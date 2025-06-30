3x PGA Tour winner compared to Rory McIlroy by Michael Kim after 2025 Rocket Classic

Michael Kim was participating in the 2025 Rocket Classic last week, and now he has shared notes of his journey. After his trip to Detroit Golf Club, Kim compared Cameron Champ with Rory McIlroy on social media.

The PGA Tour event in Detroit had several golfers fighting for the title. The Rocket Classic ended with Aldrich Potgieter coming out on top following an intense playoff.

After the event, Michael Kim was full of praise of Cameron Champ, who ended the PGA Tour event at T19 on the leaderboard. According to Kim's post on X (previously Twitter), the three-time PGA Tour event winner makes golf looks easy.

Kim further compared Champ's drives to those of Rory McIlroy, who is well-known for his powerful drives. Here's a look at Kim's post on X, where he compared Champ with McIlroy:

"Cam Champ is a F1 car. When things are going good, he makes golf look so stupidly easy. Other than Rory, no one drives it like Cam."

"On the other hand, he hits bumps along the way and the yellow flag comes up a bit too easily. 3 wins is no joke tho. He’ll figure it out and be a staple out here for sure."

McIlroy currently ranks fourth on the Tour with an average drive distance of 320.60 yards through 12 events of this year. Champ ranks third at 322.10 yards, per the PGA Tour.

Champ's performance throughout the four rounds at Detroit Golf Club was quite decent. He ended up scoring a total of 17-under par after four rounds.

On the other hand, Michael Kim finished the event two shots below Champ at T26. He shot a total 15-under par. The Rocket Classic was Kim's 20th start on the PGA Tour this year.

When Michael Kim praised Rory McIlroy for his drive

Michael Kim keeps his followers on X updated with notes from different golf events. In April 2024, during the Masters Tournament, Rory McIlroy showcased his incredible quality with a 340-yard drive.

What made it more impressive was the ball rolling back around 30 yards after the shot. Kim praised the Northern Irishman for his drive, writing on X:

"😂 Rory just hit it 340 and that was with the ball rolling back 30 yards due to the slope on 9 fairway. He hit it so far, Camilo pointed left to signal too far left when it was perfectly over the dogleg."

Kim and McIlroy both competed at Augusta National this year. While McIlroy won the Major for the first time in his career, Kim finished T27.

