5 things that happened during a rather crazy round at The Genesis Invitational feat. Tiger Woods’ WD

The 2024 Genesis Invitational has been a rollercoaster ride. The 70 player field at the Signature Event had quite a bizarre and eventful second day ahead of the cut going into the weekend.

Tiger Woods made his much awaited 2024 PGA Tour season debut at The Genesis Invitational. The first day of the tournament saw Luke List take the sole lead at the tournament. The Riviera Golf Course has also been entertaining the fans in more ways than one.

Here are the five things that happened during a rather bizarre second round at The Genesis Invitational.

Tiger Woods WDs, Jordan Spieth DQs and other things that happened during day 2 of The Genesis Invitational

Tiger Woods WDs

Tiger Woods withdrew from his first tournament of the 2024 season during the second round, citing flu concerns. After carding the first round of 1 over 72, Woods sat over the cutline for The Genesis Invitational.

After the seventh hole on the course, Woods was taken off in a golf cart. As he sat in visible frustration, it was later revealed that he withdrew due to the flu.

Jordan Spieth DQed from The Genesis Invitational

Jordan Spieth was disqualified from the second round of The Genesis Invitational after he signed an incorrect scorecard. During the par-3 fourth hole, Spieth finished with a bogey, resulting in a score of 4.

However, he signed a scorecard that said he finished with a score of par, or 3. When the discrepancy was noticed, Jordan Spieth was disqualified from the Genesis Invitational. He took full responsibility for the mistake and posted on X (formerly Twitter):

"Today, I signed for an incorrect scorecard and stepped out of the scoring area, after thinking I went through all procedures to make sure it was correct. Rules are rules, and I take full responsibility. I love this tournament and golf course as much as any on @PGATOUR so it hurts to not have a run at the weekend. Really appreciated the support in LA"

Patrick Cantlay takes five stroke lead after two days

Patrick Cantlay had a fantastic day during the second round of the Genesis Invitational. He finished the first day just one stroke ahead of Luke List and Jason Day.

Cantlay had a fantastic second round, where he scored 6 under 64. This extended his lead by five strokes in just one day.

Will Zalatoris wins a car for himself and his caddie for hitting a hole-in-one

Will Zalatoris hit an iconic ace on the 14th hole of the Riviera during the second round of the event. For the hole-in-one, he was awarded two cars - one for him and one for his caddie. Zalatoris and his caddie Stock won a GV80 and an Electrified GV70 respectively.

Matt Fitzpatrick, Justin Thomas, and Wyndham Clark fail to make the cut at the Riviera

With a limited field of only 70 golfers this weekend, the cut would include the top 50 golfers after the first two rounds. The likes of Justin Thomas, Wyndham Clark and Matt Fitzpatrick had a tough few rounds at the Genesis Invitational and did not make the cut.