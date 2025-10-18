5 major golfer-caddie splits of the PGA Tour 2025 season explored ft. Joel Dahmen

2025 has been a year of ups and downs on the PGA Tour. Several notable golfer-caddie relationships came to an end, including Joel Dahmen and his longtime caddie, Geno Bonnalie.

Ad

Like every other professional relationship, player-caddie relationships are ever-shifting. While players are expected to switch up their caddies now and then, some splits inherently come as a shock to the golf world.

Let’s analyze five shocking player-caddie splits from this season.

5 unexpected player-caddie splits from the 2025 PGA Tour season

#1 Joel Dahmen & Geno Bonnalie

Joel Dahmen and Geno Bonnalie - Source: Imagn

One of the most shocking revelations came in July, when Joel Dahmen and Geno Bonnalie parted ways after working together for more than a decade. The duo’s heartwarming relationship was brought to light through their appearance on Netflix’s “Full Swing.”

Ad

Trending

In a statement released on X, Dahmen stressed that although his professional relationship with Bonnalie has come to an end, their friendship remains strong as ever. He expressed pride for what he was able to accomplish on the PGA Tour with Bonnalie by his side and said that he looks forward to finishing strong.

#2 Max Homa & Joe Greiner

Max Homa and Joe Greiner - Source: Imagn

Barely four months into the 2025 PGA Tour season, Max Homa and Joe Greiner went their separate ways. The two were childhood friends who grew up playing golf at Vista Valencia Golf Course.

Ad

Greiner was by Homa’s side for all his six PGA Tour wins and notable Presidents Cup and Ryder Cup appearances. After parting ways with Greiner, Homa started working with Bill Harke, but soon parted ways with him and teamed up with Lance Bennett.

#3 Collin Morikawa & J.J. Jakovac

Collin Morikawa and JJ Jakovac - Source: Imagn

Collin Morikawa and J.J. Jakovac started working together in 2019 and ended their professional relationship in April, 2025. Morikawa then hired Joe Greiner to replace J.J. Jakovac, but they parted ways after five tournaments.

Ad

After working with Greiner, the six-time PGA Tour winner teamed up with his former college teammate, KK Limbhasut before teaming up with Billy Foster. He soon made his fifth caddie change of the season at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, where he teamed up with Mark Urbanek.

#4 Tom Kim & Paul Tesori

Tom Kim and Paul Tesori- Source: Getty

Another high-profile player-caddie split was between Tom Kim and Paul Tesori. They worked together for over a year, but pulled the plug on their professional relationship ahead of the John Deere Classic.

Ad

Kim hired Joel Stock to replace Tesori full-time. However, he made more changes in his professional life as he also parted ways with his swing coach.

#5 Matt Fitzpatrick & Billy Foster

Matt Fitzpatrick and Billy Foster - Source: Imagn

Ahead of the 2025 PGA Tour season, Matt Fitzpatrick and Billy Foster agreed that the latter would cut back on the number of events in which he caddied for the former. Following a missed cut at the Players Championship, their professional relationship came to a definitive end after six years of working together.

Foster announced the split in a heartwarming Instagram post and noted that “all good things come to an end.” He further thanked Fitzpatrick for a “great run” and expressed excitement at what the future holds.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sarah Rishama Madaki Sarah Rishama Madaki is a dedicated Golf Writer at Sportskeeda with a passion for bringing fresh perspectives to the world of sports journalism. With five years of professional experience as a content writer and strategist, she has worked with global brands across diverse industries, including stints at Soot Africa, TWU, Ink Different Hub, and Attrock.



A devoted fan of golf, Sarah stays updated on the sport through platforms like ESPN, SS Golf, and esteemed publications such as Golf Digest and Golf.com. She combines her knowledge of the game with an ability to understand audience preferences, crafting stories that resonate deeply with readers.



Sarah credits Tiger Woods as her inspiration for entering the world of golf. His resilience, innovative contributions to the game, and achievements motivate her to push boundaries in her career.



Beyond golf, Sarah is an avid NFL enthusiast cheering for the Kansas City Chiefs, a fiction novel lover, and a budding gardener. She aspires to one day cover historic events like The Masters at Augusta National Golf Club, bringing fans closer to the heart of the action. Know More