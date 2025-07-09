Wimbledon 2025: Carlos Alcaraz vs Taylor Fritz  preview, head-to-head, prediction, and pick 

Match Details

Fixture: (2) Carlos Alcaraz vs (5) Taylor Fritz

Date: July 11, 2025

Tournament: Wimbledon 2025

Round: Semifinal

Venue: London, United Kingdom

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Grass

Prize Money: $ 73,463,257.50

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel & ESPN | UK - BBC TNT Sports & Discovery+ | Canada - TSN & RDS | India - Star Sports & Jio Hotstar

Carlos Alcaraz vs Taylor Fritz preview

Second-seed Carlos Alcaraz of Spain will take on fifth-seed Taylor Fritz of the United States in the Wimbledon semifinals on Friday, July 11.

Alcaraz has been in reasonable form at this year's Wimbledon. He survived a scare in the first round against Fabio Fognini in a five-setter. He then got past Oliver Tarvet, Jan-Lennard Struff, Andrey Rublev, and Cameron Norrie, dropping just two sets.

Fritz, meanwhile, played two tight five-setters against Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard and Gabriel Diallo in the first two rounds before beating Alejandro Davidovich Fokina, Jordan Thompson, and Karen Khachanov with relative ease.

Carlos Alcaraz vs Taylor Fritz head-to-head

Alcaraz has played Fritz on two occasions so far and has won both of those matches. He thus leads their head-to-head match 2-0 at the moment.

Carlos Alcaraz vs Taylor Fritz odds

Carlos Alcaraz vs Taylor Fritz prediction

Alcaraz has won the Wimbledon title on each of the last two occasions. In addition to that, he has won three tournaments in the European clay swing and also the HSBC Championships at Queen's Club. Hence, he is the favorite in any match he plays at the All England Club this year.

However, Fritz is no pushover and remains one of the top players in the world. The big American has one of the most powerful serves in world tennis and can also dictate terms with his forehand.

Alcaraz has a slightly weaker backhand than his forehand. Hence, the ideal tactic for Fritz will be to play his inside-out forehand to the Spaniard's backhand as often as possible. The American can also play his down-the-line forehand to put pressure on Alcaraz's backhand.

Alcaraz might consider altering the rhythm of play by using his drop shots to drag Fritz to the net. Given Alcaraz's defensive skills, Fritz's serve should enable him to win points, but he will not find it easy to hit through the Spaniard. Overall, it should be a tight match, and Alcaraz should start as the favorite.

Pick: Alcaraz to win in five sets.

