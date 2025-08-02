  • home icon
  • Golf
  • 5 big names who missed the cut at the Wyndham Championship ft. Keegan Bradley

5 big names who missed the cut at the Wyndham Championship ft. Keegan Bradley

By Anurag Bhardwaj
Published Aug 02, 2025 17:07 GMT
Wyndham Championship 2025 - Round One - Source: Getty
Keegan Bradley at the Wyndham Championship 2025 - Source: Getty

The Wyndham Championship is currently taking place at Sedgefield Country Club in Greensboro, North Carolina. The course has been a big help to the golfers, and the leaderboard is fairly competitive after 36 holes of the game. After the first two days, the tournament's cut was 3-under par, which many top golfers were unable to meet.

Ad

In this article, here is a look at five big players that did not make the cut for the weekend game.

5 big golfers who were unable to make the cut in the Wyndham Championship

#5 Andrew Novak

Wyndham. Championship 2025 - Previews - Source: Getty
Wyndham. Championship 2025 - Previews - Source: Getty

Andrew Novak's 2025 season has been a roller coaster. On one hand, he has impressive finishes such as the RBC Heritage Cup, but he has also missed the cut in a number of events. Novak did not fare well at the Sedgefield Country Club, finishing with a total of even par. He shot rounds of 68 and 72, finishing 3 strokes short of the cut.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

#4 Lucas Glover

The 153rd Open - Day Four - Source: Getty
The 153rd Open - Day Four - Source: Getty

Lucas Glover has been in excellent form with top 10 finishes in his last two PGA Tour appearances. He finished in the top ten of the Travelers Championship and the John Deere Classic, but the Wyndham Championship did not go his way. The golfer finished the tournament with a total score of 1-under par after shooting rounds of 70 and 69. As a result, he was far behind the cut.

Ad

#3 Si Woo Kim

Wyndham. Championship 2025 - Round Two - Source: Getty
Wyndham. Championship 2025 - Round Two - Source: Getty

Si Woo Kim has struggled to perform well in recent Tour events. The Wyndham Championship marks his third consecutive missed cut of the season (following The Open Championship and the 3M Open). He shot rounds of 69 and 69, resulting in a score of 2-under par. This highlights his recent struggles to participate in the tournament's weekend game.

Ad

#2 Brian Campbell

Wyndham. Championship 2025 - Round One - Source: Getty
Wyndham. Championship 2025 - Round One - Source: Getty

Brian Campbell's form has been inconsistent this season. He has missed the cut in numerous tournaments, but he also won his first PGA Tour titles this season (the Mexico Open and the John Deere Classic). Campbell was unable to do much at the Sedgefield Country Club, finishing with a total score of 2-under par.

Ad

Interestingly, Campbell had an outstanding first round of 4-under par, but he followed it up with a second round of 2-over par, and missed the cut by a narrow margin.

#1 Keegan Bradley

Wyndham. Championship 2025 - Round Two - Source: Getty
Wyndham. Championship 2025 - Round Two - Source: Getty

Keegan Bradley has been a lot busier in recent weeks due to his captain duties for the upcoming Ryder Cup. While he has been fantastic this season and even won the Travelers Championship, his Wyndham Championship campaign has not gone as smoothly. He shot rounds of 68 and 72, finishing the tournament on even par.

About the author
Anurag Bhardwaj

Anurag Bhardwaj

Twitter icon

Anurag Bhardwaj is a Golf Journalist at Sportskeeda. With over three years of experience writing about various sports, Anurag has drawn inspiration from numerous icons, ranging from WWE’s Roman Reigns to NFL superstar Patrick Mahomes. His passion for storytelling spans across different sports, all while pursuing a Bachelor's degree in Dental Surgery, and he hopes to continue blending both his professions.

A single spark ignited his love for golf, and now he follows the sport with unwavering enthusiasm. Whether it’s the Masters or the Arnold Palmer Invitational, Anurag is always ready for a deep dive into the action. Through his writing, he brings the latest happenings from the golf world straight to the fans' screens. And while he dreams of stepping onto a golf course someday, he remains in awe of Scottie Scheffler’s precision, all while striving to become a great doctor.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Sumeet Kavthale
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications