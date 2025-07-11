Wimbledon 2025 Day 12: Men's singles and women's doubles SF predictions ft. Jannik Sinner vs Novak Djokovic

Day 12 at the 2025 Wimbledon (Friday, July 11) will feature the men's singles semifinals and the last-four clashes at the women's doubles. In the men's singles, the first semifinal will be between second seed Carlos Alcaraz and fifth seed Taylor Fritz, while top seed Jannik Sinner will take on sixth seed Novak Djokovic in the second semifinal on Center Court.

The women's doubles will feature top seeds Katerina Siniakova and Taylor Townsend, who will take on fourth seed Hsieh Su-wei and Jelena Ostapenko. In the other match, the eighth-seeded pair of Veronika Kudermetova and Elise Mertens will face Desirae Krawczyk and Olivia Gadecki.

Let's take a look at some of the matches scheduled on Day 12 at the 2025 Wimbledon

#1 Jannik Sinner vs Novak Djokovic

Top seed Jannik Sinner will look to get to his first Wimbledon final when he takes on sixth seed Novak Djokovic in the semifinals. Sinner has been in fine form at this year's Championships, winning against the likes of Luca Nardi, Aleksandar Vukic, and Pedro Martinez in straight sets in the first three rounds.

He got a lucky break in the fourth round, as he was two sets down against Grigor Dimitrov, but he got through as the Bulgarian retired. However, the Italian regrouped and won 7-6 (2), 6-4, 6-4 against tenth seed Ben Shelton in the quarterfinals.

Novak Djokovic started his Wimbledon campaign with a four-set win over Alexandre Muller in the first round, followed by straight-set wins over Dan Evans and Miomir Kecmanovic in the next two rounds. He overcame 11th seed Alex de Minaur in four sets in the fourth round, and won 6-7 (6), 6-2, 7-5, 6-4 against 22nd seed Flavio Cobolli in the quarterfinals.

Sinner leads the head-to-head 5-4 and is the slight favorite to win the upcoming match, as detailed in the preview here.

Predicted winner- Jannik Sinner

#2 Carlos Alcaraz vs Taylor Fritz

In Picture: Carlos Alcaraz

Second seed and two-time defending champion Carlos Alcaraz will face fifth-seed Taylor Fritz in the semifinal of the 2025 Wimbledon. Alcaraz started his campaign at the SW19 with a tricky five-set win over Fabio Fognini in the first round but followed it up with a straight set victory over Oliver Tarvet in the second round.

He beat Jan-Lennard Struff in four sets in the third round and followed it up with another four-set win over 14th seed Andrey Rublev in the fourth round. In the quarterfinals, he won 6-2, 6-3, 6-3 against home favorite Cameron Norrie.

Taylor Fritz was two points away from losing his first match at Wimbledon, but overcame Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard in five sets. He won another five-set thriller against Gabriel Diallo in the second set, before winning in four sets against 26th seed Alejandro Davidovich Fokina in the third round and getting a win via retirement against Jordan Thompson in the fourth round. He secured a dominant 6-3, 6-4, 1-6, 7-6 (4) win against 17th seed Karen Khachanov in the quarterfinals.

Alcaraz has won both his matches against Fritz and is the favorite for the upcoming match, as detailed in the preview here.

Predicted winner- Carlos Alcaraz

#3 Taylor Townsend/Katerina Siniakova vs Hsieh Tsu-wei/Jelena Ostapenko

In Picture: Katerina Siniakova and Taylor Townsend

Top seed Taylor Townsend and Katerina Siniakova will face fourth seeds Hsieh Tsu-wei and Jelena Ostapenko in the semifinal of the 2025 Wimbledon. Townsend and Siniakova began their campaign with a straight set victory over Anna Bondar and Moyuka Uchjima in the first round and then won against McCartney Kessler and Clara Tauson in the second round. In the third round, they won against the 15th-seeded pair of Nicole Melichar-Martinez and Liudmila Samsonova, before winning 7-6 (2), 6-3 over the tenth-seeded pair of Timea Babos and Luisa Stefani.

Hsieh Tsu-wei and Jelena Ostapenko started their campaign with a win over Oksana Kalashnikova and Elena Pridankina, and then won against the team of Marta Kostyuk and Elena-Gabriela Ruse. They won against the 14th-seeded team of Ekaterina Alexandrova and Zhang Shuai and won against the team of Sorana Cirstea and Anna Kalinskaya 6-7 (4), 6-3, 6-3 in the fourth round.

Townsend and Siniakova, the top seeds and last year's champions, are the favorites to win the upcoming match.

Predicted winner- Taylor Townsend/ Katerina Siniakova

