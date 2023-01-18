LPGA Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions: Round 1 tee times and TV schedule

The LPGA Tour will start with the first tournament of the new year on January 19. The Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions will take place from Thursday and will continue until Sunday.

The Florida field will witness the best LPGA Tour players competing for the winner's share of the purse of $1,500,000. There is no change in the prize money. The event began with a purse of $1.2 million, which was increased to $1.5 million in 2022 and remains the same in 2023.

Thursday: 1/19:

12-3 p.m. EST (GC)



Friday 1/20:

12-3 p.m. EST (GC)



Saturday 1/21:

12-3 p.m. EST (GC)



Sunday 1/22:

2-5 p.m. EST (NBC)



Since its inception in 2019, the tournament has wrapped up with four successful seasons. The Hilton Grand Vacation Tournament of Champions field has been limited to the winners of the last two years. Golfers who registered victories on the LPGA Tour in the past two years qualified to play in the tournament.

In the 2023 iteration of the tournament, 29 LPGA players will be playing at the Lake Nona Golf and Country Club in Orlando, Florida.

Defending Champion Danielle Kang will return to secure her title and recapture it. She will be joined by World No. 2 Nelly Korda, Charley Hull, and Anna Nordqvist.

French professional golfer Celine Boutier will tee off at 7:30 am ET, followed by Nanna Koestrz Madsen, who will start at 7:41 am alongside Matilda Castren.

Maja Stark will take the last shot of the day at 10:15 am. Nelly Korda tees off, scheduled to start at 9:53 am, while Danielle Kang will start her game at 9:31 am.

The Hilton Grand Vacation Tournament of Champions will be televised on the Peacock Network's Golf Channel at noon. The championship will also be televised on NBC from 2 pm to 5 pm ET on January 22, 2023.

Former Champion Jessica Korda will not be competing in the tournament. However, Jessica's sister Nelly is competing to register her first victory of the tournament.

Out of the field of 29 star golfers, only two of them have won the championship. Gaby Lopez won the Tournament of Champions in 2020, while Danielle Kang won in 2022.

LPGA Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions: Round 1 tee times

7:30 am: Celine Boutier

7:41 am: Nanna Koerstz Madsen

7:41 am: Matilda Castren

7:52 am: Wei-Ling Hsu

7:52 am: Ally Ewing

8:03 am: Marina Alex

8:03 am: Jodi Ewart Shadoff

8:14 am: Anna Nordqvist

8:14 am: Patty Tavatanakit

8:25 am: Ryan O'Toole

8:25 am: Leona Maguire

8:36 am: Ashleigh Buhai

8:36 am: Ariya Jutanugarn

8:47 am: Gemma Dryburgh

8:47 am: Charley Hull

8:58 am: Nasa Hataoka

8:58 am: Lizette Salas

9:09 am: Andrea Lee

9:09 am: Ayaka Furue

9:20 am: Gaby Lopez

9:20 am: Pajaree Anannarukarn

9:31 am: Danielle Kang

9:31 am: Paula Reto

9:42 am: Brooke M.Henderson

9:42 am: Yuka Saso

9:53 am: Nelly Korda

9:53 am: Moriya Jutanugarn

10:04 am: Jennifer Kupcho

10:15 am: Maja Stark

Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions TV schedule

Round 1: January 19, 2023

Time: Noon-3 pm

Channel: Golf Channel / Peacock

Round 2: January 20, 2023

Time: Noon-3 pm

Channel: Golf Channel / Peacock

Round 3: January 21, 2023

Time: Noon-3 pm

Channel: Golf Channel / Peacock

