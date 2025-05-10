5 big names who missed the cut at the Mizuho Americas Open feat. Brooke Henderson

The Mizuho Americas Open has concluded its second round at Liberty National Golf Club. Several golfers fought to make the cutline but fell short, including 2023 champion Rose Zhang and 13-time LPGA Tour winner Booke Henderson.

Established in 2023, the Mizuho Americas Open is played in a stroke-play format over 72 holes at the iconic Liberty National in Jersey City. Rose Zhang won the inaugural tournament after a playoff against Jenniffer Kupcho, while Nelly Korda snagged the title last year with a score of 14-under.

This year, the tournament’s cut line is placed at one-under and several golfers will not be in the field on moving day, including Henderson, Zhang, and Ayaka Furue.

5 Golfers who missed the Mizuho Americas Open cut

#1 Brooke Henderson

Brooke Henderson - Image Source: Imagn

Brooke Henderson burst into the world of professional golf in 2014 after winning the South Atlantic Ladies' Amateur Championship and the Ontario Women’s Amateur. A two-time major champion winner, the Ontario-born golfer clinched the Women’s PGA Championship title in 2016 and the Evian Championship 2022.

Henderson was attempting to claim her first title of the year at Liberty National, but finished at even par after her first two rounds. She made even par across 15 holes in her opening round and shot four birdies on the front nine in her second round. However, after four bogeys on the back nine, she carded 71, bringing an end to her time at Liberty National.

#2 Rose Zhang

Rose Zhang - Image Source: Imagn

In 2023, American golfer Rose Zhang turned pro and made her professional debut in the inaugural Mizuho Americas Open, which she won. Her victory made her the first golfer to claim the title in her debut LPGA Tournament since Beverly Hanson achieved the feat in 1951.

Zhang won her second title at the 2024 Cognizant Founder Cup and was attempting to win her third title at Liberty National. However, she finished with four-over 75, far from the cutline of one-under.

#3 Ayaka Furue

Ayaka Furue - Image Source: Imagn

Japanese golfer Ayaka Furue has won two events on the LPGA Tour and two on the Ladies European Tour. She won her first and only major championship in the 2024 Evian Championship after shooting 19-under 265.

This year, Furue has competed in ten LPGA Tour events and has made the cut in all except the Mizuho Americas Open. Her first missed cut of 2025 came at Liberty National after she carded 71 and 73 in her first and second rounds respectively. She finished at even par, missing the one-under cut line.

#4 Georgia Hall

Georgia Hall - Image Source: Imagn

Georgia Hall was chasing her third LPGA Tour title in the 2025 Mizuho Americas Open but finished with two-over, far from the cut line. During her first round, the Bournemouth-born golfer carded 74 after making five bogeys and three birdies.

During her second round at the Mizuho Americas Open, Hall opened with a birdie and made a double bogey on the 14th. She carded 72 at the end of the day, bringing her journey at Liberty National to an end.

#5 Angel Yin

Angel Yin - Image Source: Imagn

American professional golfer Angel Yin claimed her maiden LPGA Tour at the 2023 Buick LPGA Shanghai and her second title at the 2025 Honda LPGA Thailand. She attempted to claim her third title in the Mizuho Americas Open but suffered a disastrous opening round after scoring three-over.

On day two, Yin finished with two-over after shooting three bogeys and four birdies to card 71.

