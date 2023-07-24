30+ people injured during a golf match after a deck collapsed at Montana Country Club

A major golf match saw a deck collapse and cause several injuries at Montana Country Club. The prestigious club had a second-story balcony fall down, causing 30 or more people to sustain serious injuries.

Head wounds, broken ribs, and more were sustained by those in attendance as debris and people all fell together. As of now, there are no casualties and there's no evidence to suggest anyone is in critical condition.

Mark Zagel, a victim of the collapse, said via Fox News:

"I am fine though the ribs on my right side are pretty bruised and have a couple of other minor bumps. Nothing broken, no head injuries ... There were multiple other more significant injuries — mostly broken bones. I landed on someone directly and had to be helped off her."

At least 29 people were admitted to St. Vincent Healthcare's Emergency Department, and three people remained hospitalized as of Sunday afternoon. 25 people had to be escorted off the premises and eight others were treated at the site.

The cause of the collapse has not yet been identified. There were about 250 people registered for the tournament at which the tragic collapse happened.

Golf club avoids tragedy in collapse

It seems as if the people there avoided sincere tragedy and the golf club itself avoided major liabilities. Still, the collapse was significant enough to cause hospitalizations, which the club will undoubtedly have to pay for.

Additionally, they'll now need to identify the cause of the collapse and fix the problem. That along with the sudden need to repair the balcony and everything it destroyed. It's likely that the golf club will be closed for a while to undergo repairs and investigate the collapse.

They may also need to look into other areas to ensure the same thing doesn't happen there, so Montana Country Club could very well be closed for quite some time.

Per the Billings Police Department, this is what happened and who responded:

25 individuals (all adults) were transported to local hospitals

8 were treated on the scene and released

Unknown number of injured that walked away without treatment

PD had 12 patrol units assisting and working crowd and traffic control

BFD had 11 units on the scene

11 AMR units

2 Laurel Ambulance units

1 Lockwood Fire/Ambulance unit

2 St. Vs Help Flight ground units

The police responded shortly after the collapse, so not much time was wasted.