"It's been hard": Emotional Gary Woodland says he's 'tired' after finally getting a potential shot at the FedEx Cup following health battles

Four-time PGA Tour winner Gary Woodland underwent a craniotomy in 2023 and has since struggled to get back to his game fully. Following his third round at the Wyndham Championship, he recently opened up about his health struggles.Woodland is competing in the ongoing Wyndham Championship at Sedgefield Country Club and is fighting for a chance to make it to the playoffs. During an interview with Amanda Balionis, the CBS Sports reporter asked him to share what it means for him to get a shot at potentially making the playoffs this year.The Kansas native revealed that while the year has been challenging, he’s ultimately happy with his progress.“It's... I'm not going to get emotional right now. It's been a hard year for me. It's been a long year. I'm tired. I need to get back into a dark room and just try to turn the brain off as much as I can, right? It's been hard. So I'm happy that I'm playing well.”Gary Woodland’s symptoms first presented in May 2023. That same year, he underwent testing, and doctors discovered a lesion in his brain. After trying to treat the issue with medication, he underwent surgery in September 2023 to remove the majority of the tumor.The one-time DP World Tour winner returned to competition in January 2024, barely four months after his surgery. He recorded three top-25 results last year and has had six top-25 results this season.Gary Woodland is currently ranked No. 75 on the FedExCup playoffs and eligibility points list and is projected to climb five spots up the rankings and land inside the cutline (via PGA Tour). The 2019 US Open winner may have a place in the upcoming FedEx St. Jude Championship, depending on how he plays on Sunday, August 3.How did Gary Woodland perform in the 2025 Wyndham Championship, Round 3?Gary Woodland at the 2025 Wyndham Championship - Third Round - Image Source: ImagnFor Gary Woodland, moving day at the 2025 Wyndham Championship was a rollercoaster moment, filled with bogeys, birdies, and a double bogey. He charged into his third round at Sedgefield Country Club at T8 and dropped one spot down the leaderboard by the end of the day.Woodland fired two birdies on Sedgefield’s front nine and his first bogey on the par-4 ninth hole. His game on the back nine took a downhill turn with one bogey on the 10th and an unfortunate double bogey on the par-4 11th.The 41-year-old fired three birdies on the 12th, 15th, and 17th. He closed with his third bogey on the par-4 18th hole and made an even par in the round.Gary Woodland is now tied for ninth position going into the final round. He is 11 strokes behind the lead with a total of 9-under across 54 holes.