2025 ShopRite LPGA Classic R1 Weather Forecast: How will the temperature fare in New Jersey?

The 2025 ShopRite LPGA Classic presented by Acer is scheduled to commence on Thursday, June 5. It will be held at the Seaview Hotel, a Dolce by Wyndham, located in Galloway, New Jersey. The tournament will be held on the Bay Course, a 6,155-yard, par-71 layout.

The weather forecast for the opening round indicates very warm conditions with periods of clouds and sunshine. The high temperature is expected to reach 87°F (31°C), with a RealFeel® temperature of 93°F (34°C). The UV index is forecasted to be 11, categorized as extreme, highlighting the need for sun protection.

Winds will be coming from the south-southwest at 17 km/h (10.5 mph), with gusts up to 41 km/h (25.5 mph). The probability of precipitation is minimal at 1%, and there is no expected risk of thunderstorms. Humidity levels are anticipated to be high, which, combined with the temperature, may lead to a heat index higher than the actual air temperature.

Players and attendees should be prepared for the warm conditions by wearing appropriate sun protection, staying hydrated, and dressing in light, breathable clothing. The minimal chance of precipitation suggests that the course conditions will remain dry, but the high humidity and wind gusts may still affect play. Participants should monitor the weather throughout the day and adjust their plans accordingly.

How to watch the 2025 ShopRite LPGA Classic at home?

The LPGA Tour will convene in Galloway, New Jersey, for the ShopRite LPGA Classic presented by Acer, scheduled for this week. The tournament will take place at the Bay Course at Seaview and will feature a field of 144 of the highest-ranked players globally competing for a total purse of $1.75 million.

Among the competitors are the defending champion Linnea Strom and the LPGA Tour’s most recent major winner, Maja Stark. Other top players like Nelly Korda and Lydia Ko will also be a part of the field this week.

Here is the detailed schedule for the streaming of the 2025 ShopRite LPGA Classic:

Friday, June 6 – 12:00 - 3:00 p.m. (Golf Channel)

Saturday, June 7 – 3:00-5:00 p.m. (Golf Channel); 5:00-6:00 p.m. (NBC Digital)

Sunday, June 8 – 2:00-3:00 p.m. (NBC Digital); 3:00-5:00 p.m. (Golf Channel)

Coverage of the 2025 ShopRite LPGA Classic presented by Acer is also available via streaming on the NBC Sports App, golfchannel.com, and Peacock. Fans can access news and live tournament updates on mobile devices or online through Golf Channel’s live stream service.

For countries without television broadcast partners, live LPGA streaming is offered through the official LPGA website. To keep track of weekly LPGA airtimes, viewers can download the WatchSports app. International audiences can find local broadcast information on the LPGA’s international TV distribution webpage. This ensures comprehensive access to all tournament action worldwide.

