Max Homa makes a hilarious 'adulthood' admission in latest IG post

Max Homa is a pro golfer and six-time PGA Tour winner. He recently shared a post on Instagram, shedding light on a hilarious but relatable adulthood experience.34-year-old Homa is gearing up to compete in the upcoming Bank of Utah Championship. Ahead of the tournament, he shared a short post on Instagram that read:“Adulthood is being more excited about bulk trash day than your own birthday.”Image taken from Max Homa’s Instagram story _ Source: Instagram/@maxhomaBefore sharing the hilarious post, Homa shared a separate post announcing his commitment to play in the Bank of Utah Championship slated for October 23 - 26. The post, originally shared by the championship’s Instagram page, read:“Welcome to Utah, Max Homa ⛳️. With six PGA Tour victories to his name and a major presence on every leaderboard, Homa brings championship pedigree to Black Desert. 🎟️Tickets still available - get yours now!” View this post on Instagram Instagram PostHoma is set to compete against a stacked field of top golfers such as Jason Day, Wyndham Clark, and Alex Noren. His appearance in the tournament will mark his 24th PGA Tour stop of the season and he will attempt to clinch his first win of the year in the field.The Burbank native has had a rough season this year, with eight missed cuts and only one top 10 result. His best result so far is a T5 finish, which was in the John Deere Classic.Max Homa admits making birdies is ‘fun’ following decent showing at the Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMax Homa last competed in the Baycurrent Classic, where he finished in a tie for 40th position. Before that, he teed off in the Sanderson Farms Championship at the Country Club of Jackson in Mississippi and finished at T18.Following the conclusion of the tournament, Homa shared a post on Instagram showing himself on the course. He wrote in the caption:“Mississippi. Fun to say and fun to spell. Know what else is fun? Making birdies. Let’s do that #golf #pvo”Image taken from Homa’s Instagram feed _ Source: Instagram/@maxhomaMax Homa kicked off his first round at the Country Club of Jackson with one bogey and six birdies across 18 holes. On day two, he shot two bogeys and two birdies to card 72.On moving day, Homa fired through an incredible round of 64 after making straight birdies and one eagle in four holes on the front nine. He closed what would’ve been a bogey-free round with a total of seven birdies, one eagle, and one last-minute bogey on the par-4 18th hole.Homa concluded the tournament with a round of 72, which brought his total across 72 holes to 13-under. He finished 11 back, while Steven Fisk clinched the title with 24-under.Meanwhile, Garrick Higgo landed in second place with 22-under, and in third place, Rasmus Hojgaard tied with Danny Walker and Vince Whaley.