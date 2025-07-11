$220M-worth Rafael Nadal celebrates achieving rare golf feat 

Legendary tennis player Rafael Nadal recently accomplished a rare feat on the golf course. He shot a hole-in-one and afterwards, posted pictures on social media to celebrate.
Nadal represented Spain in the 2024 Davis Cup Finals and retired after a long and incredibly successful tennis career. Despite being retired, he remains sporty and avidly loves golf.
During a recent round of golf, Rafael Nadal shot an ace. He then posted pictures on X, showing himself smiling and holding up the golf ball. He wrote in the caption:
“A Hole-in-One ⛳️ doesn’t happen every day! ☺️🏌🏼♂️.”
Last month, Rafael Nadal teed off in the Gasol Foundation Golf Invitational at La Hacienda Links Golf Resort. He competed alongside other athletes to raise €116,000, which was donated to charity.
Following the conclusion of the charity tournament, the 39-year-old tennis player expressed his love for golf and shared why he is passionate about it. He said (via European Tour Destinations) that he started playing golf because it was the only sport he could comfortably play without “risking injury.” Over time, he has fallen more in love with it and sees it as a “unique” game.
The $220M-worth Spaniard (according to Celebrity Net Worth) shared pictures from the event on Instagram and thanked the organizers for inviting him to play. He wrote:
"Thank you #GasolFoundationGolfInvitational for inviting me to the first edition of the @paugasol 😊 It has been a great day of sport and solidarity with very good friends.”
In 2008, Nadal spent 209 weeks ranked as the ATP World No. 1 player in men's singles. An Olympic gold medalist, he has won 11 doubles titles and has 22 men's singles Grand Slams.
Rafael Nadal won Wimbledon in 2008 and 2010, becoming the second Spanish man to win the prestigious competition. He also has four US Open titles, having won the competition in 2010, 2013, 2017, and 2019. However, the Spaniard was most dominant at the French Open, winning it 14 times.
Rafael Nadal visits TPC Sawgrass, agrees “anything can happen” during the Players Championship
The Players Championship is one of the most prestigious tournaments on the PGA Tour. Although it is not a major championship, it is often dubbed the unofficial fifth major tournament in golf.
Last month, Rafael Nadal visited TPC Sawgrass, the iconic golf course where the Players Championship is held annually. He played a round of golf on the 7,189-yard golf course and spoke about the tournament, saying:
“The Players is one of the most recognized tournaments in the game of golf. The last three holes creates a lot of drama, anything can happen.”
The two-time Wimbledon champion said that playing for the first time on the iconic course was an “amazing feeling.” He also noted that TPC Sawgrass' 17th green looks much bigger on TV than it is in person.
