

– – T42. Chieh-Po Lee – +1 – $127,750

– – 46. Kevin Na – +2 – $125,000

– – T47. Brooks Koepka – +3 – $101,000

– – T47. Graeme McDowell – +3 – $101,000

– – T47. Anthony Kim – +3 – $101,000

– – T50. Danny Lee – +5 – $60,000

– – T50. Frederik Kjettrup – +5 – $60,000

– – T50. Jinichiro Kozuma – +5 – $50,000

– – 53. Matthew Wolff – +7 – $50,000

– – 54. Dustin Johnson – +9 – $50,000

About the author Anurag Bhardwaj



A single spark ignited his love for golf, and now he follows the sport with unwavering enthusiasm. Whether it’s the Masters or the Arnold Palmer Invitational, Anurag is always ready for a deep dive into the action. Through his writing, he brings the latest happenings from the golf world straight to the fans' screens. And while he dreams of stepping onto a golf course someday, he remains in awe of Scottie Scheffler’s precision, all while striving to become a great doctor. Know More