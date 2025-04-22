2x PGA Tour winner surges past Joel Dahmen in World Rankings with Corales Puntacana Championship victory

The 2025 Corales Puntacana Championship has concluded, and South African professional golfer Garrick Higgo claimed the title. Along with the win, he was also awarded 22.49 OWGR points and is now higher than one-time PGA Tour winner Joel Dahmen in the world rankings.

Ad

Higgo won the 2016 Northern Amateur Open and the 2017 Cape Province Open in his early career. He turned pro in 2019 and won his maiden PGA Tour title in the 2021 Palmetto Championship. On April 20, the pro golfer secured his second PGA Tour title in the Corales Puntacana Championship.

Before his victory at the Puntacana Resort and Club, Garrick Higgo was ranked at 262 but is now the 139th golfer in the World Rankings list.

Ad

Trending

Meanwhile, Joel Dahmen turned pro in 2010 and has won one PGA Tour event—the 2021 Corales Puntacana Resort and Club Championship. Unable to claim a second title at the event this year, he gained only 7.82 OWGR points and moved from 176 to 140 in the Official World Golf Rankings.

Dahmen finished the 2025 Corales Puntacana Championship with 13-under, one stroke behind Higgo. He was tied at T2 with Alejandro Tosti, Keith Mitchell, Jeremy Paul, and Michael Thorbjornsen.

Ad

2025 Corales Puntacana Championship final leaderboard

Here’s a look at the final leaderboard from the 2025 Corales Puntacana Championship:

WINNER - Garrick Higgo (-14)

T2 - Alejandro Tosti (-13)

T2 - Keith Mitchell (-13)

T2 - Jeremy Paul (-13)

T2 - Michael Thorbjornsen (-13)

T2 - Joel Dahmen (-13)

T7 - Vince Whaley (-12)

T7 - Chan Kim (-12)

T9 - Matti Schmid (-11)

T9 - Charley Hoffman (-11)

T9 - Ben Martin (-11)

T12 - Mark Hibbard (-10)

T12 - Dylan Wu (-10)

T12 - Rico Hoey (-10)

T12 - Thomas Rosenmueller (-10)

T12 - Matt Wallace (-10)

T12 - Matt NeSmith (-10)

T18 - Chris Gotterup (-9)

T18 - Kaito Onishi (-9)

T18 - Chad Ramey (-9)

T18 - Henrik Norlander (-9)

T18 - Zac Blair (-9)

T18 - Seamus Power (-9)

T24 - Adam Svensson (-8)

T24 - David Skinns (-8)

T26 - Scott Piercy (-7)

T26 - Will Chandler (-7)

T26 - Rikuya Hoshino (-7)

T26 - Andrew Putnam (-7)

T26 - Aaron Baddeley (-7)

T31 - David Lipsky (-6)

T31 - Pierceson Coody (-6)

T31 - Kevin Roy (-6)

T31 - Kris Ventura (-6)

T31 - Danny Walker (-6)

T31 - Justin Lower (-6)

37 - Danny Willett (-5)

T38 - Ricky Castillo (-4)

T38 - Joseph Bramlett (-4)

T38 - Sam Choi (-4)

T41 - Quade Cummins (-3)

T41 - George McNeill (-3)

T41 - Nick Hardy (-3)

T41 - Emiliano Grillo (-3)

T41 - Hayden Springer (-3)

T41 - Greyson Sigg (-3)

T41 - Braden Thornberry (-3)

T41 - Troy Merritt (-3)

T49 - Max McGreevy (-2)

T49 - Hayden Buckley (-2)

T49 - Patrick Flavin (-2)

T49 - Harry Hall (-2)

T53 - Willy Pumarol (-1)

T53 - Theo Humphrey (-1)

T53 - Mac Meissner (-1)

T53 - Ben Polland (-1)

T53 - Tommy Gainey (-1)

T53 - Nate Lashley (-1)

T59- Ben Kohles (E)

T59 - Ryan Fox (E)

T59 - William Mouw (E)

T59 - Thomas Aiken (E)

T63 - Mason Andersen (+1)

T63 - Alex Smalley (+1)

T63 - Cody Gribble (+1)

T63 - John Pak (+1)

67 - Jackson Suber (+2)

68 - Russell Knox (+3)

69 - Brian Stuard (+4)

70 - Matthew Riedel (+6)

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sarah Rishama Madaki Sarah Rishama Madaki is a dedicated Golf Writer at Sportskeeda with a passion for bringing fresh perspectives to the world of sports journalism. With five years of professional experience as a content writer and strategist, she has worked with global brands across diverse industries, including stints at Soot Africa, TWU, Ink Different Hub, and Attrock.



A devoted fan of golf, Sarah stays updated on the sport through platforms like ESPN, SS Golf, and esteemed publications such as Golf Digest and Golf.com. She combines her knowledge of the game with an ability to understand audience preferences, crafting stories that resonate deeply with readers.



Sarah credits Tiger Woods as her inspiration for entering the world of golf. His resilience, innovative contributions to the game, and achievements motivate her to push boundaries in her career.



Beyond golf, Sarah is an avid NFL enthusiast cheering for the Kansas City Chiefs, a fiction novel lover, and a budding gardener. She aspires to one day cover historic events like The Masters at Augusta National Golf Club, bringing fans closer to the heart of the action. Know More