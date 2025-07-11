$220M-worth Rafael Nadal celebrates achieving rare golf feat 

Legendary tennis player Rafael Nadal recently accomplished a rare feat on the golf course. He shot a hole-in-one and afterwards, posted pictures on social media to celebrate.

Ad

Nadal represented Spain in the 2024 Davis Cup Finals and retired after a long and incredibly successful tennis career. Despite being retired, he remains sporty and avidly loves golf.

During a recent round of golf, Rafael Nadal shot an ace. He then posted pictures on X, showing himself smiling and holding up the golf ball. He wrote in the caption:

“A Hole-in-One ⛳️ doesn’t happen every day! ☺️🏌🏼‍♂️.”

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Last month, Rafael Nadal teed off in the Gasol Foundation Golf Invitational at La Hacienda Links Golf Resort. He competed alongside other athletes to raise €116,000, which was donated to charity.

Following the conclusion of the charity tournament, the 39-year-old tennis player expressed his love for golf and shared why he is passionate about it. He said (via European Tour Destinations) that he started playing golf because it was the only sport he could comfortably play without “risking injury.” Over time, he has fallen more in love with it and sees it as a “unique” game.

Ad

The $220M-worth Spaniard (according to Celebrity Net Worth) shared pictures from the event on Instagram and thanked the organizers for inviting him to play. He wrote:

"Thank you #GasolFoundationGolfInvitational for inviting me to the first edition of the @paugasol 😊 It has been a great day of sport and solidarity with very good friends.”

Ad

In 2008, Nadal spent 209 weeks ranked as the ATP World No. 1 player in men's singles. An Olympic gold medalist, he has won 11 doubles titles and has 22 men's singles Grand Slams.

Rafael Nadal won Wimbledon in 2008 and 2010, becoming the second Spanish man to win the prestigious competition. He also has four US Open titles, having won the competition in 2010, 2013, 2017, and 2019. However, the Spaniard was most dominant at the French Open, winning it 14 times.

Ad

Rafael Nadal visits TPC Sawgrass, agrees “anything can happen” during the Players Championship

The Players Championship is one of the most prestigious tournaments on the PGA Tour. Although it is not a major championship, it is often dubbed the unofficial fifth major tournament in golf.

Last month, Rafael Nadal visited TPC Sawgrass, the iconic golf course where the Players Championship is held annually. He played a round of golf on the 7,189-yard golf course and spoke about the tournament, saying:

Ad

“The Players is one of the most recognized tournaments in the game of golf. The last three holes creates a lot of drama, anything can happen.”

The two-time Wimbledon champion said that playing for the first time on the iconic course was an “amazing feeling.” He also noted that TPC Sawgrass' 17th green looks much bigger on TV than it is in person.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sarah Rishama Madaki Sarah Rishama Madaki is a dedicated Golf Writer at Sportskeeda with a passion for bringing fresh perspectives to the world of sports journalism. With five years of professional experience as a content writer and strategist, she has worked with global brands across diverse industries, including stints at Soot Africa, TWU, Ink Different Hub, and Attrock.



A devoted fan of golf, Sarah stays updated on the sport through platforms like ESPN, SS Golf, and esteemed publications such as Golf Digest and Golf.com. She combines her knowledge of the game with an ability to understand audience preferences, crafting stories that resonate deeply with readers.



Sarah credits Tiger Woods as her inspiration for entering the world of golf. His resilience, innovative contributions to the game, and achievements motivate her to push boundaries in her career.



Beyond golf, Sarah is an avid NFL enthusiast cheering for the Kansas City Chiefs, a fiction novel lover, and a budding gardener. She aspires to one day cover historic events like The Masters at Augusta National Golf Club, bringing fans closer to the heart of the action. Know More

What is the foot injury that has troubled Rafael Nadal over the years? Check here