Wimbledon 2025 semifinal: Jannik Sinner vs Novak Djokovic preview, head-to-head, prediction, and pick 

Match Details

Fixture: (1) Jannik Sinner vs (6) Novak Djokovic

Date: July 11, 2025

Tournament: Wimbledon 2025

Round: Semifinal

Venue: London, United Kingdom

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Grass

Prize Money: $ 73,463,257.50

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel & ESPN | UK - BBC TNT Sports & Discovery+ | Canada - TSN & RDS | India - Star Sports & Jio Hotstar

Jannik Sinner vs Novak Djokovic preview

Top seed Jannik Sinner of Italy will take on sixth-seed Novak Djokovic of Serbia in the Wimbledon semifinals on Friday, July 11.

Sinner beat the big-hitting Ben Shelton in straight sets in the quarterfinals. The 23-year-old Italian is yet to drop a set in the tournament. Sinner hasn't won a Grand Slam outside hardcourts, and it is a great opportunity for him to set that record straight.

On the other hand, Djokovic, who is eyeing his eighth Wimbledon title, beat Flavio Cobolli in four sets in the quarterfinals. The legendary Serb has dropped three sets in the tournament so far.

Jannik Sinner vs Novak Djokovic head-to-head

Sinner and Djokovic have clashed nine times so far, with the former winning five of those matches. Thus, Sinner leads their head-to-head 5-4 at the moment.

Jannik Sinner vs Novak Djokovic odds

Player Name Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Jannik Sinner



Novak Djokovic

(Odds will be updated once they are available)

Jannik Sinner vs Novak Djokovic prediction

Sinner has been in sublime form for the last couple of years. The Italian has almost zero weaknesses in his game. However, if Djokovic adds spin and slices to his shots, the low bounce on grass might hinder the Italian from setting up his fearsome groundstrokes as he would like.

However, it can be assumed safely that Sinner is in better form than the Serb. Djokovic probably cannot beat the Italian from the baseline. The 24-time Grand Slam champion enjoys getting extra time to play his shots, as it allows him to place the ball in the exact spot he wants it to land, especially off his backhand.

Hence, Sinner will want to play his shots flat out and with extra power to take time off Djokovic. At his age, the Serb should not enjoy reacting sharply and quickly to get to the ball. At the French Open this year, Sinner demonstrated he was too quick and sharp for Djokovic when he beat him in the semifinals in straight sets.

Hence, Djokovic has to mix his shots up and drag Sinner to the net by playing drop shots to disrupt the latter's rhythm. That is probably his only chance of winning the match, but it is not going to be easy. Still, Djokovic is a tougher opponent on grass than he is on clay and should be able to stretch Sinner.

Pick: Sinner to win in five sets.

