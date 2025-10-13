5 worst performing players at the 2025 Baycurrent Classic ft. Max Homa

This year's Baycurrent Classic recently took place in the Yokohama Golf Club of Japan. From October 9 to 12th, the 78-man field took on the total tournament purse of $8,000,000. Finally, this no-cut PGA Tour event was won by Xander Schauffele.

Fans witnessed a lot of players showcase a commendable performance at this event including the likes of Max Greyserman, Michael Thorbjornsen, Collin Morikawa and Min Woo Lee. However, a part of the field did not perform well at the Yokohama Golf Club. Here's a list of five golfers who ended up being the worst-performing players at this tournament.

#5. Andrew Putnam

This year, Andrew Putnam gained spotlight following his solo sixth in the RBC Canadian Open and an eighth-place finish in the Rocket Classic. However, following a series of missed cuts, Putnam could not redeem himself in the Baycurrent Classic.

After four rounds of play, the golfer ended up securing a total of 4 over par at the PGA Tour event. In the final round, he scored 3 over par 74 after carding five bogeys. In the end, Putnam finished in the 65th spot on the tournament leaderboard.

#4. Gary Woodland secured a low rank in the 2025 Baycurrent Classic

Gary Woodland suffered a disappointing opening round in this year's Baycurrent Classic. Besides scoring three birdies, the golfer carded seven bogeys and one double bogey. He ended the first 18 holes with 6 over par 77.

Over the next three days, Woodland tried his best to recover. In the remaining rounds, he carded scores of 73, 71, and 70, respectively. The golfer finished the event with a total score of 7 over par, securing the 72nd spot in the leaderboard.

#3. Max Homa

Apart from the T5 in this year's John Deere Classic, Max Homa could not secure a top-10 performance in the ongoing season. In the Baycurrent Classic, the six-time PGA Tour winner could not lock his name in the top 10 spots of the leaderboard.

Homa opened the tournament with a 2-over-par 73 after carding three birdies, three bogeys and a double bogey. After four rounds of play, Homa's total score turned out to be 4 under par, securing him a T45.

#2. Wyndham Clark

Wyndham Clark had an amazing T4 finish in this year's Open Championship at Royal Portrush Golf Club. However, his Baycurrent Classic performance was quite disappointing.

Clark played his best round in the finals and secured a total 3 under par 68 after carding four birdies, an Eagle, a bogey and one double bogey. The golfer secured a total score of 2 under par after 72 holes of play at Yokohama Golf Club. The golfer finished the tournament in 48th spot on the tournament leaderboard.

#1. Michael Kim

Baycurrent Classic Presented by LEXUS - Round Two - Source: Getty

Weeks ago, Michael Kim made waves with his maiden European Tour title win at the 2025 FedEx Open de France. However, the Baycurrent Classic saw the professional golfer finish in the 56th spot of the event at Yokohama Golf Club.

Kim opened the tournament with decent rounds of 72 (+1) and 70 (-1) respectively. Saturday's round saw the golfer struggle as he carded five bogeys over the front nine. He scored two more bogeys on the back nine and finished Round 3 with 75 (+4). Kim scored 3 under par 68 (-3) in the final round.

About the author Pravashis Biswas Pravashis is a passionate Golf Writer at Sportskeeda, combining his love for the sport with a strong academic background. With a Post Graduate Degree in Physics from St. Xavier's College, Kolkata, Pravashis's interest sparked from discovering the resemblance between a golf ball and fullerene, as well as the physics of its flight trajectory.



With prior experience as an entertainment content writer at Wincible and a sports content writer at Anfield Home, Pravashis brings a meticulous approach to his craft. His research skills and ability to present relevant information without losing creativity set him apart as a journalist. He strives to provide accurate and engaging content, leveraging tools like the GLF app, live sources, and leading platforms such as Golf.com and BBC.



A fan of Tiger Woods, Pravashis is inspired by the legend’s contributions to golf and his enduring wisdom. Beyond writing, he enjoys editing videos and following WWE and MMA, hobbies that complement his dynamic storytelling. Pravashis aspires to cover major events like the PGA Tour, delivering insightful perspectives on golf’s evolving landscape. With a deep appreciation for the sport’s traditions and future, he is committed to enriching the global golfing narrative at Sportskeeda. Know More