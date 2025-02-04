5 players to watch at the Cognizant Founders ft. Nelly Korda

The Cognizant Founders Cup will return to the Bradenton Country Club in Florida for its 2025 edition. This LPGA Tour event is scheduled to take place between February 6 and February 9, 2025.

The tournament is held to honor the 13 founding members of the LPGA Tour. Prior to this year, the $2 million tournament was held in Arizona and New Jersey. The Cognizant Founders Cup features 118 of the top women's professional golfers, including Nelly Korda.

Here's a complete list of the big names who will be competing in the LPGA tournament presented by the U.S. Virgin Islands on Thursday.

5 big names to watch for at the 2025 Cognizant Founders Cup

1. Nelly Korda

LPGA: The ANNIKA driven by Gainbridge at Pelican - Pro Am - Source: Imagn

Last year, Nelly Korda made headlines after an epic season in which she won seven tournaments. In 2025, Korda finished second at the Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions. With an overall score of 71-67-67-65 at Lake Nona Golf Course, Korda finished the event at 18-under 270.

Following her success at the HGV, the Bradenton native has her sights set on the Cognizant Founders Cup. The 26-year-old World No. 1 missed out on a chance to take the lead over A. Lim Kim, as she lost by a single stroke.

2. Rose Zhang

Golf: Solheim Cup-Europe at USA - Source: Imagn

Rose Zhang won this iconic tournament last year after carding a final score of 24 under par. She took home a total of $450,000 and 500 Race To The CME Globe points. In the final round of the 2024 Cognizant Founders Cup, she carded a total of four birdies on the back nine.

In May 2024, Zhang finished the final round of the Cognizant Founders Cup with a 6-under 66, beating Madelene Sangström by two strokes. She will defend her title at the 2025 edition of this LPGA Tour event.

3. Minjee Lee

Syndication: The Enquirer - Source: Imagn

The 2022 U.S. Women's Open winner has 13 professional victories under her belt, including 10 on the LPGA Tour. Lee won this LPGA Tour event on May 15, 2022, earning a hefty paycheck of $450,000. She finished at 19-under 269 to win the 2022 Cognizant Founders Cup by two strokes.

Minjee Lee competed in the Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions from January 30 to February 2, 2025. After carding 4 birdies and an eagle on the back nine in Round 4, she tied for the 4th place with Jin Young Ko.

4. Lydia Ko

PGA: Grant Thornton Invitational - Source: Imagn

Lydia Ko won the gold medal at the 2024 Paris Olympics, where she shot 72-67-68-71 to finish at 10-under 278. The 2024 Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions winner recently failed to defend her title at the same event. With three bogeys on her front nine, she tied for sixth on the HGV leaderboard.

Ko will return to the Cognizant Founders Cup in Bradenton this year with a shot at the top spot. She will be up against Bradenton native Nelly Korda, who beat her in the LPGA Drive On Championship last year.

5. Jin Young Ko

LPGA: KPMG Women's PGA Championship - Final Round - Source: Imagn

Jin Young Ko is the first LPGA Tour professional to win the Founders Cup twice, in 2021 and 2023. In the 2021 Cognizant Founders, she won by 4 strokes over Caroline Masson, finishing at 18-under. In 2023, Jin Young Ko defeated Minjee Lee in a playoff to win the Founders Cup with a 13-under 275.

It would not be surprising if she wins the Cup this year, following her pattern of winning in alternate years. She recently tied for fourth at 14-under in the HGV Tournament of Champions, earning 162,500 CME points.

