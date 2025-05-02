  • home icon
  • $40 Million-worth golfer reveals key difference between 2015 Presidents Cup and ongoing LIV Golf event in Korea

By Anurag Bhardwaj
Modified May 02, 2025 15:25 GMT
Golf: LIV Golf Dallas Team Championship - Source: Imagn
The LIV Golf Korea is going on at the legendary Jack Nicklaus Golf Club Korea course in Incheon. The event features 54 players competing for the main prize of $25 million. A lot of big names are playing in the competition, including Louis Oosthuizen, who recently compared the event to the 2015 Presidents Cup.

Louis Oosthuizen, with a net worth of $40 million (per Celebrity Net Worth), is the captain of Stinger GC in LIV Golf. He finished the opening round of the LIV Golf Korea event tied for third position with a score of six under par. Oosthuizen appeared to be in excellent form and has maintained a track record of this form on the course.

There was a mention of the 2015 Presidents Cup when he spoke to the press recently at LIV Golf Korea. It was an event held at the same venue, and Louis Oosthuizen had put in an excellent performance. He had an unbeaten record of four victories, zero defeats, and one draw (4-0-1), scoring 4.5 points. During the press conference, Oosthuizen was asked to differentiate the two events and he stated:

"Well, stroke play and match play is completely different competitions. I think we were -- during the Presidents Cup, you were a lot more focused on hitting -- well, a lot more aggressive with your iron play, especially going for pins. With stroke play this week, you're a little bit different. I do think the golf course presents quite a lot of birdies, and the greens are really good. So you can make a few putts here."
Oosthuizen will be looking forward to the second round of the LIV Golf Korea event.

What does the leaderboard look like after the first round of the LIV Golf Korea?

Golf: LIV Golf Korea - First Round - Source: Imagn
The LIV Golf Korea began on May 2, and the event is quite popular among fans. The course on which it is taking place is considered to be particularly playable because it features holes where many birdies are possible. Almost everyone did well in the tournament, and here's the leaderboard after round one:

  • T1: Talor Gooch — Total: -7
  • T1: Bryson DeChambeau — Total: -7
  • T3: Louis Oosthuizen — Total: -6
  • T3: Richard Bland — Total: -6
  • T5: Joaquin Niemann — Total: -4
  • T5: Jinichiro Kozuma — Total: -4
  • T5: Dean Burmester — Total: -4
  • T5: Anirban Lahiri — Total: -4
  • T9: Minkyu Kim — Total: -3
  • T9: Bubba Watson — Total: -3
  • T9: Tyrrell Hatton — Total: -3
  • T9: Henrik Stenson — Total: -3
  • T9: Ian Poulter — Total: -3
  • T9: Jason Kokrak — Total: -3
  • T9: Adrian Meronk — Total: -3
  • T16: Charles Howell III — Total: -2
  • T16: Kevin Na — Total: -2
  • T18: Marc Leishman — Total: -1
  • T18: Lucas Herbert — Total: -1
  • T18: Peter Uihlein — Total: -1
  • T18: Brooks Koepka — Total: -1
  • T18: Matthew Wolff — Total: -1
  • T18: Thomas Pieters — Total: -1
  • T18: Patrick Reed — Total: -1
  • T18: Carlos Ortiz — Total: -1
  • T18: David Puig — Total: -1
  • T27: Martin Kaymer — Total: E
  • T27: Dustin Johnson — Total: E
  • T27: Jon Rahm — Total: E
  • T27: Abraham Ancer — Total: E
  • T27: Andy Ogletree — Total: E
  • T32: Sebastian Muñoz — Total: +1
  • T32: Luis Masaveu — Total: +1
  • T32: Caleb Surratt — Total: +1
  • T32: Cameron Smith — Total: +1
  • T32: Chieh-Po Lee — Total: +1
  • T32: Lee Westwood — Total: +1
  • T32: Sam Horsfield — Total: +1
  • T32: Graeme McDowell — Total: +1
  • T32: Brendan Steele — Total: +1
  • T32: John Catlin — Total: +1
  • T32: Danny Lee — Total: +1
  • T43: Matt Jones — Total: +2
  • T43: Mito Pereira — Total: +2
  • T43: Tom McKibbin — Total: +2
  • T43: Charl Schwartzel — Total: +2
  • T47: Frederik Kjettrup — Total: +3
  • T47: Phil Mickelson — Total: +3
  • T49: Cameron Tringale — Total: +4
  • T49: Paul Casey — Total: +4
  • T49: Yubin Jang — Total: +4
  • T52: Harold Varner III — Total: +5
  • T52: Sergio Garcia — Total: +5
  • 54: Anthony Kim — Total: +7
About the author
Anurag Bhardwaj is a Golf Journalist at Sportskeeda. With over three years of experience writing about various sports, Anurag has drawn inspiration from numerous icons, ranging from WWE’s Roman Reigns to NFL superstar Patrick Mahomes. His passion for storytelling spans across different sports, all while pursuing a Bachelor's degree in Dental Surgery, and he hopes to continue blending both his professions.

A single spark ignited his love for golf, and now he follows the sport with unwavering enthusiasm. Whether it’s the Masters or the Arnold Palmer Invitational, Anurag is always ready for a deep dive into the action. Through his writing, he brings the latest happenings from the golf world straight to the fans' screens. And while he dreams of stepping onto a golf course someday, he remains in awe of Scottie Scheffler’s precision, all while striving to become a great doctor.

