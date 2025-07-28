$4M worth Christopher McDonald shares experience working with ‘legend’ John Daly

John Daly has a major cameo appearance in the recently released film Happy Gilmore 2. The movie is about Happy Gilmore (played by Adam Sandler), who attempts to return to professional golf. Daly plays a key part in the film, inspiring Gilmore to return. He was recently praised for his acting abilities by Christopher McDonald, one of the movie's main actors.For context, Christopher McDonald plays Shooter McGavin, Happy Gilmore's arch nemesis in the 1996 film. Interestingly, McGavin finishes the rivalry and shakes hands with Gilmore to confront another competitor who has surfaced in this film. As a result, as part of the movie's story, McDonald performed several humorous scenes alongside John Daly. He recently posted one of these scenes on his Instagram account to express his gratitude to Daly for his performance.McDonald stated that it was a pleasure to work with a legend like John Daly. Daly even reposted this story about the $4 million Hollywood star's story (according to Celebrity Net Worth). The golfer even captioned his Instagram story,&quot;Luv Ya Brother&quot;Talking more about the story, here's a look at it:John Daly is appreciated by Christopher McDonald (Image Credit: Instagram @pga_johndaly)Aside from John Daly, the film featured cameo appearances by Travis Kelce, Becky Lynch, MJF, Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy, Bryson DeChambeau, Brooks Koepka, and many others. Happy Gilmore 2 is now available on Netflix, and it has performed admirably since its premiere, placing among the top ten trending movies on the platform.Daly even organised a large party to celebrate the film's release in his new lounge. He purchased this bar in Nashville in June, but the grand opening celebration was held on July 25. On Instagram, the golfer also posted a photo dump from behind the scenes.John Daly claims that he is grateful to Adam Sandler for this movieSyndication: Desert Sun - Source: ImagnJohn Daly uploaded a lengthy photo dump on Instagram, showing what his garage home from the movie looked like. The golfer even thanked the film's lead, Adam Sandler, for getting him this role. Daly also claimed to have had a lot of amazing, amusing moments with Netflix and all of the performers in this film. The caption on this post said,&quot;The best kinda stories come outta chaos! Cannot thank my brother @adamsandler for including me in #happygilmore2 and sharing some of my chaos! Out now on @netflix @realchrismcdonald Behind the scenes... enjoy my photo dump of my garage home, hand sanitizer, my family on the set &amp; sharing a heater with Chubbs—😆🌟🎬🍿&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostAccording to ESPN, Daly will participate in the Sanford International, which will take place from September 8 to 14, 2025. The event is slated to take place at the Minnehaha Country Club in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.