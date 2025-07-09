  • home icon
  • Tennis
  • Wimbledon 2025
  • Wimbledon 2025: Carlos Alcaraz vs Taylor Fritz  preview, head-to-head, prediction, and pick 

Wimbledon 2025: Carlos Alcaraz vs Taylor Fritz  preview, head-to-head, prediction, and pick 

By Subhadeep Roy
Modified Jul 09, 2025 04:47 GMT
Alcaraz will be the slight favorite against Fritz Image Source - Getty
Alcaraz will be the slight favorite against Fritz Image Source - Getty

Match Details

Ad

Fixture: (2) Carlos Alcaraz vs (5) Taylor Fritz

Date: July 11, 2025

Tournament: Wimbledon 2025

Round: Semifinal

Venue: London, United Kingdom

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Grass

Prize Money: $ 73,463,257.50

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel & ESPN | UK - BBC TNT Sports & Discovery+ | Canada - TSN & RDS | India - Star Sports & Jio Hotstar

Carlos Alcaraz vs Taylor Fritz preview

Second-seed Carlos Alcaraz of Spain will take on fifth-seed Taylor Fritz of the United States in the Wimbledon semifinals on Friday, July 11.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Alcaraz has been in reasonable form at this year's Wimbledon. He survived a scare in the first round against Fabio Fognini in a five-setter. He then got past Oliver Tarvet, Jan-Lennard Struff, Andrey Rublev, and Cameron Norrie, dropping just two sets.

Fritz, meanwhile, played two tight five-setters against Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard and Gabriel Diallo in the first two rounds before beating Alejandro Davidovich Fokina, Jordan Thompson, and Karen Khachanov with relative ease.

Ad

Carlos Alcaraz vs Taylor Fritz head-to-head

Alcaraz has played Fritz on two occasions so far and has won both of those matches. He thus leads their head-to-head match 2-0 at the moment.

Carlos Alcaraz vs Taylor Fritz odds

Player NameMoneylineHandicap BetsTotal Games
Carlos Alcaraz

Taylor Fritz
Ad

(Odds will be updated once they are available)

Carlos Alcaraz vs Taylor Fritz prediction

Alcaraz has won the Wimbledon title on each of the last two occasions. In addition to that, he has won three tournaments in the European clay swing and also the HSBC Championships at Queen's Club. Hence, he is the favorite in any match he plays at the All England Club this year.

Ad

However, Fritz is no pushover and remains one of the top players in the world. The big American has one of the most powerful serves in world tennis and can also dictate terms with his forehand.

Alcaraz has a slightly weaker backhand than his forehand. Hence, the ideal tactic for Fritz will be to play his inside-out forehand to the Spaniard's backhand as often as possible. The American can also play his down-the-line forehand to put pressure on Alcaraz's backhand.

Ad

Alcaraz might consider altering the rhythm of play by using his drop shots to drag Fritz to the net. Given Alcaraz's defensive skills, Fritz's serve should enable him to win points, but he will not find it easy to hit through the Spaniard. Overall, it should be a tight match, and Alcaraz should start as the favorite.

Pick: Alcaraz to win in five sets.

About the author
Subhadeep Roy

Subhadeep Roy

Twitter icon

Subhadeep, an adept tennis journalist at Sportskeeda, has been writing about the sport for seven years. He is known for his exclusive match reviews and opinion pieces, utilizing his MBA degree to tackle them effectively with his problem-solving abilities.

Subhadeep lives and breathes tennis. He watches matches regularly and engages in social media platforms to stay on top of the latest happenings. As a writer, he brings the fan's perspective to his pieces, ensuring his readers enjoy an exceptional experience every time.

Growing up, he idolized Boris Becker, but he now firmly believes Novak Djokovic stands alone as the 'Greatest of all Time', especially considering the 24-time Grand Slam champion's incredible stats. One thing that still puzzles Subhadeep, however, is how Becker's Wimbledon tally might have reached five if not for Pete Sampras.

Speaking of the All England Club, the British Major holds a special place in his heart as he admires its blend of tradition and grass-court excellence. When not working for Sportskeeda, Subhadeep delves into the other "love of his life": football, and enjoys contributing his insights to different websites dedicated to the sport.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Samya Majumdar
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications